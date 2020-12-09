Scott, Jackson Counties Go Red With COVID

Not paying attention, gathering in public and not wearing a mask has resulted in the Indiana State Department of Health placing Jackson and Scott Counties as red counties indicating rapidly increasing numbers and positive tests for COVID-19.

To be placed in the most dangerous level for COVID, the weekly cases for Covid exceed 200 or more per 100,000 residents and the seven day positive test rate reaches 15% or greater.

Both matrix points indicate ever increasing number of cases and more people testing positive for the virus.

In Jackson County, positive tests were just under one in five people tested or 19.19%. Last week 2,718 people had contracted the virus. So far 38 people have died of the virus.

Scott County was only slightly better with a 7-day positivity rate of 15.22% and 1,340 people contracting the virus. So far 27 people have died of the virus.

Dr. Eric Fish, CEO of Schneck Medical Center, said the increasing number of cases and deaths is a result of residents in south central Indiana failing to wear a mask and not socially distancing—even from family members.

Medical experts are predicting that Hoosiers’ refusal to follow health guidelines of social distancing and wearing a mask will result in ever increasing numbers following Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years holidays.