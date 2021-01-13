Scott Deputies Take 5 To Jail

The new year brought much of the same with Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies making five arrests on drug or weapon related charges

On Monday, Jan. 4, Deputy Chris Bowling with the assistance of Officer Hodge and Officer Newsome of Austin Police Department made a traffic stop on Coffee Pot Road. Deputy Bowling talked with the occupant of the vehicle, Christopher Helton, 33, of Paris Crossing. Bowling’s investigation led to the arrest of Helton on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

That same day, First Sergeant John Hartman, Deputy Rick Barrett, and Major Joe Guarneri responded to a report of an unresponsive male in the Lexington area. When the deputies arrived, they spoke with Stephen Hawkins, 42, of Lexington. Officers questioning led to the arrest of Hawkins for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of narcotic drug, possession marijuana.

Scott Deputies remained busy that day when Corporal Johnney Coomer stopped a vehicle in rural Scott County for a traffic violation. Coomer’s investigation led to the arrest of Dale Perkins, 47, of North Vernon, for possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, Deputy Coomer made another traffic stop for a violation this time in Scottsburg. His questioning led to the arrest of Theodore Lewis, 45, of Henryville for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Last Wednesday, Jan. 6, Corporal Johnney Coomer contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requesting their assistance with the service of an arrest warrant. In a short period of time Deputy Coomer met with the Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy who had already made contact with the wanted person, Rodney Collins, 47, of Crothersville, and transported him to the Jackson/Scott County line. Coomer then served the outstanding arrest warrant placing Collins under arrest for two counts of escape fleeing lawful detention with a deadly weapon.

All were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.