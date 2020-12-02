Scott Deputies Make Arrests

Nearly $6,000, Meth, Pills, Needles & Drug Paraphernalia Seized

In a pre-Thanksgiving round-up last Tuesday, Nov. 24, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office descended on two different locations in Scottsburg following up on drug activity tips.

The first arrest began with an investigation by Detective Jacklyn Shofner on allegations of domestic battery and intimidation. Her investigation led to the case being submitted to the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office where an arrest warrant for domestic battery and intimidation was issued for David Zollman, 29, of Scottsburg.

After the warrant was issued, Sgt. John Hartman and Deputy John Smith located Zollman at his residence on West Lake Road and placed him under arrest.

Acting on neighbors’ tips about possible drug activity at the residence, deputies investigated further and as a result Zollman received additional charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.

A few hours later, Sgt. Hartman, Corporal Johnney Coomer, Detective Paul Clute, Deputies John Smith, Nate Love and a detective with the Scottsburg City Police Department went to a Scottsburg motel as a result of a complaint of illegal drug use and activity.

Authorities searched the room which led to the arrest of George Boyle, 38, of Scottsburg was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance.

Also arrested at the hotel room was Destiny Hodge, 20, of Crothersville, who was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

Sheriff Goodin said from quarantine, “Even though the pandemic has hit Scott County and the holidays are here, drug offenders need not think deputies are standing back. I continue to be humbled by the absolute commitment our deputies have to making Scott County a safer place.”

Other Arrests

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Brent Baker 31, of Austin was arrested by the Austin Police Department on a warrant that stemmed from an investigation conducted by Detective Paul Clute of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Baker was charged with dealing in a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.

On Monday, Nov. 23, Sgt. John Hartman checked on the welfare of a man walking along a rural Scott County road. His questioning led to the arrest of Kenneth Taylor, 30, of Nabb, for possession of controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also on Nov. 23, Sgt. Hartman attempted to make a traffic stop in rural Scott County. The driver of the vehicle accelerated, refusing to stop resulting a vehicle pursuit. Shortly after trying to elude police, the vehicle struck a guardrail and the driver fled on foot.

Hartman was assisted by the Scottsburg City Police and the Indiana State Police and eventually found the driver, David Ross, 36, of Underwood. Ross was charged with resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.