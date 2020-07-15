Scott Deputies Continue Crusade Against Drugs

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested five people on a variety of drug charges last week.

On Friday, July 3, Corporal Kenton Makowsky met with a Jackson County Deputy in Crothersville where an active arrest warrant was served. Kayla Marling, 27, was arrested on the warrant for charging her with possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

On Saturday, July 4, Deputy James Ward responded to an altercation, of all places, in front of the Scott County Jail. His investigation led to the arrest of Kelsey Brunofsky, 27, of Memphis for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, possession of a syringe and possession a narcotic.

On Sunday, July 5, Sgt. Keith Hartman and Deputies James Ward and Christopher Bowling were called to a residence in rural Scott County on a report of a disturbance. Their investigation led to the arrest of Robert Campbell, 44, of Scottsburg for battery resulting in bodily injury to another person, cruelty to an animal, striking a service animal, intimidation, criminal trespass and failure to register as a sex offender.

On Tuesday, July 7, Deputy Charlie Morgan made a traffic stop and talked with the vehicles’ driver Josee Rae Lee, 24, of Milton, Kentucky. As a result of his investigation, Lee faces charges of possession of a controlled, possession or a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Deputy Morgan made another traffic stop and spoke with the driver, Michael West, 24, of Scottsburg. West was charged with possession of a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.

All were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.