Scott Deputies Arrest Four On Drug Charges

Four people were incarcerated in Scott County Jail last week as a result of investigations by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies.

On Friday, Dec. 13, Deputy Johnney Coomer responded to a motor vehicle property damage accident in rural Scott County. His investigation led to the arrest of Jeremy Howard, 35, of Hanover for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Deputies Johnney Coomer and Kenton Makowsky responded to an residence on Prewitt Lane southeast of Scottsburg for a possible trespasser. Their investigation led to the arrest of Richard Hickman, 52, of Scottsburg for criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, Deputy Makowsky made a traffic stop in rural Scott County. His questioning of the driver and his passenger led to the arrest of two people for drug related charges.

Eric Benge, 37, of Vallonia and Brittany Hardin, 31, of Clarksville were each charged with possession of methamphetamine, being a convicted felon carrying a handgun and carrying a handgun without a permit.