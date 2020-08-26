Scott Deputies Arrest 5 On Drug Charges

On Thursday, August 13, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnney Coomer attempted to make a traffic stop in rural Scott County but the vehicle fled from the officer stopping at a residence on Newman Road. As the deputy attempted to question the driver there was a scuffle.

Coomer’s questioning led to the arrest of Timothy Anderson, 47, of Lexington for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, battery resulting in injury to a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, unlawful possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana.

The next day, Scott County Detectives and Deputies served a drug related search warrant at 237 W. Owen Street in Scottsburg. The search warrant stemmed from an ongoing investigation by the Scott County Detectives, Sheriff Jerry Goodin said.

As a result of the search warrant two people were arrested and two people were cited into court. Deborah Smith, 57, of Scottsburg was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent.

Daniel Smith, 35, of Scottsburg was arrested for a warrant for two counts of dealing in methamphetamine. He later was also charged with trafficking with an inmate and possession of a controlled substance.

The Smiths were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.

There were two others at the residence when police served the search warrant.

Hailey Lowry, 30, of Scottsburg was cited into court and released on the charge of visiting a common nuisance. Gregory Dilger, 44, of Scottsburg was cited into court and released on the charge of possession of paraphernalia.