Scott Deputies Arrest 4 On Drug Charges

Four people were incarcerated on a variety of drug charges last week in Scott County

On Tuesday, March 9, Deputy Charlie Morgan saw Daniel Goetzinger, 33, of Underwood, in the parking lot at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Morgan was aware that Goetzinger had an outstanding arrest warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury, possession of methamphetamine, and fleeing lawful detention. Morgan took Goetzinger into custody and walked him into the Scott County Jail.

Last Wednesday, March 10, Deputy Zach Brown made a traffic stop in Scottsburg. His discussion with the driver, Brandon Stidham, 28, of Austin led to Stidham being charged with possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, and maintaining a common nuisance. He was transported to Scott County Jail.

That same day, Deputy Johnney Coomer made a traffic stop on Bogardus Road and talked with the vehicle’s driver, Jeremy Pierce, 45, of Seymour. Coomer’s investigation led to the arrest of Pierce for possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pierce was booked in to Scott County Jail.

Later last Wednesday, Coomer was notified of two suspicious individuals knocking on a door to a residence and requesting a ride. When the deputy arrived he talked with Darion Allen, 28, of Scottsburg and he confirmed that she had an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of controlled substance. She was arrested and booked in to the Scott County Jail.