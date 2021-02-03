Scott Deputies Arrest 4 In Meth Bust

A Scott County drug investigation culminated last week with arrest warrants served on four people and a large amount of methamphetamine confiscated by law enforcement.

Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin said that a cooperative effort with his office, Jennings County Sheriff’s deputies and the Seymour Police Department resulted in the late week arrests.

In the early morning of Friday, Jan. 29, officers served a search warrant at 3705 Lovers Lane, east of Scottsburg. The search warrant was the result of ongoing drug investigations by the sheriff’s office and three arrests were made.

During the service of the search warrant over 55 grams (over a tenth of a pound) of methamphetamine was seized along with several types of pills, and over $400 in cash, the sheriff reported.

Arrested were:

•Mason Steinkamp, 57, owner of the residence, was arrested on a warrant for five counts of dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

•Natasha Prosser, 34, of Austin was charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

•Jordyn Combest, 20, of Madison, faces charges of possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

Earlier in the week on Wednesday evening, Jan. 27, Scott County Deputies and Scottsburg Police officers served a search warrant resulting in another arrest for dealing methamphetamine.

•Leroy Whitaker, 54, of Scottsburg was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine.

All four were incarcerated in Scott County Jail.

Sheriff Goodin said anonymous tips from the public helped with the investigation. “Our deputies took the information and with their diligent work, drugs and dealers are off the streets.” he said.

“By now, you would think drug dealers would know they cannot deal drugs in Scott County and get away with it,” said Goodin. “Those who choose this type of lifestyle will end up with the same fate as the folks we arrested today”.