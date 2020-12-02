It was announced last Monday, Nov. 23, that Sheriff Jerry Goodin has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result of the positive test Sheriff Goodin will not be in, around or at the Jail or his office until the quarantine ends next Monday, Dec. 7.
All calls for Sheriff Goodin are being directed to Chief Deputy Toby Deaton and Colonel Donald Spicer.
Scott County Sheriff In Quarantine
