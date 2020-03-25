Scott County, Schneck Medical Center Confirm First COVID-19 Cases

BREAKING: Late Sunday afternoon the Indiana State Department of Health reported that a Scott County resident has died with the coronavirus. According to ISDH, the deceased had underlying health issues.

The Scott County Health Department, this past Friday, confirmed the first case of coronavirus in a Scott County resident. The patient is currently in quarantine at their residence.

On Saturday, Schneck Medical Center its first confirmed case in a patient who is not a Jackson County resident. The patient, who was receiving medical care at the hospital, is currently in isolation at Schneck, hospital officials said.

Officials said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Indiana State Department of Health were involved in making the determinations.

“Scott County is working closely with the state health department to identify any close contacts of the patient who might have been ex- posed to ensure that appropriate precautions are taken in accordance with the lat- est CDC guidance,” said Scott County health nurse Brittany Combs. “At this time the risk to the public is believed to be low.

“The local health department has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have the resources and systems in place to limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Scott County,” said Dr. R. Kevin Rogers, Scott County health officer. “We are taking every step possible to identify the cause of this individual’s illness and en- sure that the patient and our community stay healthy.”

“Schneck is prepared. We are well-trained in every precaution and the use of personal Protective equipment,” said Warren Forgey, President/CEO of Schneck Medical Center. “We are following the appropriate protocols set for by the CDC and ISDH to prevent exposure to other patients and our healthcare staff.

Symptoms of novel coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Like influenza, human coronavirus is mostly spread from an infected person to others through

•Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;

•Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;

•Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your moth, nose or eyes before washing your hands; and

The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness is to:

•Wash your hands often with soap & water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

•Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

•Avoid contact with others

•Stay at home if you are or feel sick.

•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.