Scott County In-Person Absentee Voting Location Changes

In person absentee voting in next month’s primary in Scott County will be “in-tense”. Formerly planning to vote in the courthouse commissioner’s room, Scott County Clerk Missy Applegate said it will be safer, more easier to access and be more socially distance for in-person absentee voters to cast their ballot in the big green tent just north of the county jail at the southeast corner of the courthouse square.

In person absentee voting will be May 26 to 30 from 8:30 a.m.-noon & 1-4:30 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 1.

“It will be easier to get in rather than everyone coming through the courthouse security door,” said Applegate. “We will have the ‘Vote Here’ banners located near the tent with 6 foot markers on the ground to follow CDC guidelines.”