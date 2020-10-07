Scott County Drug Sweep Nets 22 In ‘Operation Broken Needle’

Over the last several weeks the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, under the direct order of Sheriff Jerry Goodin, implemented an undercover drug detail code named ‘Operation Broken Needle’.

Goodin explained that undercover drug detectives from his office made drug buys and sought arrest warrants along with deputies searching reported drug houses, served warrants and made traffic stops. Operation Broken Needle is a continuation of the Sheriff’s pursuit of a “Drug Free Scott County.”

This past Friday afternoon and Saturday, officers spanned across Scott County and arrested 22 people on drug related charges. Scott County deputies were assisted by officers with the Austin Police Department and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Goodin said.

While making the arrests deputies seized, methamphetamine, heroin, pills & strips of controlled substances, black tar heroin and marijuana.

Jailed as a result of the continued drug crackdown in Scott County were:

•Jesse Cole, 39, of Lexington, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and driving without a license.

•Leroy Cox, 49, of Austin was arrested for possession of a synthetic drug, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

•Daniel Stone, 38 of Seymour, was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and public intoxication.

•Joseph Dowling, 48, of Austin was arrested on an warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance.

•Serenity Driggers, 29, of Austin was arrested on a warrant for two counts of dealing methamphetamine.

•Frank Driggers, 53, of Austin was arrested on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and dealing methamphetamine with a prior conviction.

•Kevin Larue, 43, of Scottsburg was arrested on a warrant for two counts of dealing methamphetamine.

•Jenny Stamper, 45, of Austin was arrested on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

•Billy Ray Hollan, 38, of Austin was arrested on a warrant for dealing in methamphetamine, violating home detention, intimidation with a deadly weapon, strangulation, domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime.

•Chris Riley, 46, of Austin was arrested on a warrant for three counts of dealing in a controlled substance.

•Sarah Riley, 41, of Austin was arrested on a warrant for three counts of dealing in a controlled substance.

•Devin Campbell, 26, of Dale, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

•Jeremy Mullins, 42, of Austin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, theft, trafficking with an inmate and criminal trespassing.

•Earl Estep, 29, of Austin was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.

•Amy Hinkle, 37, of Crothersville, was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

•Ashley Sullivan, 27, of Austin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, visiting a common nuisance and possession of a syringe.

•Derek Powers, 23, of Austin was arrested for visiting a common nuisance and possession of a syringe.

•Kendra Jenkins, 23, of Austin was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

•Bradley Green, 26, of Austin was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

•Wayne Wilson, 51, of Scottsburg was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

•Brandon Howard, 29, of Austin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of syringes, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended prior.

•Matthew Missi, 20, of Scottsburg was arrested late Saturday for dealing in hashish oil, possession of hash oil and possession of paraphernalia.

Deputies are seeking Michael ‘Chad’ Robinson, 42, of Scottsburg who is wanted for two counts of dealing in methamphetamine.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of this individual is encouraged to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 812-752-5550 or 911. You can remain anonymous.

“I am extremely proud of our deputies’ hard work,” said Sheriff Goodin. “Anyone who doubts the dedication our deputies have for making Scott County the safest county in America for its citizens, better think again”.