Scott County Deputies Seize Fentanyl, Meth, Pills & Paraphernalia After Traffic Stops

On Monday, Sept. 7, Scott County Deputy Chris Bowling made a routine traffic stop in Scottsburg. His investigation uncovered about six grams of methamphetamine, approximately half of a gram of Fentanyl, five controlled substance iills, and numerous syringes and paraphernalia.

Driver of the vehicle, Jon Morgan, 33, of Scottsburg was arrested for dealing methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate and possession of a narcotic.

A passenger in the vehicle, Amber Napier, 39, of Louisville KY, was arrested for dealing methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate and an out of county arrest warrant.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Deputy Charlie Morgan responded to a report of an intoxicated driver in Scottsburg. After locating the vehicle and making a traffic stop he questioned the driver, Pamela Baker, 48, of Seymour.

Morgan’s investigation resulted in Baker being arrested for driving under the influence as well as possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

Sheriff Jerry Goodin continued to praise the efforts of his deputies. “The word should be out on the streets by now, if you possess or deal drugs in Scott County, you will go to jail,” said Goodin