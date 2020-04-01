Scott County Clerk Reduces Office Hours Following Governor’s Mandate

Scott County Clerk Missy Applegate has announced that due the to governor’s order to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, she is reducing office hours and staff until at least April 7.

There will be myself and two deputy clerks working in the office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 to noon on Wednesday.

Necessary in-person appointments can be made by calling the clerk’s office at 812-752-8420, she said.