Scott County Clerk Missy Applegate has announced that due the to governor’s order to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, she is reducing office hours and staff until at least April 7.
There will be myself and two deputy clerks working in the office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 to noon on Wednesday.
Necessary in-person appointments can be made by calling the clerk’s office at 812-752-8420, she said.
Scott County Clerk Reduces Office Hours Following Governor’s Mandate
Scott County Clerk Missy Applegate has announced that due the to governor’s order to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, she is reducing office hours and staff until at least April 7.