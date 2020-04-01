Scott County Adds Property Tax Payment Options

Scott County Treasurer Sheryl Jent said that despite the current pandemic and curtailed operating hours, the spring installment of property taxes will still be due by Monday, May 11. The tax statements are scheduled to mail out next week on April 9, she said.

“Scott County Government is committed to providing all possible safety measures during the current pandemic emergency,” she said.

Scott County taxpayers have several payment options:

1) There is a new Treasurer Drop-off box located on the east side (First Street) of the courthouse.

2) For the first time, payments can be paid online www.scottcounty.in.gov; transaction fees will apply.

3) Call the treasurer at 812-752-8414 to pay by phone; transaction fees will apply.

4) Mail check along with payment coupon in envelope provided to: Scott County Treasurer, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Suite 140, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

The treasurer advised that: Insufficient funds will void tax payment. Receipt(s) can be mailed to taxpayer if self-addressed stamped envelope is enclosed with payment. To ensure prompt posting of your tax payment, please detach and return the spring payment coupon with your payment or write parcel number on check.

“Please remember the statement you receive includes both Spring and Fall coupons,” she said. “Statements are not mailed again in the fall.

Banks in Scott County also accept tax payments and offer Saturday hours that the courthouse does not. Banks accepting tax payments include:

•Wesbanco in Scottsburg and Austin

•New Washington State Bank in Scottsburg

•Stock Yards Bank in Austin

“You must present tax bill coupon(s) to bank when paying,” advised the treasurer.

The Treasurer said if you can’t pay the entire tax amount due, please come in and make a partial payment to avoid any additional penalty. Partial payments are accepted year round.

The following credit/debit cards are accepted as payments: Visa, MasterCard, Discover & American Express; however, there will be a fee collected by the vendor – not Scott County.

If your mortgage company is responsible for the payment of your taxes, please forward statement to them immediately.

Questions regarding:

Assessments should be addressed to the Assessor’s Office at 752-8436.

Exemptions/Deductions questions should be addressed to the Auditor’s Office at 752-8408.

Tax questions can be handled by the Treasurer’s Office at 752-8414.