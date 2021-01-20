Schneck Medical Center Reaches Agreement With Anthem

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour announced it has reached an agreement with Anthem. Schneck Medical Center and Schneck Physician Practices will remain in the Anthem network and continue to provide care to Anthem health plan members.

“It is our honor and privilege to serve the members of our communities,” said Eric Fish, MD, MBA, FACOG, President and CEO, Schneck Medical Center. “We worked in good faith with Anthem to ensure our patients would continue to have access to the high quality care they deserve, close to home. This has always been, and will continue to be, our top priority.

Patients can call 812-522-0414 for more information. Patients can also call the number on the back of their Anthem insurance card for further assistance.