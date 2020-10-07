Schneck Medical Center Offering Free Breast & Cervical Screenings

Schneck Medical Center wants to ensure that no woman in our community goes without regular pap smears and breast exams due to their inability to pay. A free Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Schneck Cancer Center, on the campus of Schneck Medical Center, 411 West Tipton Street, Seymour.

The event is designed to provide exams to women who may not already have access to these services and includes a clinical breast exam (not a mammogram) and a cervical exam with a pap test. All exams will be performed by qualified nurse practitioners.

The free Pap test is being funded by a generous grant from the Schneck Foundation.

To be eligible for the free Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening, a woman must be at least 21 years old and have not had a breast or cervical exam during the last 2 years.

Per the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regulations, individuals with Medicare, Medicaid, or similar replacement plans are not eligible for the free screenings held during this event. Clinical Breast Exams and Cervical Screenings are a covered benefit under these plans, and may be performed or ordered by the patient’s physician of choice.

A limited number of appointments are available for this event. To schedule your screening, call the Cancer Center screening line at 812-522-0477. Please provide your name and phone number and your message will be returned promptly.