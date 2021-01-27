Schneck Medical Begins Administering COVID-19 Vaccine

Schneck Medical Center is now a COVID-19 vaccination site. Schneck will provide vaccinations to residents in accordance with guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Currently, the guidance is for healthcare personnel, first responders, and individuals ages 70 and older. Other eligible groups will be added by ISDH as more vaccine becomes available.

The vaccination clinic will be located in the Schneck Professional Building, Level 3, on the campus of Schneck Medical Center. Free parking is available in the Schneck parking garage, accessible by turning right on Pine Street off Tipton Street (U.S. 50).

The clinic will be open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When arriving at the vaccination clinic, photo identification and insurance information are required. For those with insurance, there will be no out-of-pocket cost to the individual. Those without insurance are provided the vaccine at no cost.

Facemasks must be worn during the appointment.

For your safety, after receiving the vaccine, a 15-minute observation period for all individuals is required. A card will be provided that states you have received the COVID vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine administered at Schneck requires a second dose 28 days after the initial dose. Your appointment for the second vaccination will be made at your first appointment.

You must have a scheduled appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, Schneck is unable to vaccinate people on a drop-in basis. Community members can make an appointment by calling 211 or by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov.

If you have additional questions regarding the vaccine or clinic, contact the Schneck COVID Hotline at 812-524-4266.