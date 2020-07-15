Scams Targeting Utility Customers On The Rise During Pandemic

Scams targeting electric and natural gas customers are on the rise, with imposters implementing new tactics during the pandemic to trick utility customers out of money and personal information.

In Indiana, Duke Energy customers have reported more than 1,400 scam attempts in June, which is close to the total reports for all of 2019.

“Unfortunately, the scammers appear to be preying on the uncertainty and financial hardship caused by the pandemic, and they are tracking trends and adjusting their tactics,” said Jared Lawrence, Duke Energy’s vice president of revenue services and metering. “As new scam techniques are employed, it is imperative that customers stay alert, informed and make a concerted effort to guard their personal information and money.”

Scammers have added a new tactic, which promises to mail customers refund checks for overpayments on their accounts if they can confirm their personal data, including birthdays and, in some cases, social security numbers.

Generally, Duke Energy will apply refunds as a credit to customers’ accounts and will not contact customers to verify personal information by phone, email or in person in order to mail a check.

Scam reports also indicate that phone scammers posing as utility providers continue to call and insist customers are delinquent on their bills. The scammer typically claims a service disconnection is pending, rigs caller ID to mimic your utility provider, and demands the money in the form of a prepaid debit card.

Duke Energy has currently suspended disconnections for nonpayment.

Common scam tactics include:

•A call with pre-recorded voice, often referred to as a robocall, with a caller ID display showing the customer’s utility’s name.

•A mimicked Interactive Voice Response menu that customers typically hear when they call their utility.

•Threats to disconnect power or natural gas service to a customer’s home or business within an hour.

•Immediate payment demands by prepaid debit card.

•With many utilities suspending nonpay disconnections during the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers are now promising refund checks if the customer makes a payment and the pending disconnect was an error.

Customers who suspect they have been victims of fraud or who feel threatened during contact with one of these scammers should:

•Hang up the phone, especially if it’s a robo call.

•Call the utility provider by using the phone number provided on the bill or on the company’s official website, followed by a call to the police.

•Never purchase a prepaid debit card or gift card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. Do not pay over the phone if immediate payment is demanded by a prepaid card to avoid a disconnection. Legitimate utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment, and they always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill, including accepting payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person.