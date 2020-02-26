Sandhill Bookends Posted on February 26, 2020 by Curt Kovener A pair of Sandhill Cranes nearly mirror one another while feeding and are reflected in the waters of Ewing Bottoms west of Brownstown. Sandhills, sometimes by the hundreds, feed on harvested corn and soybean fields gleaning grain. While a migratory bird, scores are believed to have taken up permanent residence at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge. The ‘gray ghosts’ are found feeding during daylight hours and flying back to the protective confines of the refuge in the evening. ~photo by Tracie Kovener