Rural Austin Woman Sentenced To 14 Years For Dealing Meth

Shelle Brooks, 49, of Austin was sentenced on Friday to 14 years for dealing methamphetamine. She will serve eight of those years in an Indiana prison and will have six years of probation after her release, according to Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens.

On June 11, 2019, officers with the Scottsburg Police Department were conducting an undercover purchase of methamphetamine of a suspected drug dealer. The original target of the operation advised that he was out of methamphetamine, but was going to have more delivered soon. Later, according to Owens, the original target received an additional supply of methamphetamine from Shelle Brooks and another individual.

When police searched Brooks’ vehicle, officers located several baggies containing 15 grams of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales which are commonly used in the sale and delivery of methamphetamine and other controlled substances, Owens said.

Brooks entered into a plea agreement and was sentenced Friday by the Judge Jason Mount.

“People who sell drugs in our communities destroy lives and tear apart families. Our community is sick and tired of

people making a profit off of the suffering of others.” Said Owens. “Our office is dedicated to making sure that people who sell drugs are held accountable for their actions.”