Republicans Sweep In Scott County Races

An unprecedented historical sweep of all contested offices Have put Republicans in power in Scott county after the first of the year.

Incumbent Democrat commissioner representing District 1 Robert C. (Bob) Tobias was defeated in his re-election bid by Republican Randy Julian 5,889 to 3,919.

Incumbent Republican County Commissioner representing District 2, Mike Jones was re-elected defeating Leroy Williams 5,981 to 3,918.

Three incumbent Democrats on the county council were defeated in their re-eletion bid. Republicans Eric Gillespie (4,630), Diane Eads Mullins (3.405) and Lyndi Hughbanks (3,370) outdistanced incumbents Iva Gasaway (3,348), Mike Zollman (3,340) and Robert Peacock (3,137).

Republican Wendy McClain won the race for county clerk over Democrat Denny Wilson 6,694-3,235.

Republican Lonnie Noble Sr. defeated Democrat Dalton Baker for Coroner 6,472-3,257.

Democrat incumbent State Representative from District 66 Terry Goodin squeezed out an apparent win 5,186 to 4,947 over GOP’s Zach Payne.

Democrats Sheryl Jent was unopposed in her bid to be county recorder and Missy Applegate was unopposed in her bid for county treasurer.

In Scott County there were 10,321 votes cast including 2,079 absentees, 3,820 early voters, and 4,422 election day votes cast.

There were 2,039 straight Republican voters and 629 straight Democratic voters.

SCHOOL BOARD RESULTS

In his first time to run for Scott County School District 1, former teacher, coach and principal David Deaton led the vote talley in the four person race. Deaton polled 1,466 votes to 1,213 for incumbent Ron Atkins and Darlene Hall with 988 votes to fill the three at-large school board seats. District 1 board president Joie Bukowski was apparently defeated with a vote total of 942.

In Scott County School District 2, Sarah White Broady was elected the Finley Township board seat with 2,834 votes to 1,678 for Jean Robbins and 1,490 for Kenneth McMichael.

Rick Zollman won the Vienna Township board seat with 2,966 votes to 1,834 for Lee Anne Hahn and 1,384 for Holly Peacock Armstrong.

William J. Best was unopposed for the Johnson Township school board seat.