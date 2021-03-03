Police Pursuits Uncover Meth, Pills, Pot & Guns

Anonymous tips from area residents helped deputies confiscate nearly 43 grams (1.5 ounces) of methamphetamine, numerous pills, drug paraphernalia, stolen guns, and sent five people to jail following two incidents, according to Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies John Smith and Zach Morris attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Austin. The vehicle refused to stop resulting in a brief pursuit. During the pursuit several items were thrown from the suspect vehicle. After finally stopping while still in Austin an investigation led to the arrest of three people for multiple charges including drug charges, according to Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

As deputies were safely securing the three occupants of the vehicle, Deputy John Hartman went to the locations where items had been thrown from the vehicle. He recovered three handguns, nearly 35 grams of methamphetamine, over 90 grams of marijuana, a large amount of narcotic pills and multiple drug paraphernalia items were collected as evidence.

Arrested were:

•Justin Spicer, 32, of Austin, driver of the vehicle, was charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun without a license, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in controlled substance, dealing in marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving.

•Jarrod Mays, 27, of Jeffersonville, was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in controlled substance, dealing in marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.

•Dakota Putt, 32, of New Albany, was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in controlled substance, dealing in marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.

Officers with the Austin Police Department assisted during the incident.

On Monday, Feb. 22, Deputies Johnney Coomer and Skylar Thompson attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the Blocher area of eastern Scott County. The vehicle refused to stop resulting in a pursuit. When the pursuit ended, passenger, Colton White, 22, from Louisville KY, jumped out of the vehicle and a foot pursuit began.

Along with deputies, Scottsburg Police Department, Austin Police Department, Johnson Township Fire Department, and Scott County EMS responded to assist deputies and the man who fled was located.

Located in the vehicle was a stolen handgun, a shotgun, approximately 9 grams of methamphetamine, a large amount of narcotic pills, three pounds of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle Jacob Rice, 23, of Henryville was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, carrying a handgun without a permit, dealing in marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, dealing in controlled substance.

White was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, visiting a common nuisance, carrying a handgun without a permit, dealing in marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, dealing in controlled substance.

All five were incarcerated at the Scott County Jail.

“Our deputies continue their non-stop efforts in fighting crime and drugs,” said Sheriff Goodin. He also praised the public for all the tips saying, “This is another example of what can happen when a community and the police work together.”