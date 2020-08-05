Police Investigating Man’s Death

Last Wednesday, July 29, around 8:30 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased male in the Lexington area of southern Scott County.

Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin said that Nicholas D. Casey, 31, of New Albany, was found deceased in a relative’s residence at located 5225 Kinderhook Road.

The scene was secured by deputies while Indiana State Police Evidence Technicians along with Indiana State Police Detectives, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Scott County Coroner’s office investigated the circumstances of the man’s death.

An autopsy conducted Friday morning was not able to determine a cause of death, Goodin said Saturday. “We are waiting on the toxicology report,” he said. Those results sometime take several weeks, it was noted.