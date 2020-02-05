Party Primary Battles Emerge For May 5 Election

Deadline To File Is Noon Friday

With only days before the noon deadline this Friday, Feb. 7, to file for elective office, competitive races have emerged in Jackson and Scott Counties for the May 5 primary election.

Jackson County

So far, the big news in Jackson County is that no Democrat has filed for any county office, according to information supplied by Jackson County Clerk Melissa Hays. Two GOP primary battles have emerged.

Two Republicans have filed for their party’s nomination for county coroner. Ron Cox of Brownstown and Paul Foster of Seymour are seeking the GOP nomination in the spring primary.

A party battle has resulted for the three county council at-large posts as five Republicans are seeking the nominations. Incumbents Dave Hall of Norman and John Nolting of Brownstown have filed for re-election. Also seeking their party’s nomination are Woodrow DeZarn Jr. and Thomas M. Joray, both of Seymour and R. Brett Turner of Crothersville.

In other Republican candidate filings in Jackson County, Incumbent Superior Court 1 Judge AmyMarie Travis of Brownstown has filed to seek election.

Incumbent county auditor Kathy Hohenstreiter of Seymour, who is completing her second term of office and is barred from seeking a third consecutive term, has filed to run for county treasurer.

Current county treasurer Roger D. Hurt of Brownstown has filed to run for county auditor.

Incumbent Republicans Drew Markel and Bob Gillaspy have filed to seek re-election for the respective District 1 and District 2 County Commissioner posts.

Incumbent Daniel Blann of Brownstown has filed for re-election as county surveyor.

In State Representative races involving portions of Jackson County a GOP primary battle has developed for the nomination for District 73 race representing portions of southern and western Jackson County. Incumbent State Rep. Steve Davisson of Salem faces a challenge for the nomination from Mark Cox of Henryville.

Jim Lucas is seeking re-election as State Rep in District 69 representing Vernon Township and the eastern portions of Jackson County and Chris May is seeking re-election to the District 65 in the northwest portion of Jackson County.

State Senator Eric A. Koch has filed for another term of office representing all of Jackson County except Vernon Township.

Scott County

Democrat and Republican party races have emerged before this Friday noon filing deadline in Scott County.

County Commissioner District 1 is up for election this year in Scott County. Democrat commissioner Robert Tobias filed for re-election and faces a Democrat primary challenge from Don Campbell of Lexington. Two Republicans—Randy Julian of Scottsburg and Lynn Robinson of Austin—will be vying for their party’s nomination for that commissioner’s district.

In the District 2 county commissioner race, incumbent Republican Mike Jones of Lexington filed to seek re-election while LeRoy Williams of Lexington filed for the Democrat nomination.

Five Democrats have filed for the three at-large county council seats. Incumbents Mike Zollman, Robert D. Peacock and Iva Gasaway have all filed to seek re-election. They face primary challenges from Jim Boswell and Tony Peacock, both of Scottsburg.

So far two Republicans have filed for the three available at-large council seats: Clayton Gross and Diane Eads Mullins both of Scottsburg.

County Clerk Missy Applegate, who is finishing a second term as clerk, is barred by law from seeking a third consecutive term, has filed to run for county treasurer.

Two Democrats have filed to run for Scott County Clerk: Patty (Patricia) Williams and Denny Wilson, both of Scottburg are seeking their party’s nomination. Wendy McClain of Scottsburg is the loan Republican candidate for clerk.

Two Democrats have filed for County Recorder setting up a primary battle. Incumbent recorder Marilyn Kundysek is facing a primary challenge from Sheryl Jent of Austin. Jent is finishing up a second term as county treasurer and is barred from seeking a third consecutive term in that office.

Incumbent Republican County Surveyor Mark Gardner is the lone filer for that office.

Democrat Dalton Baker of Austin filed for the Democratic nomination for coroner.

Democrat District 66 State Representative Terry Goodin of Austin has filed to seek re-election. He will face Republican Brian E. Tibbs of Marysville in the fall general election.