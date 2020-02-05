One Killed, Two Injured When Train Hits Cars On Austin Northside

A small passenger car was struck by a CSX train around 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, which resulted in the death of a Scottsburg woman and seriously injured two Austin women riding in the car. The accident occurred at the Christie Road crossing on the northside of Austin about a tenth of a mile west of US 31, according to Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

Stephanie Trabue, 22, of Scottsburg was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Scott County Coroner’s Office. Karli Rose, 20, and Hannah Combs, 17, both of Austin were both air lifted from the scene and transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Goodin said that while responding to the accident an Austin Fire department truck being operated by Dustin Jordan was involved in a single vehicle accident resulting in a minor injury to the passenger Jodi Parks.

The Sheriff’s Office has turned the crash investigation over to the Indiana State police who are reconstructing the accident.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Austin Police Department, the Scottsburg Police Department, the Crothersville Police Department, the Indiana State Police, the Railroad Police, the Jennings Township Fire Department, the Vernon Township Fire Department, the Scottsburg Fire Department, Scott County EMS, Air Methods Air Ambulance and Stat Flight Air Ambulance.