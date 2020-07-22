On-Line Master Gardener Classes Planned

Scott County Purdue Extension Educator for Ag & Natural Resources, Tom Springstun, said due to some interest expressed a Purdue Extension Master Gardener (EMG) Training Class for the fall of 2020 is being planned.

“Washington County ANR Educator Danielle Walker and I are hoping we have at least 15 persons enrolled in order to conduct such a class,” said Springstun.

The plans as they now stand are to offer the Purdue EMG Basic Training through weekly live webinars. You would view these individually from your own computer. (All sessions will be recorded in case you want to view them again later.)

All required core topic sessions will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Aug. 25 through Dec. 1, 2020 (no meeting on November 24), and Final Exam week is December 8-15.

Then on a Thursday night that each week we would have a one hour in-person (or virtual meeting for those preferring this way to meet), to discuss that week’s topic, quiz answers, answer questions you have about the topic.

“At the moment this Thursday evening in-person meeting is planned to be held in the Scottsburg area,” he said

The proposed fee for the training is $175/person which includes the print version of the Purdue EMG Manual, and for an additional $25 participants will also receive the digital version of the manual on a searchable flash drive. If two people from the same household want to share a print version of the Purdue EMG Manual, the total cost will be a proposed $272.

If interested, please email Springstun at tsprings@purdue.edu by Monday, Aug. 3, so we will have enough time to plan accordingly and get you enrolled if we proceed forward.

Additional information can be obtained by calling 812-752-8450.