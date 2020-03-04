Nine More Scott County Jail Inmates Earn GED

Nine Scott County Jail inmates graduated last Wednesday with a GED.

Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin said River Valley Resources helped to graduate nine students with general equivalency diploma that inmates studied for over the last several months. River Valley supplied the instructor and class materials.

“This is part of the continuing plan to educate, job train and rehabilitate inmates when they enter the Scott County Jail,” Goodin said. “With the skills that they obtained they can better assimilate back into our communities.”

The nine graduates are Kyle Cox, William Miller, Logan Roger, Whitney Stacy, Jimmy Storms, Tommy Akers, Devon Howard, Justin Turpin and Cody Williams. Of the nine graduates five were able to attend the graduation ceremony held in the Scott County Circuit Court. Turpin also received a safe food handling certification, a required certification for food service establishments.