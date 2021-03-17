New Recycling Program To Begin Next Friday In Austin

Curbside recycling collection is going away in Austin being replaced with a new recycling bin starting Friday, March 26, Mayor Roger Hawkins announced this week.

Under the old recycling program, residents of Austin could place recyclables at curbside for pickup every second Tuesday. A new large bin for recyclables will be located at the sewer plant, located on South Fifth Street off York Road. Residents can bring their recyclables to it on designated days. This is the same site where the large item dumpster is placed.

Both the large item dumpster and the recycling bin will be available to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Friday and every third Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

The final date this month for both large items and recyclables is Friday, March 26.

In April, dates will be April 9, 16 and 17, 23 and 30. April 2 is Good Friday, and both services will be closed.

“Recycling helps not only the environment but also the City of Austin,” said Mayor Hawkins. “Recycled items stay out of landfills and thus cut down on the amount of trash city residents pay through their taxes to transport and dump.”

The Austin City Recycling Bin is a free service.

A complete list of what can be recycled is available by calling the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office at 812-794-2877. Small recycling bins can also be obtained there.