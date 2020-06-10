New Pumper-Tanker In Service In Vernon Township Posted on June 10, 2020 by Curt Kovener A new 2020 Freightliner pumper-tanker truck is now providing fire protection for residents of Crothersville and Vernon Township. The 3,000 gallon tanker is the largest capacity the department has in a fire protection vehicle. In addition to hauling water to a rural fire scene, the truck can also be used to pump water through hoses and a top mounted deluge gun to extinguish fires.The new fire truck cost $358,00 funded by the Vernon Township Fire Protection District.From left to right are Steve Murphy fire district board member; Lynn Howard, fire district board president; Charles Densford, fire chief; and Ben Spencer, assistant fire chief.