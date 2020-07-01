New ‘Hands Free’ Law Takes Effect Today

Hand free driving does not mean not touching the steering wheel. It means not to touch your cell phone while driving. The Indiana State Police reminds the driving public of changes to Indiana’s distracted driving law that take effect July 1.

Every year in North America, an estimated 1.6 million crashes occur as the result of driver inattention. Many of those crashes result in injury or death and an economic impact of around 40 billion dollars.

“Making a phone call while driving may increase your odds of being in a crash by as much as 400%,” said ISP Sgt Carey Huls. “Typing or reading a text takes your eyes off the road an average of five seconds. If you drive 55 mph, you will travel the length of a football field in that same period.”

Effective today, Indiana Code 9-21-8-59, as amended, states a driver may not hold or use a telecommunications device while operating a moving motor vehicle.

There are two exceptions listed in the statute.

•Drivers will still be permitted to hold and use their phone to make an emergency 911 call.

•Drivers may also use hands-free or voice-operated technology to make and receive calls.

Drivers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with their vehicle’s hands-free technology and may wish to research aftermarket products that facilitate its use, such as a phone mount, said Huls.