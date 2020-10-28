Meth Dealer Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison

Erica Riley, 30, of Underwood, who had pled guilty to a level 2 felony of dealing in methamphetamine was sentenced on Friday by Scott Circuit Court Judge Jason Mount to 8 years in prison followed by two years on home detention, then will have six years of probation according to Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens.

In May 2018, officers with the Scottsburg Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office executed a Search Warrant at the residence of Riley.

“During the search, officers found a box under her bed containing around 28 grams of methamphetamine that was located under the bed in the room Ms. Riley shared with another person,” Owens said. “Officers also found drug paraphernalia throughout the house and other indicators of drug use and distribution.”

In speaking to the sentencing, Owens said, “We mean business when it comes to removing drugs and drug dealers from our community,”