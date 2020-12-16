Medora, Scottsburg, Scott County Awarded State Paving Grants

Medora, Scottsburg and Scott County were among the 241 communities sharing in $101 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program it was announced last week.

The Town of Medora is receiving $179,316 for town street improvement, the City of Scottsburg will be receiving $981,286 for street resurfacing, and Scott County will be receiving $866,372 for county road re-surfacing.

“We are projected to pave about a third of our city streets in 2021,” said Scottsburg Mayor Terry Amick.

He said the following streets are scheduled to be paved with this round of funding:

Weir Rd., Jefferson St., Lakeview Dr., Crystal Gail Hts., Davis St., Wardell St., Chipaway Ln., Terrell St., Owens St., York Rd., Harrison St., Washington St., Beechwood Ave., South St., Hazzard St., Northfield Dr., Smith St., Walnut St., Hiram Boswell Rd., Ray St., Fairground Rd., Honeyrun Pkwy., Green St., Larry Ln., Bellevue Ave., 3rd St., Newman St., Spring St., Opal Dr., Cherry St., Madison St.

“As we navigate through the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re as committed as ever to improving and building our state’s infrastructure. I’m incredibly pleased that we’re able to fund all of the high-priority local road projects submitted in this round,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “Taking care of our local roads is key to making sure our communities remain attractive places to grow businesses and create careers.”

The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $830 million in state matching funds for construction projects. In response to revenue uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, INDOT moved this call for projects, originally scheduled for July, to September. The $101 million award is funded by the balance available in the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund at the end of the 2020 fiscal year as well as revenue collected so far in the 2021 fiscal year.

“This is a tremendous win for our local partners,” INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said. “Our continued partnership with Hoosier communities will deliver more high priority local road projects in the coming year, many of which have been in planning for months or even years and wouldn’t be able to move forward now without the state’s funding commitment.”

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.