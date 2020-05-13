Mail-In Ballots Encouraged; In-Person Voting Times Set

Next month’s Primary Election delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be held June 2 and deadlines have been announced by the clerks in Scott and Jackson Counties.

A mail-in ballot can also be requested at indianavoters.com or by calling the county clerk’s office. Ballots must be requested by next Thursday, May 21.

The Indiana Election Division decided to allow all voters to vote via mail without providing a reason, as is traditionally required, as part of a slate of policy changes intended to make voting easier amid the pandemic.

During in-person voting, voters will be required to practice social distancing, and personal protective equipment will be provided to poll workers.

In Scott County in-person voting will take place from May 26-June 1 in the Commissioners Room on the first floor of the courthouse, according to county clerk Missy Applegate.

Voters will need to bring their driver’s license, enter the east door of the courthouse, go through a security check before proceeding to vote in the commissioners’ room.

Questions can be answered by calling 812-752-8420.

In Jackson County, early voting will be held at the former Superior Court II Annex (former jail) in Brownstown. Voters should enter from parking lot behind Judicial Center, according to County Clerk Melissa Hayes.

Voting will be Tuesday May 26 through Monday June 1. Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. May 26-29; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, and 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 1.

“We are taking precautions to insure the safety of the voters and poll workers,” said Hayes. “I highly encourage all voters who plan to vote in person to wear a mask to ensure the safety of everyone.”

For answers to any questions call 812-358-6120 or 812-358-6117