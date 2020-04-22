Local Covid-19 Statistics

As of Monday, April 20, COVID-19 has 12,097 confirmed cases in Indiana. That is up from 7,928 for the previous Sunday, April 12. There have been 642 deaths more than doubled the 343 deaths statewide on Sunday, April 12.

There have been 67,264 Hoosiers tested for the virus up from 42,489.

In Jackson County there have been 98 confirmed cases up from 70 cases a week prior. There have been 455 people tested, up from 262 tests performed in the previous week. No deaths have been reported in Jackson County.

In Scott County there have been 25 confirmed cases, up from 17 the previous week, 251 tests performed up from 137 the previous Sunday. Two people have died as of April 20.