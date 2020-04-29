Local Coronavirus Statistics

As of Sunday, April 26, COVID-19 there were 15,012 confirmed cases in Indiana. That is up from 11,210 for the previous Sunday, April 19. There have been 813 deaths up 251 from the 562 deaths statewide last Sunday.

There have been 81,708 Hoosiers tested for the virus up from 61,142 a week ago.

In Jackson County there have been 114 confirmed cases up from 90 cases a week prior. There have been 494 people tested, up from 407 tests performed in the previous week. No deaths have been reported in Jackson County.

In Scott County there have been 37 confirmed cases, up from 24 the previous week, 328 tests performed up from 215 the previous Sunday. Two people have died; no increase from the previous week.