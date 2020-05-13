Library Open For Curbside Service

Jackson County Public Library have begun no-contact curbside pick-up service. Libraries were mentioned in the state’s Back on Track Indiana plan for reopening the state from the COVID-19 pandemic, with permission given to phase in the openings this month.

Library customers will set up appointments by phone with library staff and pick up items during scheduled pick-up hours:

•Crothersville (812-793-2927): Mon. – Fri. 2 to 6 pm and Sat. 1 to 4 pm

•Medora (812-966-2278): Thursday 2 to 6 pm and Sat 1 to 4 pm

•Seymour (812-405-1832): Mon. – Fri. 10 am to 1pm or 2 to 6 pm and Sat. 10 am to 1 pm

Although most items are checked out through July 1, most materials may be placed in library item returns anytime. Hotspots, Kindle Fire devices, Launchpads, and Wonderbooks must be returned by appointment. Upon return, all materials will be quarantined for 72 hours per federal guidelines.

Library buildings remain closed to the public at this time.

The pickup process will work as follows:

•Request items for curbside pickup–place a hold on an item(s) via the online catalog or by calling us during the hours above.

•You will be notified by text, email, or automated phone call when your holds are ready for pickup.

•Schedule a specific time to pick up your holds by talking to library staff on the telephone.

•When you arrive to pick up your hold, pull to the curb in front of each library entrance, and give us a call to let us know you are here.

•Staff will place your bagged items on a table or bench.

•When staff has returned to the building, exit your vehicle to claim your items.

All staff are working in two separate shifts, following strict sanitation and hand-washing procedures, and will wear masks while in the library facilities.

The library’s catalog and other items may be accessed at http://evergreen.lib.in.us/eg/opac/home.