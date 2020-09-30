Libraries Re-Open After COVID Closing

The Jackson County Public Library in Seymour, Crothersville, and Medora have opened the doors for public use with limited hours and services after closing down to the public on March 13, according to Library Director Julia Aker. In continuing efforts to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19, current hours at the libraries are Seymour: Mon-Fri 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sat 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Crothersville: Mon, Wed, Fri 2 to 6 p.m.; and Medora Tues & Thurs 2 to 6 p.m. and Sat 1 to 4 p.m.

“Visitors must properly wear masks inside all facilities and are asked to limit their visit to one hour,” she sai. “A limited number of public computers and circulating Chromebooks are available, and wireless internet will reach into the library parking lots for access before, during and after hours.”

On request and if mask requirements cannot be met, the Crothersville and Medora libraries will continue the curbside pickup that began in May, and the Seymour Library will continue contactless drive-thru window service.

For staff and customer safety, hand sanitizing stations are provided throughout the facilities, seating is socially distanced, and anyone visibly ill or coughing excessively may be asked to leave the buildings. Visitors are requested to not reshelve materials but to place them on quarantine carts for cleaning by library staff.

Visitors to the Seymour Library are encouraged to see Information Services staff for a tour of the newly renovated upstairs where everything was moved into a different place after carpet replacement during the closure.

At this time, all programs are virtual on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, meeting rooms and some restrooms remain closed to the public, all teen and children’s activity areas are unavailable, the library is not accepting cash or charge payments, and no food or drink is allowed. Donations for the Friends of the Library are not being accepted at this time.

For more information, contact a library location in Seymour at 812-523-4636, in Crothersville at 812-793-2927, and in Medora at 812-966-2278.