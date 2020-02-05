Legal Notices

Redding Annual 2010

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 2/19/2020

Cardmember Services, 140.80.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A DECLARATORY RESOLUTION BY THE JACKSON COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION AND OF A PUBLIC HEARING WITH RESPECT THERETO

(Jackson County EDA No. 1)

Notice is hereby given that the Jackson County Redevelopment Commission (the “Commission”), being the governing body of the Jackson County Department of Redevelopment, on December 18, 2019, adopted a resolution (the “Declaratory Resolution”), declaring that a certain area within Jackson County, Indiana (the “County”), designated as the “Jackson County Economic Development Area No. 1” (the “Area”) is an economic development area within the meaning of Indiana Code 36-7-14 (the “Act”), approving an economic development plan for the Area (the “Plan”), and designating a portion of the Area referred to as the EDA No. 1 – Allocation Area No. 1 and a portion of the Area referred to as the EDA No. 1 – Allocation Area No. 2 each as a separate “allocation area” for the purpose of allocation and distribution of certain property taxes (commonly referred to as “tax increment”) under Sections 39 and 39.3 of the Act. The Declaratory Resolution also designates Tampico Grain LLC and its successors, assigns or affiliates as “designated taxpayers” for purposes of Section 39.3 of the Act.

The Area generally consists of an unincorporated area of the County surrounding the eastern, northern, and southern boundaries of the Town of Crothersville, Indiana, extending north from the Town of Crothersville along US 31 and encompassing the I-65 and US 31 interchanges and the I-65 corridor in the County. A map of the Area is included in the Plan.

Notice is hereby given that the Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., local time, in the new meeting room at the Jackson County Courthouse, located at 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana, to receive and hear remonstrances and objections from all persons interested in or affected by the proposed projects or other actions to be taken under the Declaratory Resolution. The Commission will determine the public utility and the benefit of the proposed projects and other actions to be taken under the Declaratory Resolution.

Maps and plats of the Area have been prepared and, along with the Declaratory Resolution and the Plan, can be inspected during regular business hours at the office of the County Auditor for Jackson County, Indiana, located at 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana 47220.

Dated this 5th day of February, 2020.

JACKSON COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A DECLARATORY RESOLUTION BY THE JACKSON COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION AND OF A PUBLIC HEARING WITH RESPECT THERETO

(Jackson County EDA No. 2)

Notice is hereby given that the Jackson County Redevelopment Commission (the “Commission”), being the governing body of the Jackson County Department of Redevelopment, on December 18, 2019, adopted a resolution (the “Declaratory Resolution”), declaring that a certain area within Jackson County, Indiana (the “County”), designated as the “Jackson County Economic Development Area No. 2” (the “Area”), to be an economic development area within the meaning of Indiana Code 36-7-14 (the “Act”), approving an economic development plan for the Area (the “Plan”), and designating a portion of the Area referred to as the EDA No. 2 – Allocation Area No. 1, a portion of the Area reffered to as EDA No. 2 – Allocation Area No. 2, and a portion of the Area referred to as the EDA No. 2 – Allocation Area No. 3 each as a separate “allocation area” for the purpose of allocation and distribution of certain property taxes (commonly referred to as “tax increment”) under Sections 39 and 39.3 of the Act. The Declaratory Resolution also designates Crane Hill Machine & Fabrication, Inc. and Royalty Investments LLC, together with their respective successors, assigns or affiliates, as “designated taxpayers” for purposes of Section 39.3 of the Act.

The Area generally consists of an unincorporated area of the County along US 50 west of the Town of Brownstown (“Brownstown”), and unincorporated areas of the County immediately surrounding Brownstown and along US 50 northeast of Brownstown. A map of the Area is included in the Plan.

Notice is hereby given that the Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., local time, in the new meeting room at the Jackson County Courthouse, located at 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana, to receive and hear remonstrances and objections from all persons interested in or affected by the proposed projects or other actions to be taken under the Declaratory Resolution. The Commission will determine the public utility and the benefit of the proposed projects and other actions to be taken under the Declaratory Resolution.

Maps and plats of the Area have been prepared and, along with the Declaratory Resolution and the Plan, can be inspected during regular business hours at the office of the County Auditor for Jackson County, Indiana, located at 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana 47220.

Dated this 5th day of February, 2020.

JACKSON COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A DECLARATORY RESOLUTION BY THE JACKSON COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION AND OF A PUBLIC HEARING WITH RESPECT THERETO

(Jackson County REMC EDA No. 3)

Notice is hereby given that the Jackson County Redevelopment Commission (the “Commission”), being the governing body of the Jackson County Department of Redevelopment, on December 18, 2019, adopted a resolution (the “Declaratory Resolution”), declaring that a certain area within Jackson County, Indiana (the “County”), designated as the “Jackson County REMC Economic Development Area No. 3” (the “Area”), to be an economic development area within the meaning of Indiana Code 36-7-14 (the “Act”), approving an economic development plan for the Area (the “Plan”), and designating all of the Area as an “allocation area” for the purpose of allocation and distribution of certain property taxes (commonly referred to as “tax increment”) under Sections 39 and 39.3 of the Act. The Declaratory Resolution also designates Jackson County REMC (the “Company’), together with the Company’s successors, assigns or affiliates, as “designated taxpayers” for purposes of Section 39.3 of the Act.

The Area generally consists of all real property and right-of-way of the Company upon which the Company’s fiber optic cable network and related equipment will be located (including areas in cities and towns of the County that do not have a redevelopment commission), together with the depreciable personal property of the Company comprising the fiber optic cable and related equipment installed by the Company to provide high-speed internet service in the County. A map of the Area is included in the Plan.

Notice is hereby given that the Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., local time, in the new meeting room at the Jackson County Courthouse, located at 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana, to receive and hear remonstrances and objections from all persons interested in or affected by the proposed projects or other actions to be taken under the Declaratory Resolution. The Commission will determine the public utility and the benefit of the proposed projects and other actions to be taken under the Declaratory Resolution.

Maps and plats of the Area have been prepared and, along with the Declaratory Resolution and the Plan, can be inspected during regular business hours at the office of the County Auditor for Jackson County, Indiana, located at 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana 47220.

Dated this 5th day of February, 2020.

JACKSON COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

LEGAL NOTICE

Jackson County, Indiana

Total Compensation 2019

Name Amount

Abbott, Jeffrey M $42,973.92

Acton, Shelly J $61,034.39

Alvarado Rodriguez, Kevin $12,014.72

Amos, Justin N $34,626.45

Anderson, Daulton C $37,459.89

Arbuckle, Dustin C $238.10

Arthur, Fleeta L $2,271.81

Arthur, James D $42,608.52

Arthur, Michelle D $1,020.00

Auffenberg, Ira L $34,254.70

Ault, Jerry L $54,846.00

Ault, Kimberly R $33,093.92

Ault, Terry A $30,829.36

Baker, Lloyd N $42,800.00

Baldwin, Cortney M $13,883.55

Banks, Claudia A $52,443.00

Banks, Daniel K $51,649.00

Barker, Bradley W $51,713.18

Barker, Dana M $33,859.90

Barker, Rachel M $4,675.56

Barker, Thomas W $11,524.48

Barnes, Joseph E $42,889.53

Barnett, Kimberly R $29,935.84

Barnette, Conner J $52,293.00

Barnette, Conner J $15,000.00

Baughman, Todd S $1,120.32

Baxter, Tami J $41,980.90

Beard, Candace $26,916.00

Benter, Kristina L $39,226.98

Bevers, Susan $8,181.00

Bevers, Susan $15,155.00

Blair, Stephen C $14,190.72

Blaker, Heather N $37,775.91

Blaker, Heather N $7,866.00

Blaker, Richard L $38,086.83

Blann, Daniel $29,493.00

Bobb, Michael L $10,983.00

Bohn, Erica D $17,790.00

Boling, Donald K $31,947.46

Bonebright, Blaine $37,652.68

Boshears, Wendy M $36,030.90

Bowers, Sydney E $17,202.63

Bowman, Carletta M $25,544.79

Branaman, Anthony D $49,372.98

Brasher, Dennis L $63,716.00

Braunstein, Jeremy W $75,938.00

Brewer, James S $9,442.74

Brewer, Robert S $24,705.00

Brewer, Tina L $37,186.24

Brewer, Tina L $2,143.00

Brewer II, Jerry L $73,639.00

Brittain, Stacy D $49,776.24

Brooking, Tina M $13,954.47

Brown, Bradley $35,520.12

Brown, Linda J $37,854.48

Bryant, Nathaniel D $55,172.56

Bryden, Chloe A $5,903.93

Bullard, Barbara J $32,719.52

Bunce, Christopher $9,999.86

Burcham, Ashley M $33,696.24

Burcham, Clint S $55,511.22

Burkhart, John S $8,117.47

Burton, Curtis R $55,520.25

Burton, Patrick T $13,850.67

Cain, Ann $7,553.52

Carnes II, William D $65,268.00

Carothers, Brenda J $4,829.68

Carroll, Ethan L $27,458.09

Carroll, Tess A $29,262.16

Carroll, Timothy J $37,857.00

Caudill, Michael L $38,879.01

Clark, Joshua E $44,413.82

Clark, Rhonda L $44,625.17

Clouse, Brian K $22,372.64

Collier, Shane G $47,277.99

Coombs, Johnetta L $37,761.02

Cox, Michelle E $57,718.96

Cramer, Benjamin D $38,778.72

Crees, Velma J $1,609.62

Crowl, Cody C $1,873.04

Curry, Valleri D $54,551.13

Cutter, Rebekah A $29,935.84

Daab, Bonnie J $2,273.84

Darlage, Donald A $3,913.28

Darlage, Stan D $59,239.34

Davers, Mitzie G $35,727.00

Davidson, Clyde L $11,939.94

Davidson, Douglas W $23,609.54

Davidson, Janet S $64,489.10

Davidson, Michael $7,553.52

Davis, Duane N $42,800.00

Davisson, Michael A $11,294.06

Deaton, Ervin W $3,551.28

Deaton, Mark A $37,892.56

Deckard, Charles E $5,342.45

Dishman, William T $29,555.29

Dishman, Brittani A $14,459.89

Drake, David E $34,911.89

Drees Jr, William J $46,354.23

Dugan, Alyshea L $16,299.14

Earl, Franklin C $33,308.77

Earnest, Heidi R $16,624.10

Edwards, Andrea M $12,716.58

Edwards, Floyd J $21,370.93

Eglen, Staci L $35,728.00

Eldridge, Nancy E $8,506.60

Elliott, Bryan L $32,094.01

Elliott, Zachary W $39,901.39

Emmons, Angela D $35,923.42

England, Parish $1,300.25

Everhart, Chris M $48,812.94

Fields, Gina G $16,445.60

Findley, Brittney A $29,072.50

Findley, Jacob L $57,719.00

Fisher, Lori L $36,791.04

Fisher, Shona D $32,761.12

Fisk, Jay C $58,905.42

Fleetwood, Anthony $36,836.48

Fleetwood, Deanna S $39,242.63

Foist, Brandi D $46,332.48

Fordice, Logan A $38,965.74

Fordice, Terry $7,512.00

Foster, Theresa S $2,208.64

Freeman, Bradley D $40,930.20

Freeman, Rhonda D $32,825.28

Frey, Bernadette $1,030.96

Frey, Donald M $65,268.00

Froedge, Alicia R $35,728.00

Gaiter, Beverly A $33,617.00

Gallion, Mary J $13,716.50

Garner, Amber D $41,989.64

Garner, Hugh E $52,232.00

Gibson, Faron L $35,637.95

Gillaspy, Robert D $22,946.67

Gobin, William E $34,236.16

Gorbett, John R $25,031.14

Graves, Jan K $29,062.00

Gray, Hayden D $28,630.17

Greathouse, Paula L $6,443.69

Greathouse, Richard D $38,248.20

Grelle, Jessica S $4,351.77

Guthrie, Keith $39,884.94

Guthrie, Tawana M $29,935.84

Hackman, Mark S $7,553.52

Hall, David A $7,553.52

Halstead, Cody $1,290.30

Hanner, Dusti L $33,744.64

Hanner Jr, Loy A $40,564.72

Hansen, Corey J $33,750.48

Hatfield, Loretta L $52,356.83

Hawkins, Dustin W $8,713.60

Hawn, Jordan w $21,603.81

Hayes, Melissa $49,945.00

Hays, Jane E $38,377.24

Hedger, Robert A $28,565.05

Hehman, Halle D $1,613.96

Helton, Jayla B $11,901.60

Henderson, William T $12,296.48

Henley, Robert T $33,313.48

Henry, Jordan N $5,630.37

Hill, Rebecca $19,506.88

Hinners, Rita A $35,728.00

Hodapp, Sarah S $19,826.33

Hoevener, Kalynda L $4,972.90

Hoevener, Katrina L $37,227.84

Hoevener, Trina D $5,999.32

Hohenstreiter, Kathy S $46,565.00

Holt, Mark D $49,649.81

Hopkins, Christopher $59,813.05

Hounshel, Jerry W $34,658.22

Hounshel, Sandra $13,332.14

Hubbard, Alicia R $28,054.28

Hubbard, Christopher A $34,737.91

Hubbard, Jeffrey W $51,648.00

Hubbard, Karla $31,950.94

Hubbard, Kristin A $3,411.08

Hunsucker, Michael R $42,890.47

Hurt, Roger D $43,751.00

Hurt, Sharon J $35,067.28

Hutchinson, Jesse T $55,049.99

Hyer, Rebecca L $42,643.02

Ingle, Sharon S $39,227.00

Isaacs, Jennifer L $12,062.64

Jackson, Jeffrey D $51,236.86

Jackson, Kimberly D $31,317.84

Janes, Jeffrey A $57,634.47

Jaynes, Toni L $41,836.00

Jones, Andrew D $5,856.40

Jones, Teresa J $30,434.16

Juergens, Judith A $2,212.71

Kaiser, Brian $45,166.35

Kaufman, Katherine S $46,565.00

Klinger, Nicholas C $21,357.00

Kovener, Catherine J $15,964.16

Kovener, Whitney L $38,744.48

Kriete, Melody $1,830.26

Lane, Beverly A $35,750.46

Lawson, Kelly L $39,214.45

Lepage, Todd J $26,982.62

Lewis, Jerrika D $16,365.70

Louden, Aaron S $57,719.00

Lowery, Amanda L $43,761.00

Lucas, Robert E $58,229.67

Lyon-McCarthy, Robin $11,850.16

Markel, Andrew B $22,946.67

Markel, Elizabeth R $34,436.24

Marshall, Alan L $147,163.90

Maxie, Dillon R $36,605.10

Mayo, Pamela A $31,202.88

McElfresh, Bethany J $43,969.44

McElfresh, Taylor A $9,291.84

McElfresh II, Jerry L $48,362.94

McIntosh, Daniel D $34,186.02

McKain-Haurez, Deseree D $28,689.60

McKinney, Kelly L $14,253.20

McPike, Bradley $38,375.85

McPike, Joni L $17,090.43

McRoy, Jaime L $10,194.02

Mellenbruch, Peggy D $230.33

Merry, David L $520.00

Meyer, Richard S $117,684.35

Miller, Larry K $39,907.52

Millman, Robert L $3,050.00

Mills, Jasmine E $4,402.02

Mink, Donald P $51,416.77

Minton, Ray A $48,078.21

Miser, Logan R $32,566.69

Moore, Maryanna $47,700.90

Morris, Anna C $35,728.00

Morrow, Linda L $309.70

Mount, Kolbey $5,419.05

Mowdy, Ashley D $36,351.55

Mowdy, Steve K $10,029.88

Murphy, Charles S $1,994.00

Myers, Kimberli S $27,483.00

Myers, Nigel H $52,702.55

Myers, Tabitha M $45,650.18

Nale, Phillip B $34,115.44

Nehrt, Janet L $25,664.40

Nichols, Trisha R $31,233.58

Nicholson, Adam S $59,242.93

Nierman, Jeffrey A $44,336.00

Nierman, Rachel A $12,807.07

Nolting, John L $7,553.52

Noth, Scott $65,267.97

Olson, Charles E $18,444.29

Patrick, Gregory M $31,894.16

Payton, Jennifer L $39,466.59

Pearson, Lorrie A $6,821.55

Persinger, Matthew W $360.00

Phillips, Lisa M $29,059.20

Phillips, Norman W $36,873.76

Pierce, Alexander $63,636.44

Polly, Madisen N $5,932.10

Prajzner, Andrew $20,798.21

Prajzner, Stephanie E $36,840.05

Prewitt, Stephanie J $33,652.05

Pyle, Jamie $33,569.28

Ramsey, Paul N $41,112.16

Rautenkranz, Katherine L $32,794.72

Ray, Jonathan M $49,019.70

Ray, Sheri D $2,343.32

Redicker, Steve D $39,623.81

Reedy, Matthew K $22,946.67

Reynolds, Mark W $37,657.54

Reynolds, Kevin S $14,616.19

Reynolds, Timothy J $23,495.53

Richart, Jordan D $2,134.47

Ridlen Sr, David D $45,810.42

Riley, Brady A $18.58

Riley, Brady A $14,523.93

Riley, Mistina A $2,349.74

Rittman, Jamie $35,697.03

Ritz, Brooke E $36,252.00

Robbins, Thomas S $45,413.34

Robertson, Joseph M $65,268.00

Robinson, Rita S $14,152.14

Roche, John T $65,268.00

Rohdert, David D $8,932.86

Rohlfing, Julie A $1,200.00

Ross, John A $40,014.90

Rudolph, Benjamin R $56,486.19

Rutan, Milton E $56,652.94

Salmon, Tara L $2,212.38

Sanders, Larry D $41,441.35

Schepman, Carol A $191.52

Scherschel, Joshua K $75,938.00

Schneider, Reta $16,135.76

Schrader, Constance M $35,049.03

Scifres, Rhomonda D $48,672.52

Sellers, Charlotte A $207.83

Shackelford, Lori A $18,292.06

Shore, John H $10,745.81

Silver, Marsha K $28,689.60

Simmons, Mark A $3,152.18

Sluder, Tina B $28,387.84

Smith, Amber R $28,252.80

Smith, Austin W $44,709.57

Smith, Bobby J $31,930.29

Smith, Janet M $1,646.30

Smith, Keith $51,128.35

Snapp, Ileah M $11,369.43

Sommers, Clifford L $1,882.80

Sommers, D Christine $39,227.00

Stahl, Joe M $8,091.20

Steward, Richard D $57,081.96

Stidam, Cheryl $165.04

Stilwell, Matthew T $40,908.35

Storey, Kari S $7,553.52

Stott, Brandon L $46,390.71

Stout, Barbara J $48,180.00

Stuckwisch, Rebecca N $32,719.52

Stuckwisch, Shelina L $35,598.48

Stuckwisch, Teresa A $9,018.25

Stuckwisch, William L $15,355.24

Styles, Debbie S $30,229.72

Surette, Ashley N $6,919.54

Sutherland, Shawna L $25,352.00

Sweeney, William E $130.40

Tankersley, Michael D $18,485.37

Tatlock, Joseph A $6,634.99

Taylor, Thomas D $48,908.92

Teipen, Roger L $360.00

Temple, Dennis L $26,229.65

Temple, Kendra $33,893.53

Terkhorn, Thomas O $1,200.00

Terry, Brent W $46,951.57

Thomas, Hayley D $7,080.25

Thomas, Teia J $22,123.44

Thompson, Brian H $7,553.52

Thompson, Brian H $360.00

Thompson, Harold K $33,617.00

Thompson, Seth W $3,276.42

Thompson, Skylar N $19,117.77

Thompson, Travis M $27,908.03

Thompson, Travis $4,585.00

Tormoehlen, Carrie A $67,532.80

Trueblood, Tammy J $71,886.77

Turner, Ryan B $520.00

Ulrey, Catherine A $2,261.19

Underwood, Justyn W $36,236.16

Velez, Adam R $45,094.15

Voss, Lauren E $3,367.30

Voss, Robin D $36,800.68

Walters, Jeffrey S $7,176.73

Warren, Madge E $33,633.84

Watson, Laura $379.50

Wayman II, Phillip A $9,714.80

Wayt, Lavella L $31,369.28

Weddell, Christine J $24,459.13

Wehmiller, Julie A $37,479.00

Wehmiller, Susan G $30,948.80

Wehrkamp, Shannon M $1,678.90

Weir, Michael R $7,671.44

Wells, Corey S $436.47

Wessel, Jana L $34,069.76

Wessel, Jena L $12,115.83

Wessel, Scott G $2,400.00

Wetzel, Dakota J $21,169.28

Wetzel, Jeremy M $34,516.32

Wheeler, Cheryl L $57,718.96

Wheeler, Lea Ann $55,938.10

Wheeler, Roger V $68,104.33

Wheeler, Roger V $5,542.00

White, Beth E $37,373.44

Wiley, Andrew T $35,798.38

Wilkins, Aaron $18,988.12

Williams, Ramona K $29,255.20

Wilson, Tammy J $34,255.47

Wischmeier, Kassandra D $35,728.00

Wischmeier, Robin L $31,722.88

Wolka, Carolyn L $1,956.00

Woods, Heather R $6,978.71

Woods, James D $45,372.21

Wurtzburger, Kyle J $37,919.92

Yeager, Stephen M $72,830.59

Zink, Gina L $39,584.06

I, Kathy Hohenstreiter, hereby certify that the names, addresses, duties and compensation of employees as listed herein are correct and complete and that it includes all employees of the aforesaid office, department, board, bureau, commission or institution, who were employees during the year 2019.

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-2001-EU-1

IN RE: THE UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF MELVIN C. ASHER, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Chasidy Lawless was, on January 14, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Melvin C. Asher, deceased, who died on September 26, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: January 14, 2020.

Missy Applegate

CLERK, Scott Circuit Court

ROBERT L. HOUSTON, #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Phone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of Melvin C. Asher

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-2001-EU-000002

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

REBECCA L. CUNNINGHAM, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Patricia S. Bonura was, on January 21, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Rebecca L. Cunningham, deceased, who died on October 28, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: January 21, 2020.

Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Phone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioner

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-2001-ES-01

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

BARBARA J. SMITH, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Shannon M. Smith was, on January 17, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Barbara J. Smith, deceased, who died on December 15, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate with Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: January 17, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

Houston, Thompson And Lewis, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

(812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioner

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-1912-MF-000033

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

BRIANNA C TRIPLETT, MICAH T. TRIPLETT

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendants above-named, and any other person who may be concerned:

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is: Foreclosure of mortgage and termination of your interest, if any, in the real property located at:

69 North Park Drive, Scottsburg, IN 47170

and to the following Defendants whose whereabouts are unknown:

Brianna C Triplett, Micah T. Triplett, and all other persons claiming any right, title, or interest in the within described real estate by, through or under them or any other person or entity, the names of all whom are unknown to the Plaintiff

In addition to the above named Defendants being served by this summons there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days commencing the day after final publication of this notice, and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

Respectfully submitted,

David M. Bengs, #16646-20

Email: dbengs@mlg-defaultlaw.com

Jennifer L. Snook, #30140-45

Email: jsnook@mlg-defaultlaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.

455 West Lincolnway, Ste. B

Valparaiso, IN 46385

Telephone: (219) 386-4700

NOTICE: MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C., IS A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County Superior Court

LEGAL NOTICE

MDK #19-028637

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

Sheriff Sale File number: 72-20-0008-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $59,542.31

Cause Number: 72D01-1909-MF-000026

Plaintiff: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER

Defendant: JERAMY POWERS, AKA JERAMY A. POWERS and TRISTEN SNOW, AKA TRISTEN R. SNOW

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows: A part of the northwest quarter of Section 4, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, commencing at the southwest corner of said northwest quarter and running East 715 feet, thence North 765 feet to the true point of beginning, thence East 150 feet, thence North 125 feet, thence West 150 feet, thence South 125 feet to the true point of beginning, containing .43 of an acre, more or less. (Tract 33). Also an easement for a roadway beginning 665 feet East of the southwest corner of the northwest quarter of said Section 4 and running North 1279 feet, thence East 50 feet, thence South 1279 feet, thence West 50 feet to the place of beginning.

Commonly Known as: 2684 NORTH MELODY STREET, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170

Parcel No. 72-05-04-230-030.000-00

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By: Laura Boswell, Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Jennings Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Nicholas Smith,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus, OH 43216-5028

Attorney No. 31800-15

Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC

LEGAL NOTICE

MDK #19-013178

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File number: 72-20-0010-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Cause Number: 72D01-1904-MF-000014

Plaintiff: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE ENCORE CREDIT RECEIVABLES TRUST 2005-4

Defendant: SHANON R. RILEY, AKA SHANON RILEY, SHAYNA RILEY and AS POSSIBLE HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF KIMBERLEY M. RILEY, LVNV FUNDING LLC, AUSTIN OAK LP DBA WATERS EDGE AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, BENEFICIARIES OF KIMBERLEY M. RILEY AND THEIR UNKNOWN CREDITORS; AND, THE UNKNOWN EXECUTOR, ADMINISTRATOR, OR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF KIMBERLEY M. RILEY

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows: A part of the northwest fourth of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 3, North, Range 7, East, commencing at the northwest corner thereof and running north 89 degrees 47 minutes east with the quarter line 1072 feet, thence south 706.88 feet to the true point of beginning; thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet a distance of 95.11 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of 6 degrees 10 minutes west and a closed length of 95.04 feet, thence due west 185.87 feet to a steel rod, thence north, 99.38 feet to a steel rod, thence East 196 feet to the true point of beginning, containing .41 acre, more or less, being Lot 25 of Clifton Heights Subdivision. Also an easement for a roadway over and along a tract beginning at the northwest corner of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of said section 5 and running north 89 degrees 47 minutes east with the quarter line 1072 feet to the true point of beginning, thence south 706.88 feet to a steel rod, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet a distance of 95.11 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of 6 degrees 10 minutes west and a chord length of 95.04 feet, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet, a distance of 99.91 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of south 18 degrees 47 minutes west and a chord length of 99.77 feet, thence in a northeasterly direction 130 feet to the southwest corner of Lot 7 in Clifton Heights unrecorded subdivision, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 137.04 feet a distance of 32.58 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of north 15 degrees 8 minutes west and a chord length of 97.52 feet, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 537.98 feet a distance of 95.50 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of north 8 degrees continuing west and a chord length of 95.37 feet, thence north 880.78 feet to the quarter line, thence along the quarter south 89 degrees 47 minutes west a distance of 53 feet, to the true point of beginning.

Commonly Known as: 2591 LAKEVIEW DRIVE, AUSTIN, IN 47102

Parcel No. 72-05-05-420-023.000-002

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By: Laura Boswell, Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Jennings Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Nicholas Smith,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus, OH 43216-5028

Attorney No. 31800-15

Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-2001-DN-16

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

Denise Karen Brown

Petitioner,

and

Robert Stanley Brown

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Robert Stanley Brown

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Robert Stanley Brown, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on Jan. 28, 2020 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: Feb. 5, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Denise Karen Brown

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Estate Docket: 72C01-1911-EU-000038

In the Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate of Winna Faye Napier, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that Jan McWhirter was on January 6, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Winna Faye Napier, deceased, who died on October 3, 2019.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this January 6, 2020.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Joe Beutel

EPSTEIN, COHEN, SEIF & PORTER

50 Meridian Street Suite 505

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Phone: 317-639-1326 Ext. 123

Fax: 317-638-9891

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No. 36C01-2001-EU-000004

Notice is hereby given that Christina L. (Alcorn) Martin was, on the 22nd day of January, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Roger L. Martin, deceased, who died on the 9th day of January, 2020, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 22nd day of January, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Rodney E. Farrow, #6785-36

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Scott Circuit Court

Scott County, Indiana.

Cause No. 72C01-2001-ES-0002

In the Matter of the Supervised Estate of Carol Sue Sandlin, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that Joey Napier was, on the 27th day of January, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Carol Sue Sandlin, deceased, who died on December 30, 2019.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Vernon, Indiana, this 27th day of January, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Scott County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Bradley Kage

Attorney at Law

814 South State Street

PO Box 328

North Vernon, IN 47265

Phone (812) 346-6566

Attorney #5539-40

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause N0. 36COI-2001-EU-06

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that NaLana S. Fields was on the 29th day of January, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Roe Gene Fields, deceased, who died testate on the 9th day of August, 2019, and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 29th day of January, 2020

Melissa J. Hays

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

LORENZO, BEVERS, BRAMAN

& CONNELL

218 West Second Street

Seymour, 1N 47274

(812) 524-9000

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File Number:

72-20-0006-SS

Date & Time of Sale:

Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied:

$66,930.03

Cause No. 72D01-1903-MF-000012

Plaintiff: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC

Defendant: James S. Peters and Diana L. Peters

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Scott Superior Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Scott County Emergency Communications, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Scott County, Indiana: A part of Lot 7 in Craig Addition to the Town of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana, as recorded in Plat Book 1, page 33, beginning at the Northwest corner of said Lot and running South with lot line 70 feet; thence East 150 feet; thence North Parallel with the West line of said Lot 70 feet to the lot line; thence West with the lot line 150 feet to the place of beginning (Tract H).

Commonly Known as:

485 N MAIN ST,

SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170-1559

Parcel No. 72-05-20-210-064.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Jerry Goodin,

Sheriff of Scott County

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Township of property location: Vienna Common street address of property: 485 N Main St, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1559 Property Tax ID: 72-05-20-210-064.000-008

Attorney:

BARRY T. BARNES

Attorney Number: 19657-49

Law Firm:

Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 056570F03

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File Number: 72-20-0007-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $50,043.37

Cause No. 72D01-1909-MF-000027

Plaintiff: PNC Bank, National Association

Defendant: Darby D. Merry

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Scott Superior Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Scott County Emergency Communications, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Scott County, Indiana: Lot No. 81 in Lakeview Subdivision, Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.

Commonly Known as: 1078 LAKEVIEW DR, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170-1328

Parcel No. 72-05-19-120-008.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Jerry Goodin,

Sheriff of Scott County

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Township of property location: Vienna

Common street address of property: 1078 Lakeview Dr, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1328

Property Tax ID: 72-05-19-120-008.000-008

Attorney:

BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney Number: 22108-29

Law Firm: Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 101810F01

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72d01-1910-MF-000028

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Formerly Known As Bankers Trust Company Of California, N.A., As Trustee Of Vendee Mortgage Trust 2001-1

Plaintiff,

VS.

Richard L. Fitch, Sherri L. Fitch, City Of Austin

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Richard L. Fitch and The Unknown Heirs at law of Richard L. Fitch Plaintiff, by counsel, hereby gives Notice of the Complaint filed in the Scott Superior Court against the above-named Defendants. Plaintiff also filed an Affidavit of a competent person showing that the residence and whereabouts of Defendants, Richard L. Fitch and The Unknown Heirs at law of Richard L. Fitch upon diligent inquiry are unknown.

The cause of action is for default on a promissory note and foreclosure upon a mortgage on the following descried real estate: Lot Twenty-Five (25) in Mac’s Addition, Austin, Scott County, Indiana. Also, a part of the southeast fourth of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, commencing at the southeast corner thereof and running north with the quarter line 46 rods, thence west with the south line of Mac’s Addition 515 feet to the southeast corner of Lot 26 of Mac’s Addition and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence south 99 feet, thence west 160 feet, thence north 99 feet to the southwest corner of Lot 25 Mac’s Addition, thence east with the south line of Mac’s Addition 160 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .36 of an acre, more or less.

State Parcel #: 72-03-35-340-034.000-003

Address: 1307 Tibbs St

Austin, IN 47102

Therefore, said Defendants are hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint and that unless Defendants file an answer within (30) days of the last publication of this notice, default judgment may be entered against said Defendants for the relief sought in the Complaint.

Zarksis V. Daroga

Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate, LLP

Zarksis V. Daroga (#17288-49)

Jason E. Duhn (26807-06)

4805 Montgomery Road,

Suite 320

Norwood, OH 45212

Phone: (513) 396-8100

Fax: (847) 627-8805

Email: zdaroga@logs.com

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1908-JC- 000074

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

IN THE MATTER OF:

DR – DOB 1/12/2012

A CHILD ALLEGED TO BE

A CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

KRISTINA ALBERTSON (BIOLOGICAL MOTHER) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 3/3/2020 at 11:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Alexa Brewster, 35830-72

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT NO. 1

FOR SCOTT COUNTY

STATE OF INDIANA

CASE NO. 72D01-1911-PL-000050

JOHN EDRINGTON and

SARAH EDRINGTON,

Plaintiffs

vs.

JAM Real Estate, LLC,

and JEFFERY MURPHY,

Defendants

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To JAM REAL ESTATE, LLC and JEFFERY MURPHY, whose whereabouts are unknown. Said Defendants are notified that a Verified Complaint was filed on November 15, 2019, in the Office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170. This Notice may be served by publication. You must answer the complaint in writing to be filed with the Court, by you or your attorney, in accordance with I.C. 31-3-1-6.3 with the Court above within thirty (30) days after the date of this Notice, or judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiffs have demanded.

If you deny the demand and/or have a claim for relief against the Plaintiffs arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

It is suggested that you consult with an attorney of your choice regarding this matter.

This notice issued this 27th day of January, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Rachele L. Cummins

22323-49

Attorney for Plaintiffs

Smith Carpenter Fondrisi Cummins & Schulte LLC

209 E. Chestnut Street

PO Box 98

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

(812) 282-7736

