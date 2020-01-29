Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

123 W MAIN ST AUSTIN

On 02/14/2020 at 9:00 AM

2007 GMC

1GKFK13047J116350

$1,765.00

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-2001-EU-1

IN RE: THE UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF MELVIN C. ASHER, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Chasidy Lawless was, on January 14, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Melvin C. Asher, deceased, who died on September 26, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: January 14, 2020.

Missy Applegate

CLERK, Scott Circuit Court

ROBERT L. HOUSTON, #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Phone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of Melvin C. Asher

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-2001-EU-000002

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

REBECCA L. CUNNINGHAM, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Patricia S. Bonura was, on January 21, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Rebecca L. Cunningham, deceased, who died on October 28, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: January 21, 2020.

Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Phone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioner

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-2001-ES-01

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

BARBARA J. SMITH, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Shannon M. Smith was, on January 17, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Barbara J. Smith, deceased, who died on December 15, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate with Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: January 17, 2020.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

Houston, Thompson And Lewis, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

(812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioner

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1912-MI-0064

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Robert Michael Brock

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Robert Michael Brock, whose mailing address is 2925 S. Alsup Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Robert Michael Brock to Robert Michael Richey.

Robert Michael Brock

Petitioner

Dated: December 19, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2001-MI-001

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Ryla Jayne Harris

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amber Jeanne Oakley, parent and on behalf of minor child, Ryla Jayne Harris, whose mailing address is 4169 N. Jack Morgan Road, Austin 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Ryla Jayne Harris to Ryla Jayne Oakley.

Amber Jeanne Oakley

Ryla Jayne Harris

Petitioner

Dated: January 8, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 72-20-0005-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $128,633.87

Cause Number: 72D01-1909-MF-000025

Plaintiff: PINGORA LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: DOUGLAS E. ARNOLD and KYAN R. ARNOLD

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot No. 15 Greenway Estates Subdivision, as recorded in Cabinet 1, Door 2, Slide 193, as Instrument No. 9801697 of the Scott County, Indiana Records.

Commonly Known as:

331 GREENWAY DR,

SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170

Parcel No. 72-04-13-430-015.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

*An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

S Brent Potter,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 10900-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C.

41 E Washington Street, Ste 400

Indianapolis, IN 46204-2456

(317) 264-5000

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Vienna Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Please Serve:

Douglas E. Arnold

35 Cedarwood Ct

Whiteland, In 46184

Kyan R. Arnold

331 Greenway Dr

Scottsburg, In 47170

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1910-JT-58

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

SHE – DOB 5/10/2007

AND

Kelly D Elliott (Biological Mother)

Eric Rapp (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Eric Rapp

Whereabout unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 2/13/2020 at 11:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1908-JC-79

IN THE MATTER OF:

DW – DOB 2/25/2007

A Child ALLEGED TO BE

A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Tommy Carl Johnson (Biological Father)

Tara Wooldridge (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO:

Tommy Carl Johnson

Tara Wooldridge

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 2/13/2020 at 10:30 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF THE JACKSON COUNTY WATER UTILITY, INC. 2020 ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING

This is to inform members of Jackson County Water Utility, Inc. of the upcoming annual membership meeting. The meeting will be held at the Brownstown Central High School cafeteria on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting is held each year for the purpose of electing three (3) members to the Board of Directors, to hear reports of the manager, president and other officers of the corporation and to conduct any and all other business which may properly come before the meeting.

The election process is as follows:

(1) A member of the corporation must nominate another member of the corporation as a candidate for election to the Board of Directors held at the annual meeting of the corporation.

(2) The person so nominated must be a member in good standing and must reside in the district up for election that year.

(3) The nominating member shall provide their name and address and the name and address of the person nominated by them in writing to the Election Committee of the Corporation no later than 4:30 p.m. EST on Monday February 3, 2020. The nomination shall be mailed or delivered to the “Election Committee”, 1119 West Spring Street, Brownstown, Indiana 47220.

(4) The Election Committee shall determine the qualification of the nominating member and the person nominated. These persons so nominated shall be qualified to the ballot for Director by Monday March 2, 2020.

(5) No nomination for Director shall be taken from the floor at the annual meeting. Each membership shall have one vote. (Example: If a membership is listed with both husband and wife’s names, either one may cast a ballot but not both.) The Districts and the current Directors up for election this year are: District 4 (Owen Township), Steve Ritter; District 6 (Pershing Township), Bryan Fish; and District 8 (Driftwood Township and the West one-half of Grassy Fork Township), Gloria Baughman.

If you have any questions about the nomination process, feel free to contact the corporation office at 812-353-3654.

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-1912-MF-000033

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

BRIANNA C TRIPLETT, MICAH T. TRIPLETT

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendants above-named, and any other person who may be concerned:

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is: Foreclosure of mortgage and termination of your interest, if any, in the real property located at:

69 North Park Drive, Scottsburg, IN 47170

and to the following Defendants whose whereabouts are unknown:

Brianna C Triplett, Micah T. Triplett, and all other persons claiming any right, title, or interest in the within described real estate by, through or under them or any other person or entity, the names of all whom are unknown to the Plaintiff

In addition to the above named Defendants being served by this summons there may be other Defendants who have an interest in this lawsuit.

If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days commencing the day after final publication of this notice, and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the Plaintiff has demanded.

Respectfully submitted,

David M. Bengs, #16646-20

Email: dbengs@mlg-defaultlaw.com

Jennifer L. Snook, #30140-45

Email: jsnook@mlg-defaultlaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.

455 West Lincolnway, Ste. B

Valparaiso, IN 46385

Telephone: (219) 386-4700

NOTICE: MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C., IS A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott County Superior Court

LEGAL NOTICE

MDK #19-028637

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

Sheriff Sale File number: 72-20-0008-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $59,542.31

Cause Number: 72D01-1909-MF-000026

Plaintiff: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER

Defendant: JERAMY POWERS, AKA JERAMY A. POWERS and TRISTEN SNOW, AKA TRISTEN R. SNOW

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows: A part of the northwest quarter of Section 4, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, commencing at the southwest corner of said northwest quarter and running East 715 feet, thence North 765 feet to the true point of beginning, thence East 150 feet, thence North 125 feet, thence West 150 feet, thence South 125 feet to the true point of beginning, containing .43 of an acre, more or less. (Tract 33). Also an easement for a roadway beginning 665 feet East of the southwest corner of the northwest quarter of said Section 4 and running North 1279 feet, thence East 50 feet, thence South 1279 feet, thence West 50 feet to the place of beginning.

Commonly Known as: 2684 NORTH MELODY STREET, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170

Parcel No. 72-05-04-230-030.000-00

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By: Laura Boswell, Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Jennings Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Nicholas Smith,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus, OH 43216-5028

Attorney No. 31800-15

Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC

LEGAL NOTICE

MDK #19-013178

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File number: 72-20-0010-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Cause Number: 72D01-1904-MF-000014

Plaintiff: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE ENCORE CREDIT RECEIVABLES TRUST 2005-4

Defendant: SHANON R. RILEY, AKA SHANON RILEY, SHAYNA RILEY and AS POSSIBLE HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF KIMBERLEY M. RILEY, LVNV FUNDING LLC, AUSTIN OAK LP DBA WATERS EDGE AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, BENEFICIARIES OF KIMBERLEY M. RILEY AND THEIR UNKNOWN CREDITORS; AND, THE UNKNOWN EXECUTOR, ADMINISTRATOR, OR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF KIMBERLEY M. RILEY

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows: A part of the northwest fourth of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 3, North, Range 7, East, commencing at the northwest corner thereof and running north 89 degrees 47 minutes east with the quarter line 1072 feet, thence south 706.88 feet to the true point of beginning; thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet a distance of 95.11 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of 6 degrees 10 minutes west and a closed length of 95.04 feet, thence due west 185.87 feet to a steel rod, thence north, 99.38 feet to a steel rod, thence East 196 feet to the true point of beginning, containing .41 acre, more or less, being Lot 25 of Clifton Heights Subdivision. Also an easement for a roadway over and along a tract beginning at the northwest corner of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of said section 5 and running north 89 degrees 47 minutes east with the quarter line 1072 feet to the true point of beginning, thence south 706.88 feet to a steel rod, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet a distance of 95.11 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of 6 degrees 10 minutes west and a chord length of 95.04 feet, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet, a distance of 99.91 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of south 18 degrees 47 minutes west and a chord length of 99.77 feet, thence in a northeasterly direction 130 feet to the southwest corner of Lot 7 in Clifton Heights unrecorded subdivision, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 137.04 feet a distance of 32.58 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of north 15 degrees 8 minutes west and a chord length of 97.52 feet, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 537.98 feet a distance of 95.50 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of north 8 degrees continuing west and a chord length of 95.37 feet, thence north 880.78 feet to the quarter line, thence along the quarter south 89 degrees 47 minutes west a distance of 53 feet, to the true point of beginning.

Commonly Known as: 2591 LAKEVIEW DRIVE, AUSTIN, IN 47102

Parcel No. 72-05-05-420-023.000-002

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By: Laura Boswell, Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Jennings Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Nicholas Smith,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus, OH 43216-5028

Attorney No. 31800-15

Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File Number:

72-20-0006-SS

Date & Time of Sale:

Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied:

$66,930.03

Cause No. 72D01-1903-MF-000012

Plaintiff: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC

Defendant: James S. Peters and Diana L. Peters

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Scott Superior Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Scott County Emergency Communications, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Scott County, Indiana: A part of Lot 7 in Craig Addition to the Town of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana, as recorded in Plat Book 1, page 33, beginning at the Northwest corner of said Lot and running South with lot line 70 feet; thence East 150 feet; thence North Parallel with the West line of said Lot 70 feet to the lot line; thence West with the lot line 150 feet to the place of beginning (Tract H).

Commonly Known as:

485 N MAIN ST,

SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170-1559

Parcel No. 72-05-20-210-064.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Jerry Goodin,

Sheriff of Scott County

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Township of property location: Vienna Common street address of property: 485 N Main St, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1559 Property Tax ID: 72-05-20-210-064.000-008

Attorney:

BARRY T. BARNES

Attorney Number: 19657-49

Law Firm:

Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 056570F03

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File Number: 72-20-0007-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $50,043.37

Cause No. 72D01-1909-MF-000027

Plaintiff: PNC Bank, National Association

Defendant: Darby D. Merry

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Scott Superior Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at Scott County Emergency Communications, 85 E. Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Scott County, Indiana: Lot No. 81 in Lakeview Subdivision, Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.

Commonly Known as: 1078 LAKEVIEW DR, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170-1328

Parcel No. 72-05-19-120-008.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Jerry Goodin,

Sheriff of Scott County

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Township of property location: Vienna

Common street address of property: 1078 Lakeview Dr, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1328

Property Tax ID: 72-05-19-120-008.000-008

Attorney:

BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney Number: 22108-29

Law Firm: Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 101810F01

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

