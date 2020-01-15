Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

5-C AUTO

687 W YORK RD

AUSTIN IN 47102

THE FOLLOWING WILL BE SOLD FOR CHARGES ON FEBRUARY 7, 2020

9:00 AM

687 W YORK RD

2011 FORD

1FTFW1ETXBFA98732

Amount 5,950.00

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED LEASE

SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing for the project described below will be held pursuant to Indiana Code 20-47-3-9 before the Board of School Trustees of Scott County School District 1 (the “Board” and the “School Corporation,” respectively) upon a proposed amendment to an existing lease (as so amended, the “Lease”) on February 17, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., in the School Corporation’s Administrative Building at 255 Highway 31 South, Austin, Indiana, between the School Corporation and the Scott County 1998 School Building Corporation (the “Building Corporation”), a school building corporation incorporated under Indiana Code 20-47-3. The Lease will permit the construction of all or a portion of a project consisting of the planning, designing and construction of a new elementary school building for approximately 650 students and repurposing the former swimming pool located at the high school building into a multipurpose room, and all other related improvements in connection therewith including the costs of financing thereof.

The Lease provides for a maximum annual rental with respect to the project of $1,810,000 with annual rentals under the Lease with respect to the project payable commencing with tax years 2021 and ending no later than 2039.

As additional rental, the School Corporation shall maintain insurance on the project as required in the Lease and shall pay all taxes and assessments against such property, as well as the cost of alterations and repairs. The plans and specifications, including statements of the cost of the project, as well as a copy of the Lease are available for inspection by the public on all business days during business hours, at the administrative office of the School Corporation, 255 Highway 31 South, Austin, Indiana.

At the hearing described herein, all persons interested shall have a right to be heard on the necessity for the execution of the Lease with respect to the project, and upon whether the lease rental provided for therein to be paid to the Building Corporation is a fair and reasonable rental for the proposed project. The hearing may be adjourned to a later date or dates, and following the hearing, the Board may either authorize the execution of the Lease with respect to the project as originally agreed upon or may make modifications thereto as may be agreed upon with the Building Corporation.

EXECUTED this 13th day of January, 2020.

BOARD OF SCHOOL TRUSTEES OF SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of November 2019.

Circuit Court

Offices Gutierrez, $332.00; Herbert Walker, $50.00; Phillips & Co, $425.00; Quill Corp, $783.91; Don Olive PSYD, $1100.00; Bedford Office Supply, $123.11; Thomson Reuters-West, $2130.40; IN Univ Psychiatric Assoc, $3000.00; Pitney Bowes Inc, $173.86; Pitney Bowes Reserve, $9000.00

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $430.72; Matthew Bender & Co, Inc, $7.00

Superior Court II

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $558.27; Smith Law Services, $600.00; Thomson Reuters-West, $432.00; Legal Directories Publishing, $209.25; IN Council of Juvenile & Family Court Judges, $195.00; Farrow & Thompson, $25.00; South Central IN Interpreting, $605.50; Ana A Hantke, $1420.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of December 2019.

Circuit Court

Phillips & Co, $300.00; Bedford Office Supply, $32.51; Pitney Bowes Global Financial, $156.00; Sanders Technology Group, $100.00

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $458.30; IN Judges Assoc, $200.00

Superior Court II

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $90.57; Smith Law Services, $1400.00; South Central IN Interpreting, $301.50; IN Judges Assoc, $200.00; Professional Software Corp, $50.00; Postmaster, $195.00; Business Info Systems, Inc, $4300.34; Phillips & Co, $275.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING OF SCOTT COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Economic Development Commission will meet at the Mid-America Science Park – Executive Conference Room located at 821 S Lake Road South in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the 29th day of January, 2020, at 3:00 pm for the purpose of conducting the regular business of the Commission and consideration of any matters brought before the Commission at said meeting.

The public is invited to attend and participate in said meeting.

Dated: January 3, 2019

Raleigh Campbell, Secretary

Scott County Economic Development Commission

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Scott Superior Court

State of Indiana

Cause No. 72D01-1912-MI-063

In the Matter of the Petition to Change Name of Belinda Kay Grippa

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner, Belinda Kay Grippa, has applied to the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, State of Indiana, to have her name changed to, Belinda Kay Maxie, and that said Petition and Application will be heard by the Scott Superior Court on February 3, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. Any person wishing to object to this name change must either appear in person at the state and time prescribed above for said hearing or file written objections with the Court on or before said date outlining their objections thereto.

Belinda Kay Grippa, Petitioner

John F. Dietrich

Attorney At Law

63 W. Wardell

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-2344

Attorney No. 14224-53

LEGAL NOTICE

Scott Superior Court

State of Indiana

Cause No. 72D01-1911-DC-159

In Re The Marriage Of

Cami Nicole Bass

Petitioner

and

Nathan Bass

Respondent

PUBLICATION

Be it known that on the 14th day of November, 2019, the above named petitioner by counsel, Joseph Leon Payne, filed in the office of the Clerk of the Courts of Scott County, in the State of Indiana, a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage against the above named Respondent and the said Petitioner having also filed in said Clerk’s Office the affidavit of a competent person, showing that the residence of the Respondent, Nathan Bass, upon diligent inquiry, is unknown, and that said cause of action is for dissolution of marriage and that the Respondent is a necessary party thereto and whereas said Petitioner having by endorsement on said petition required said respondent to appear in said Court and answer or otherwise defend thereto on or before the 30th day after the last notice hereof is published and if the Respondent fails to do so judgment by default may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the petition.

Now, therefore, by order of said court, the said defendant above named is hereby notified of the filing and pendency of Petition of Dissolution of Marriage against him and that unless Nathan Bass appear and answers or otherwise defends thereto at the calling of said cause within 30 days after the last notice of the action is published, judgment by default may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the petition.

Missy Applegate

Clerk,

Scott County Courts

Joseph Leon Payne

6439-72

Payne Law Office, LLC

377 W. Main St.

Austin, IN 47102

812-794-4100

Counsel for Petitioner

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING REAL ESTATE TO THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA

Property owners and other interested parties in the Town of Crothersville, Indiana (“Town”) are hereby notified that the Town Council adopted an ordinance annexing real estate to the town on January 7, 2020. The ordinance is designated as ordinance 2019–8 and states:

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-8

(2019)

“An ordinance for annexation of real estate to the Town of Crothersville, Indiana”

WHEREAS, IC 36-4-3 et seq. permits municipal corporations to annex territory contiguous to its external boundaries; and

WHEREAS, IC 36-4-3 et seq. authorizes the Town Council to define the corporate boundaries of the Town of Crothersville, Indiana; and

WHEREAS, The Town of Crothersville, Indiana desires to annex this real estate; and

WHEREAS, The annexation is requested by the owners of the real estate, and

WHEREAS, The Town Council of the Town of Crothersville, Indiana, now determines that said request should be approved and the real estate shall be annexed into the Town of Crothersville, Indiana.

NOW, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA:

Section 1: Pursuant to IC 36-4-3 et seq., the following described real estate contiguous to the corporate boundaries of the Town of Crothersville, is hereby annexed to and declared to be a part thereof: See attached legal descriptions.

Section 2: All prior ordinances or parts thereof inconsistent with any provision of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3: This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after the appropriate public hearings, passage of the ordinance, approval by the Town Council, publication, and recording, all as by law provided.

ADOPTED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL this 7th day of January, 2020.

Danieta Foster, President

Chad Wilson, Vice President

Jamy Greathouse

Jason Hillenburg

Katie Masters

ATTEST:

Staci Peters, Clerk-Treasurer

Town of Crothersville, Indiana

Exhibit A

Murphy Real Estate:

Tract 1:

A part of the Southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section Fifteen (15), Township four (4) North, Range Six (6) East, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at found corner post at the Southeast corner of the Quarter Quarter Section; thence along the South line of the Quarter Quarter Section and subsequently following an existing fence West; (an assumed bearing) 319.43 feet; to a found iron pin on the Easterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along the right-of-way, North 28 degrees 57 minutes 50 seconds West 831.20 feet to a set iron at the point of beginning of the description; thence continuing along the right-of-way North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 891.50 feet to a found steel post on the North line of the Quarter Quarter, thence along the North line, North 89 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East 237.44 feet to a set iron pin, thence South 23 Degrees 36 minutes 50 seconds East 778.29 feet to a set iron pin, thence South 81 degrees 22 minutes 0 seconds West 208.71 feet to the point of beginning, containing 4.000 acres, more or less.

Tract 2:

A part of the Southeast quarte of the Northeast quarter of Section Fifteen (15), Township Four (4) North, Range Six (6) East, more particularly described as follows; Commencing at a found corner post at the Southeast corner of the Quarter Quarter Section, thence along the South line of the Quarter Quarter Section and subsequently following an existing fence West (an assumed bearing) 319.45 feet to a found iron pin on the Easterly right-of0way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along the right-of-way North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 831l20 feet to a set iron pin, thence North 61 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds East 208.71 feet to a set iron pin at the point of beginning of this description; thence North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 773.28 feet to a set iron pin on the North line of the Quarter Quarter Section; thence along the North line North 39 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East 278.45 feet to a set iron pin, thence South 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds East 645.50 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 51 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds West 244.75 feet to the point of beginning, containing 4.000 acres, more or less.

Excepting from said Tract 1 and Tract II

A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, Jackson County, Indiana more particularly described as follows: Commencing at found corner post at the Southeast corner of said Quarter Quarter Section, thence along the South line of said Quarter Quarter Section and subsequently following an existing fence West (an assumed bearing) 319.43 feet to a found iron pin on the Easterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along said right-of-way, North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 831.20 feet to a found iron pin at the point of beginning of this description; thence continuing along said right-of-way, North 23 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 208.71 feet to a set iron pin, thence North 51 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds East 208.71 feet to a set iron pin, thence South 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds East 208.71 feet to a set iron pin thence South 81 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds West 208.71 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.000 acre, more of less, subject to all legally established rights-of-way and easements. ALSO EXCEPTION, a part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, Jackson County, Indiana more particularly described as follows; Commencing at found corner post at the Southeast corner of said Quarter Quarter Section; thence along the South line of said Quarter Quarter Section and subsequently following an existing fence West (an assumed bearing) 319.43 feet to a found iron pin on the Easterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along said right-of-way, North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 831.20 feet to a found iron pin; thence North 81 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds East 208.71 feet to a found iron pin at the point of beginning of his description; thence North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 208.71 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 81 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds East 244.75 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds East 208.71 feet to a found iron pin; thence South 61 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds West 244.78 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.173acres, more or less.

Hougland Real Estate:

Lot Number 161 in Preston Rider’s Addition to the Town of Crothersville.

ALSO, a part of the Southeast quarte of the Northeast quarter of Section 15, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a found cornerpost at the southeast corner of said quarter quarter section; thence along the south line of said quarter quarter section and subsequently following an existing fence West (an assumed bearing) 319.43 feet to a set iron pin on the easterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along said right-of-way North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 1,555.70 feet to a found steel post on the north line of said quarter quarter section; thence along said north line, North 89 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East 21,044.07 feet to a found corner post at the northeast corner of said quarter quarter section; thence along the East line of said quarter quarter section and subsequently following an existing fence South 00 degrees 12 minutes 48 seconds East 1,339.28 feet to the point of beginning, containing 20.951 acres, more or less.

EXCEPT:

A part of the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section Fifteen (15), Township Four (4) North, Range Six (6) East, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at found corner post at the Southeast corner of the Quarter Quarter Section; thence along the South line of the Quarter Quarter Section and subsequently following an existing fence West (an assumed bearing) 319.43 feet to a found iron pin on the Easterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along the right-of-way, North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 163.78 feet to a set iron pin at the point of beginning of this description; thence continuing along said right-of-way, North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 417.42 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 61 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds East 208.71 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds East 417.42 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 61 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds West 208.71 feet to the point of beginning containing 2.000 acres, more or less.

ALSO EXCEPT:

A part of the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section Fifteen (15), Township Four (4) North, Range Six (6) East, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at found corner post at the Southeast corner of the Quarter Quarter Section; thence along the South line of the Quarter Quarter Section and subsequently following an existing fence West (an assumed bearing) 319.43 feet to a found iron pin on the Easterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along the right-of-way, North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 631.20 feet to a set iron pin at the point of beginning of this description; thence continuing along the right-of-way North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 891.50 feet to a found steel post on the North line of the Quarter Quarter; thence along the North line, North 89 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East 237.44 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds East 778.2 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 61 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds West 208.71 feet to the point of beginning, containing 4.000 acres, more

ALSO EXCEPT:

A part of the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section Fifteen (15), Township Four (4) North, Range Six (6) East, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a found corner post at the Southeast corner of the Quarter Quarter Section; thence along the South line of the Quarter Quarter Section and subsequently following an existing fence West (an assumed bearing) 319.43 feet to a found iron pin on the Easterly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along the right-of-way, North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 631.20 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 61 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds East 208.71 feet to a set iron pin at the point of beginning of this description; thence North 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West 778.28 feet to a set iron pin on the North line of the Quarter Quarter Section; thence along the North line, North 89 degrees 50 minutes 57 seconds East 278.46 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 28 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds East 645.50 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 61 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds West 244.76 feet to the point of beginning, containing 4.00 acres, more or less.

ALSO, a part of the Southeast quarter of Section 15, and a part of the Southwest quarter of Section 14, all in Township 4 North, Range 6 East, more particularly as follows: Commencing at a found corner post at the Northeast corner of the Southeast quarter of said Section 15; thence West (an assumed bearing) 433.30 feet to a found right-of-way marker on the westerly right-of-way of U.S. Highway 31; thence along said right-of-way South 28 degrees 57 minutes 42 seconds East 450.00 feet to a found right-of-way marker at the point of beginning of this description; thence continuing along said right-of-way South 28 degrees 57 minutes 42 seconds East 1,261.10 feet to a found right-of-way marker; thence continuing along said right-of-way South 27 degrees 50 minutes 26 seconds East 250.82 feet to a found right-of-way marker; thence continuing along said right-of-way South 28 degrees 25 minutes 17 seconds East 420.22 feet to a found right-of-way marker on the northerly right-of-way of 1-65; thence along said Interstate right-of-way and subsequently following an existing fence South 40 degrees 30 minutes 22 seconds West 255.73 feet to a found fence post on the easterly right-of-way of the Conrail (Pennsylvania) Railroad; thence along said railroad right-of-way and subsequently following an existing fence North 28 degrees 52 minutes 37 seconds West 2.022.28 feet to a found right-of-way marker; thence along an existing fence North 61 degrees 09 minutes 28 second East 245.36 feet to the point of beginning, containing 3.518 acres, more or less, in Section 15 and 7.596 acres, more or less, in Section 14, for a total of 11.114 acres, more or less.

The complete text of the amended animal ordinance is available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Town Hall of the Town of Crothersville, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 during normal business hours.

Staci Peters

Clerk-Treasurer

Dated: January 8, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1912-MI-0064

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Robert Michael Brock

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Robert Michael Brock, whose mailing address is 2925 S. Alsup Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Robert Michael Brock to Robert Michael Richey.

Robert Michael Brock

Petitioner

Dated: December 19, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2001-MI-001

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Ryla Jayne Harris

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amber Jeanne Oakley, parent and on behalf of minor child, Ryla Jayne Harris, whose mailing address is 4169 N. Jack Morgan Road, Austin 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Ryla Jayne Harris to Ryla Jayne Oakley.

Amber Jeanne Oakley

Ryla Jayne Harris

Petitioner

Dated: January 8, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 72-20-0005-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $128,633.87

Cause Number: 72D01-1909-MF-000025

Plaintiff: PINGORA LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: DOUGLAS E. ARNOLD and KYAN R. ARNOLD

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot No. 15 Greenway Estates Subdivision, as recorded in Cabinet 1, Door 2, Slide 193, as Instrument No. 9801697 of the Scott County, Indiana Records.

Commonly Known as:

331 GREENWAY DR,

SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170

Parcel No. 72-04-13-430-015.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

*An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

S Brent Potter,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 10900-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C.

41 E Washington Street, Ste 400

Indianapolis, IN 46204-2456

(317) 264-5000

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Vienna Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Please Serve:

Douglas E. Arnold

35 Cedarwood Ct

Whiteland, In 46184

Kyan R. Arnold

331 Greenway Dr

Scottsburg, In 47170

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1910-JT-58

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

SHE – DOB 5/10/2007

AND

Kelly D Elliott (Biological Mother)

Eric Rapp (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Eric Rapp

Whereabout unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 2/13/2020 at 11:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1908-JC-79

IN THE MATTER OF:

DW – DOB 2/25/2007

A Child ALLEGED TO BE

A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Tommy Carl Johnson (Biological Father)

Tara Wooldridge (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO:

Tommy Carl Johnson

Tara Wooldridge

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 2/13/2020 at 10:30 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

