Legal Notices

2020 Crothesville AFR

2020 Vernon Twp. Fire District AFR

2020 Carr Twp AFR

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Intent

Multicolor Corporation (2281 S. US Hwy 31 Scottsburg, Indiana 47271) is submitting a Notice of intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with the addition to existing manufacturing facility. Run off from the site will continue to flow south and discharge into Tree Creek.

3/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OFFERING REAL ESTATE FOR PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Public Works and Safety of the City of Scottsburg will receive bids pursuant to I.C. 36-1-11 et seq. for the sale and disposal of real estate located in the City of Scottsburg, which is generally described as follows (the “Property”):

4 acres with exact description to be determined by survey

Tax Parcel #: Part of 72-05-31-100-003.002-008

Street Address: 2100 Block of S. US Hwy. 31, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Parties interested in submitting a bid to purchase the Property should obtain a Proposed Form Purchase Agreement from the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office located at 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, IN 47170. Said parcel shall be sold pursuant to the provisions set forth in I.C. 36-1-11 et seq. Terms of sale are set forth in the Proposed Form Purchase Agreement. The minimum offering price has been set at Sixty-Two Thousand and Nine Hundred Dollars ($62,900). Written sealed offers will be received at the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office, 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, IN 47170 until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021. All submissions shall be marked “Offer to Purchase – 2100 Block of S. US Hwy. 31, Scottsburg, IN 47170” on the exterior of the submission for identification purposes. Bids will be opened at a public meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety on April 12, 2021 at 5:30 PM at Scottsburg City Hall located at 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, IN.

Pursuant to I.C. 36-1-11-5(e), (1) the Property may not be sold to a person who is ineligible pursuant to I.C. 36-1-16 et seq.; and (2) an offer to purchase the Property submitted by a trust (as defined in I.C. 30-4-1-1(a)) must identify each (A) beneficiary of the trust; and (B) Settler empowered to revoke or modify that trust. Bidders shall agree to hold open their offers for a period of at least sixty (60) days after the date specified for the opening of submissions. The City reserves the right to reject any and all offers and to enter into a sale agreement with the highest and best offeror. The City reserves the right to waive any informalities in any offer.

Board of Public Works and Safety of the City of Scottsburg

3/17, 3/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana,

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson Circuit Court

Cause No. 36C01-2009-EU-000066

In The Matter Of The Estate

Of Dennis C. Durkoop, Deceased.

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-2009-EU-000066

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Jackson County Bank was on the 1st day of September, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Dennis C. Durkoop, deceased, who died testate on March 14, 2020.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 2nd day of March, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Matthew J. Lorenzo

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell, LLP

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

3/10, 3/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72-D01-2101-MF-4

Cantrell Reynolds

Plaintiff

vs

Stewart and Donna G. Sears

Defendants

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to the persons named as defendants and any other person who may be concerned:

Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Plaintiff, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Superior Court by the person named as Plaintiff. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Plaintiff, Cantrell Reynolds, has filed a Complaint on Foreclosure against you.

This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the Defendants, Stewart Sears and Donna G. Sears. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date that the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff in the Complaint.

If you have a Claim for Relief against the Plaintiff arising out of the transaction or occurrence that is the subject matter of the Plaintiff’s claim, you must assert it in your written answer.

The name and address of the attorney representing the Plaintiffs is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Dated this 22nd day of February, 2021

Wendy McClain

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court

John F. Dietrich

Attorney at Law

63 West Wardell St., Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-2344

Attorney ID No. 14224-53

3/3, 3/10/ 3/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Superior Court

For The County Of Scott

State Of Indiana

Cause No.: 72D01-2012-DN-144

In Re The Marriage Of

Rebecca P. Dilger

Petitioner,

and

Randy J. Dilger

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Randy J. Dilger

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Randy J. Dilger, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on December 10, 2020 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: March 4, 2021

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Rebecca P. Dilger

3/10, 3/17, 3/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Washington

In The Washington Circuit Court

Cause No. 88C01-2102-GU-5

In The Matter Of The Guardianship Of: Kasey Renae Reed,

Minor.

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF HEARING

To: Holly Chastain

Whereabouts Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Holly Chastain, whose whereabouts are unknown, that Petitioners, Chad and Sonya Reed, have filed a Verified Petition for Appointment of Co-Guardians Over the Person and Estate of a Minor in the Washington Circuit Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Washington Circuit Court on April 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at 801 S. Jackson Street, Suite 103, Salem, Indiana 47167. At the hearing, the Court will determine whether Kasey Reed is an incapacitated person or minor under Indiana law. This proceeding may substantially affect the rights of Holly Chastain. If the court finds that Kasey Reed is an incapacitated person or minor, the court at the hearing shall also consider whether Chad and Sonya Reed should be appointed as guardian of Kasey Reed. The Court may, in its discretion, appoint some other qualified person as guardian. The court may also, in its discretion, limit the powers and duties of the guardian to allow Kasey Reed to retain control over certain property and activities. The court may also determine whether a protective order should be entered on behalf of Kasey Reed. The court may, on its own motion or on request of any interested person, postpone the hearing to another date and time. In the event you fail to appear on the above date and time, the Petition may be heard in your absence. Failure to appear or respond may result in the relief demanded in the Petition being granted in your absence.

Clerk

Washington Circuit Court

Christa West, #27312-72

Attorney for Petitioners

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

3/3, 3/10, 3/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

Jackson Superior Court 1

Cause No.: 36D01-2102-PL-008

Norris W. Kovener and Sandra K. Kovener, Trustees

of the Norris W. Kovener And Sandra

K. Kovener Revocable Living Trust

and Robert W. Montfort,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

Any And All Those Claiming Title In And To The Real Estate Commonly Known As Deed Gaps #1, #2, And #3 As Described In The Kovener And Montfort Retracement Survey Dated February 18, 2021

Defendants.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALL THOSE CLAIMING TITLE IN AND TO THE REAL ESTATE COMMONLY KNOWN AS DEED GAPS #1, #2, AND #3 WITHIN THE REAL ESTATE LOCATED AT THE 8000 S. BLOCK, STATE ROAD 39, CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA OWNED BY THE NORRIS W. KOVENER AND SANDRA K KOVENER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST AND ROBERT W. MONFORT

Notice is hereby given that on February 25, 2021, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Adverse Possession and to Quiet Title to Real Estate and a Praecipe for Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You must respond to this Summons and the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto subscribed my name and affixed the seal of the Court on February 26, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Courts

Attorney for Plaintiffs:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell, LLP

Attorneys for Plaintiff

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

3/3, 3/10, 3/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2103-PL-04

Trina Boyt (Hughbanks),

Plaintiff,

v.

David Pelfrey

Defendant.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: David Pelfrey, Defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, and Unknown Claimants to Real Estate located at 7106 East Plymouth Road, Lexington, IN 47138.

You are hereby notified that a “Complaint to Quiet Title” with an additional claim of adverse possession on the real estate described herein, has been filed and is pending against you. Parcel #72-06-33-200-016.000-005, Partial Legal Description: A part of the west half of the west half of Section 33, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, beginning at a point 35 rods and 1.2 feet east of the northwest corner of Section 33, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, running thence south 111 rods and 1 foot, thence east 100 feet, thence north 111 rods and 1 foot, thence west 100 feet to the place of beginning…containing in all 4.2849 acres more or less.

You must answer the “Complaint to Quiet Title” in writing within Thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication of this suit, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated this 3rd day of March, 2021.

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Scott County Courts

1 E. McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Sherry K. Porter, Attorney No. 34739-72

PORTER LAW, LLC

433 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 707-1840

Email: sherryporterlaw@outlook.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

3/10, 3/17. 3/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1707-JC-000125

In The Matter Of A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services:

SE – DOB 5/10/2007

and

Kelly Elliott

(Biological Mother)

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 4/6/2021 at 10:15 AM At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is a child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and wavier to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgement by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Wendy McClain

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

3/10, 3/17, 3/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1910-JT-58

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

SHE – DOB 5/10/2007

and

Kelly D Elliott

(Biological Mother)

Any Unknown Alleged Father

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a Termination Hearing on 5/13/2021 at 9:30 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

3/10, 3/17, 3/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Cause No. 36C01-2103-EU-0027

Notice is hereby given that Gerald Wayne Vice was, on the 9th day of March, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Paul W. Vice, deceased, who died on the 25th day of February, 2021, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 9th day of March, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

3/17, 3/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2101-ES-0002

IN RE: The Estate Of Clyde E. Polly, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Morgan Polly was on January 29, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Clyde E. Polly, deceased, who died on September 8, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate with Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 2-2-2021.

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Tinisha L. Bowles-Densford #32520-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Phone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: tdensford@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioner

3/17, 3/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2103-MI-0025

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Kingston Elias Barnes, minor child

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amanda Neidigh, whose mailing address in Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her minor child Kingston Elias Barnes, d/o/b Dec. 5, 2018, name be changed from Kingston Elias Barnes to Kingston Elias Zane Jackson.

Amanda Neidigh

Petitioner

Dated: Feb. 9, 2021

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

3/17, 3/24, 3/31 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2009-JT-000078

72D01-2009-JT-000079

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

NB – DOB 4/2/2015

ZB – DOB 12/19/2016

and

Allysn L Brandenburg

(Biological Mother)

Deric N Brandenburg

(Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Allysn L Brandenburg

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Termination Hearing on 5/11/2021 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Wendy McClain

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

3/17, 3/24, 3/31 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1912-JC-0119

In The Matter Of:

MR – DOB 1/24/2013

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Jamie Foster

(Biological Mother)

Mason Riley

(Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Mason Riley Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 6/1/2021 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the

Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and

(3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

HEARING PARTICULARS: After registering on the website, you will be placed in a waiting room until the hearing starts. Make sure to be in the waiting room within 5-10 minutes prior to the hearing start time. In order to connect to the video hearing, you will need audio and video access to the hearing. This requires an internet connection and webcam, and may be done via smartphone. If you are unable to connect by computer or smartphone access, you may connect via the “Call-In” telephone number provided above. Have the Meeting ID Number at your disposal.

DIFFICULTY CONNECTING: There may be more than one proceeding scheduled at the same time. Please be patient and wait in the “waiting room” until your case is called. If there is more than a thirty (30) minute wait, or if you experience any other technological difficulty, contact the Court at (812) 752—8424 to report the problem.

“MUTE” WHEN NOT ACTIVELY PARTICIPATING: Parties are asked to “mute” themselves when not speaking, and may unmute to speak or object, and may use the CHAT or REACTION feature in the ZOOM app to lodge objections or to interject.

EVIDENCE: All evidence or documentation should be e-filed at least 24 hours prior to hearing if possible, and served on all parties of record. Any evidence that cannot be e-filed prior to hearing shall be in.PDF format and may be e-mailed to all parties of record at the time of hearing, provided all parties have access to e-mail during the hearing.

WITNESSES: If a party has witnesses for the proceeding, the witnesses shall also participate by video conference or telephone. Sponsoring parties are responsible for having witnesses available and providing witnesses with the connection information. Witnesses may be placed in a ”waiting room” until they are called to testify. Subpoenas and Orders requiring a witness to appear by video or teleconference shall be issued by the Court upon praecipe by any party.

DISMISSAL/DEFAULT: A party’s failure to participate in a remote videoconference as outlined in this order may result in the court conducting the hearing without the participation of the party, and may result in default, dismissal, or other such adverse consequences for that party.

PUBLIC ACCESS: If this is a public hearing, it may be viewed by non-participants and interested persons via livestream at bit.ly/Scott72C01. NON-PUBLIC PROCEEDINGS WILL NOT BE LIVE-STREAMED.

REPRODUCTION, RECORDING, OR REBROADCASTING: Rule 2.17 of the Indiana Rules of Judicial Conduct provides that judges must prohibit the recording of Court proceedings. Accordingly, everyone who in any way participates in, sees, or hears the Court proceeding is hereby ORDERED to not record the proceedings in any way. Violation of this rule and Order shall be punishable by Contempt of Court.

Wendy McClain

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

3/17, 3/24, 3/31 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 72-21-0011-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $133,628.64

Cause Number: 72D01-1904-MF-000014

Plaintiff:

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee for the Encore Credit Receivables Trust 2005-4

Defendant:

Shanon R. Riley, AKA Shanon Riley, Shayna Riley, as Possible Heir to the Estate of Kimberley M. Riley, LVNV Funding LLC, Austin Oak LP dba Waters Edge and The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Kimberley M. Riley and their un-known creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Kimberley M. Riley

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the northwest fourth of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 3, North, Range 7, East, commencing at the northwest corner thereof and running north 89 degrees 47 minutes east with the quarter line 1072 feet, thence south 706.88 feet to the true point of beginning; thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet a distance of 95.11 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of 6 degrees 10 minutes west and a closed length of 95.04 feet, thence due west 185.87 feet to a steel rod, thence north, 99.38 feet to a steel rod, thence East 196 feet to the true point of beginning, containing .41 acre, more or less, being Lot 25 of Clifton Heights Subdivision. Also an easement for a roadway over and along a tract beginning at the northwest corner of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of said section 5 and running north 89 degrees 47 minutes east with the quarter line 1072 feet to the true point of beginning, thence south 706.88 feet to a steel rod, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet a distance of 95.11 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of 6 degrees 10 minutes west and a chord length of 95.04 feet, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet, a distance of 99.91 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of south 18 degrees 47 minutes west and a chord length of 99.77 feet, thence in a northeasterly direction 130 feet to the south-west corner of Lot 7 in Clifton Heights unrecorded subdivision, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 137.04 feet a distance of 32.58 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of north 15 degrees 8 minutes west and a chord length of 97.52 feet, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 537.98 feet a distance of 95.50 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of north 8 degrees continuing west and a chord length of 95.37 feet, thence north 880.78 feet to the quarter line, thence along the quarter south 89 degrees 47 minutes west a distance of 53 feet, to the true point of beginning.

Commonly Known as:

2591 LAKEVIEW DRIVE

AUSTIN, IN 47102

Parcel No. 72-05-05-420-023.000-002

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Jerry Goodin,

Sheriff of Scott County

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Township of property location: Jennings

Common street address of property:

2591 Lakeview Drive

Austin, IN 47102

Property tax ID: 72-05-05-420-023.000-002

Attorney:

Nicholas M. Smith

Attorney Number: 31800-15

Law Firm:

Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

Contact Number: (614) 222-4921

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

3/17, 3/24, 3/31 hspaxlp