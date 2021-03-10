LEGAL NOTICES

Jackson Township 2020 AFR

2020 Vienna Twp AFR

2020 Scott Co. AFR

LEGAL NOTICE

CSO Community Notification

As required by 327 IAC 5-2.1-6(1) (Combined Sewer Overflow Public Notification Rule), the Town of Crothersville Wastewater Utility offers local media sources, affected public and other interested persons in and around the Crothersville area to provide information concerning frequency of overflow events that may be triggered by precipitation. Any entity or individual desiring such information is requested to contact the Crothersville Wastewater Treatment Plant at (812) 793-2540, or, in writing, to the Utility Manager, Mason Boicourt, at 111 E. Howard Street Crothersville, Indiana.

3/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 12:00 p.m. on March 24, 2021 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below. Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/alcohol‑resources/alcohol‑

beverage‑information/#lbHearing .

RR7236637 Beer Wine & Liquor — Restaurant (210) RENEWAL

Havlar LLC

48 S Main St

Scottsburg IN

D/B/A Hardys Cafe

RR7237309 Beer & Wine Retailer — Restaurant NEW

Java Station Inc.

4 S Main St

Scottsburg IN

D/B/A Java Station 56

Bandi J Ronau

650 N Main St.

Scottsburg, President

3/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 12:00 pm on March 24, 2021 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below. Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/alcohol‑resources/alcohol‑beverage‑information/#lbHearing .

DL7231493 Beer Wine & Liquor — Package Store RENEWAL

RH Gibson, Inc.

690 W. McClain Ave.

Scottsburg IN

D/B/A Mace’s Package

Andrea Kay Gibson

2511 S. State Road 203

Lexington, Secretary

Gregory Gibson

2511 South State Road 203

Lexington, President

3/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Scott County Drainage Board

Applicants Legal Notice of Public Hearing For Drainage Approval

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Drainage Board will hold a Public Hearing at the Scott County Courthouse, Commissioner’s Room, at 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM, at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Application Number: 2021-001 Scott County School District #1 Elementary School -New Construction.

Description of Action Requested: Drainage Plan Approval for Development Site located at site commonly known as 401 US Highway 31 South, Austin, IN 47102.

Description of Property Affected: of NW ¼ SE QTR 36-4-6 (4.1762 acres) JUDD Lots #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6 (33.5’ off West).

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Suite 130, Scottsburg, IN, until two days prior to the hearing date.

Mark Gardner

Scott County Surveyor

3/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Board of School Trustees of the Scott County School District 2 will hold a public hearing at its public meeting on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. in the Board Room at 375 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, IN 47170, for the purpose of discussing and receiving public input on proposed changes to the contract between the Board of School Trustees and Superintendent Marc Slaton.

This notice will be posted on the School Corporation’s website. After the hearing the Board of School Trustees will consider the input and then it will consider the proposed contract as an agenda item for consideration at a subsequent Board meeting.

Summary of Proposed Contract

Contract Term: July 1, 2020 and concluding on June 30, 2023. The term is automatically extended one (1) school year on July 1, 2021, and then each successive July 1 thereafter, unless a party gives the other written notice on or before the preceding June 30 that the party does not agree to the automatic extension.

Contracted Days: 245 days each contract year

Base Salary: $126,571

Future Salary Increases: If the Superintendent is evaluated as highly effective or effective and achieves the annual performance objectives established by the Board, then the Board may in its sole discretion increase the Superintendent’s base salary during each contract year in a range anywhere between 2% and 10% of the Superintendent’s base salary that is in effect at the time the raise is granted.

Future Stipends: The Board may in its sole discretion during each contract year grant a performance pay stipend in an amount ranging between $1.00 and $10,000.00.

Duties: The Superintendent’s duties are established in a job description.

Personal Days: 3 days each contract year

Sick leave Days: 10 each contract year

Holidays: The same paid holidays as are provided to other full-time administrators employed by the District.

Other Paid and Unpaid Leave: The Superintendent receives any paid or unpaid leave benefits as are required by law and/or that are provided to other full-time administrators employed by the District.

Medical Coverage Benefit – The Board contributes $5,800 annually for major medical coverage, which contribution may be increased annually in the sole discretion of the Board.

Term Life Insurance: The Board pays all of the premium of a term life policy with a minimum face value of 150,000.

Long Term Disability: The Board pays all of the premium for the Superintendent’s long term disability plan.

Mileage: The Superintendent is reimbursed for business travel on the same terms as are provided to other full-time administrators employed by the District.

Business and Professional Expenses: Paid by the Board if pre-approved by the Board.

Annuity: The Board annually contributes 7% of the Superintendent’s salary to an annuity.

Teachers Retirement Fund: The Board pays the employee’s share of TRF.

Cellular Phone: The Board pays a stipend of at least $75 a month in the discretion of the Board.

Retiree Health Insurance Coverage – If the Superintendent is employed by the District for at least 15 years as Superintendent, then upon separating employment the Board will contribute annually toward the Superintendent’s health insurance premiums until the Superintendent is Medicare eligible.

Termination: The contract may be terminated early in one of three ways. (For cause, no fault and loss of licensure).

Indemnification: The Board indemnifies the Superintendent for actions taken within the scope of employment.

Other Benefits: The Superintendent will receive any other benefits provided to other administrative employees and teachers to the extent such benefits do not conflict with the Superintendent’s contract.

3/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2102-EU-04

In The Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate Of Granville Morris

Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Bryan R. Matthews, on February 3, 2021, was appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Granville Morris, deceased, who died on November 29, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: February 3, 2021Wendy McClain

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court

Raleigh Campbell Jr.

22300-72

Attorney for Personal Representative

37 South First St.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-5869

attorneycampbell@gmail.com

3/3, 3/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No: 72C01-2102-ES-003

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of Leda F. Meadors-Funk, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Scott county, Indiana

In the matter of the Estate of Leda F. Meadors-Funk, deceased.

Joseph A. Colussi

Colussi Law Office

427 East Main Street

Madison, IN 47250

Notice is given that Lana R. Zollman was, on February 21, 2021 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Leda F. Meadors-Funk, deceased, who died on the 11th day of February, 2021.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana this 21st day of February 2021.

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

3/3, 3/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No: 72C01-2102-EU-005

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of James Mitchell Baker, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Joshua Baker was, on February 21, 2021 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of James Mitchell Baker, deceased, who died on January 20, 2021. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: February 21, 2021.

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Christa West

27312-72

Houston, Thompson And Lewis, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Phone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: cwest@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of James Mitchell Baker

3/3, 3/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Cause No.: 36C01-2102-EU-0015

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Penny Wilson and Keela Banister were, on the 3rd day February, 2021 appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of Janice Kay Henson Burchett, deceased, who died intestate on November 21, 2020 and authorized to adminster this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: at Brownstown, Indiana, this 3rd day of February, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

3/3, 3/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2012-MF-0024

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE CIM TRUST 2017-3, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2017-3,

Plaintiff,

vs.

LEAH A. BECKER, SOLELY IN THE CAPACITY AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF OTTO R. BECKER, MICHAEL R. BECKER, THE KNOWN HEIR OF OTTO R. BECKER, DECEASED and GREGORY O. BECKER, THE KNOWN HEIR OF OTTO R. BECKER, DECEASED,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendant(s) above named, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is:

Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate Against the property commonly known as 2672 W Fairview Rd, Underwood, IN 47177-6706 and described as follows:

PARCEL NO. 001-61710-14BEING A PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST, FINLEY TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, AND A PART OF THE LANDS IN COATS DR 77-73 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14; THENCE S 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 363.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE N 88 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 1557.63 FEET TO A STEEL ROD; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 470.00 FEET TO A RR SPIKE; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 188.30 FEET TO A 5/8″ REBAR, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 323.77 FEET TO A 5/8″ REBAR; THENCE S 89 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 00 SECONDS E, A DISTANCE OF 622.61 FEET TO A MAG NAIL IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD; THENCE N 77 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 07 SECONDS W, DISTANCE OF 55.03 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD O A MAG NAIL; THENCE 57 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 51 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 48.96 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 41 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 07 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 36.17 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 32 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 03 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 69.85 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 28 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 16 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 137.81 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 25 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 02 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 92.63 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A RR SPIKE; THENCE N 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 350.32 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; CONTAINING 3.331 ACRES. PARCEL NO. 001- 61810-14BEING A PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST, FINLEY TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, AND A PART OF THE LANDS IN COATS DR 77-73 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14; THENCE S 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 363.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE N 88 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 1557.63 FEET TO A STEEL ROD.; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 470.00 FEET TO A RR SPIKE IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 188.30 FEET TO A 5/8″ REBAR; THENCE S 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS E, A DISTANCE OF 350.32 FEET TO A RR SPIKE IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N 86 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 00 SECONDS E, A DISTANCE OF 392.75 FEET TO A 5/8″ REBAR; THENCE S 00 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 354.78 FEET TO A MAG NAIL IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD; THENCE N 89 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 125.39 FEET TO A MAG NAIL IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD; THENCE 77 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 07 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 55.03 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 57 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 51 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 48.96 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 41 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 07 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 36.17 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 32 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 03 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 69.85 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 28 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 16 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 137.81 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 25 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 02 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 92.63 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; CONTAINING 2.368 ACRES.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s):

Leah A. Becker, solely in the capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Otto R. Becker and Michael R. Becker, The Known Heir of Otto R. Becker, Deceased

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown:

Gregory O. Becker, The Known Heir of Otto R. Becker, Deceased

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded, by the Plaintiff.

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney No. 22108-29

Attorney for Plaintiff

BRYAN K. REDMOND

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd.,

Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

NOTICE FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR.

2/24, 3/3, 3/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause Number: 72D01-1911-JC-0101

In The Matter Of A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services:

NT – DOB 11/02/2019

and

Holly Thompson (Biological Mother)

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Pre-Trial Conference on March 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM and a Fact Finding Hearing on April 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is a child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and wavier to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgement by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799 Meeting ID: 812 752 8424 Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Wendy McClain

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

2/24, 3/3, 3/10

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2005-JC-065

In The Matter Of:

RW – DOB 11/11/2015

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Kendra Michele Jenkins

(Mother)

Mark Winchester

(Legal Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Mark Winchester

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 4/22/2021 at 11:15 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Wendy McClain,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike,

32250-10

Attorney

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

2/24, 3/3, 3/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana,

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson Circuit Court

Cause No. 36C01-2009-EU-000066

In The Matter Of The Estate

Of Dennis C. Durkoop, Deceased.

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-2009-EU-000066

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Jackson County Bank was on the 1st day of September, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Dennis C. Durkoop, deceased, who died testate on March 14, 2020.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 2nd day of March, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Matthew J. Lorenzo

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell, LLP

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

3/10, 3/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72-D01-2101-MF-4

Cantrell Reynolds

Plaintiff

vs

Stewart and Donna G. Sears

Defendants

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to the persons named as defendants and any other person who may be concerned:

Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Plaintiff, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Superior Court by the person named as Plaintiff. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Plaintiff, Cantrell Reynolds, has filed a Complaint on Foreclosure against you.

This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the Defendants, Stewart Sears and Donna G. Sears. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date that the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff in the Complaint.

If you have a Claim for Relief against the Plaintiff arising out of the transaction or occurrence that is the subject matter of the Plaintiff’s claim, you must assert it in your written answer.

The name and address of the attorney representing the Plaintiffs is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Dated this 22nd day of February, 2021

Wendy McClain

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court

John F. Dietrich

Attorney at Law

63 West Wardell St., Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-2344

Attorney ID No. 14224-53

3/3, 3/10/ 3/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Superior Court

For The County Of Scott

State Of Indiana

Cause No.: 72D01-2012-DN-144

In Re The Marriage Of

Rebecca P. Dilger

Petitioner,

and

Randy J. Dilger

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Randy J. Dilger

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Randy J. Dilger, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on December 10, 2020 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: March 4, 2021

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Rebecca P. Dilger

3/10, 3/17, 3/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Washington

In The Washington Circuit Court

Cause No. 88C01-2102-GU-5

In The Matter Of The Guardianship Of: Kasey Renae Reed,

Minor.

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF HEARING

To: Holly Chastain

Whereabouts Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Holly Chastain, whose whereabouts are unknown, that Petitioners, Chad and Sonya Reed, have filed a Verified Petition for Appointment of Co-Guardians Over the Person and Estate of a Minor in the Washington Circuit Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Washington Circuit Court on April 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at 801 S. Jackson Street, Suite 103, Salem, Indiana 47167. At the hearing, the Court will determine whether Kasey Reed is an incapacitated person or minor under Indiana law. This proceeding may substantially affect the rights of Holly Chastain. If the court finds that Kasey Reed is an incapacitated person or minor, the court at the hearing shall also consider whether Chad and Sonya Reed should be appointed as guardian of Kasey Reed. The Court may, in its discretion, appoint some other qualified person as guardian. The court may also, in its discretion, limit the powers and duties of the guardian to allow Kasey Reed to retain control over certain property and activities. The court may also determine whether a protective order should be entered on behalf of Kasey Reed. The court may, on its own motion or on request of any interested person, postpone the hearing to another date and time. In the event you fail to appear on the above date and time, the Petition may be heard in your absence. Failure to appear or respond may result in the relief demanded in the Petition being granted in your absence.

Clerk

Washington Circuit Court

Christa West, #27312-72

Attorney for Petitioners

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

3/3, 3/10, 3/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

Jackson Superior Court 1

Cause No.: 36D01-2102-PL-008

Norris W. Kovener and Sandra K. Kovener, Trustees

of the Norris W. Kovener And Sandra

K. Kovener Revocable Living Trust

and Robert W. Montfort,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

Any And All Those Claiming Title In And To The Real Estate Commonly Known As Deed Gaps #1, #2, And #3 As Described In The Kovener And Montfort Retracement Survey Dated February 18, 2021

Defendants.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALL THOSE CLAIMING TITLE IN AND TO THE REAL ESTATE COMMONLY KNOWN AS DEED GAPS #1, #2, AND #3 WITHIN THE REAL ESTATE LOCATED AT THE 8000 S. BLOCK, STATE ROAD 39, CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA OWNED BY THE NORRIS W. KOVENER AND SANDRA K KOVENER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST AND ROBERT W. MONFORT

Notice is hereby given that on February 25, 2021, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Adverse Possession and to Quiet Title to Real Estate and a Praecipe for Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You must respond to this Summons and the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto subscribed my name and affixed the seal of the Court on February 26, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Courts

Attorney for Plaintiffs:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell, LLP

Attorneys for Plaintiff

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

3/3, 3/10, 3/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2103-PL-04

Trina Boyt (Hughbanks),

Plaintiff,

v.

David Pelfrey

Defendant.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: David Pelfrey, Defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, and Unknown Claimants to Real Estate located at 7106 East Plymouth Road, Lexington, IN 47138.

You are hereby notified that a “Complaint to Quiet Title” with an additional claim of adverse possession on the real estate described herein, has been filed and is pending against you. Parcel #72-06-33-200-016.000-005, Partial Legal Description: A part of the west half of the west half of Section 33, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, beginning at a point 35 rods and 1.2 feet east of the northwest corner of Section 33, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, running thence south 111 rods and 1 foot, thence east 100 feet, thence north 111 rods and 1 foot, thence west 100 feet to the place of beginning…containing in all 4.2849 acres more or less.

You must answer the “Complaint to Quiet Title” in writing within Thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication of this suit, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

Dated this 3rd day of March, 2021.

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Scott County Courts

1 E. McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Sherry K. Porter, Attorney No. 34739-72

PORTER LAW, LLC

433 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 707-1840

Email: sherryporterlaw@outlook.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

3/10, 3/17. 3/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Superior Court

For The County Of Scott

State Of Indiana

Cause No.: 72D01-2012-DN-144

In Re The Marriage Of

Rebecca P. Dilger

Petitioner,

and

Randy J. Dilger

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Randy J. Dilger

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Randy J. Dilger, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on December 10, 2020 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: March 4, 2021

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Rebecca P. Dilger

3/10, 3/17, 3/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-1707-JC-000125

In The Matter Of A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services:

SE – DOB 5/10/2007

and

Kelly Elliott

(Biological Mother)

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 4/6/2021 at 10:15 AM At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is a child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and wavier to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgement by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Wendy McClain

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

3/10, 3/17, 3/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1910-JT-58

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

SHE – DOB 5/10/2007

and

Kelly D Elliott

(Biological Mother)

Any Unknown Alleged Father

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a Termination Hearing on 5/13/2021 at 9:30 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Alexa D Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

3/10, 3/17, 3/24 hspaxlp