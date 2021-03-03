Legal Notices

2020 Jackson County Library AFR

2020 Sscott County Library AFR

2020 Vernon Twp. AFR

LEGAL NOTICE

As required by 327-IAC-5-6-5(5), the Indiana Department of Transportation hereby gives notice of future construction activity falling under the NPDES stormwater general permit rule covering construction, 327 IAC 15-5. This project includes the SR 56 over Little Joe Creek Small Structure Replacement Project in Scott County, Indiana. Estimated construction time is from March 1, 2022 until March 31, 2022. Receiving Waters: Little Joe Creek, Des. Number: 1700004.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 17th day of March, 2021, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

County General Fund

Other Services & Charges 582,244

Total County General Fund 582,244

County Highway Fund

Supplies 100,000

Total County Highway Fund 100,000

County Health Dept Fund

Other Services & Charges 5,700

Total County Health Dept. Fund 5,700

Local Health Maintenance Fund

Other Services & Charges 468

Total Local Health Maintenance Fund 468

Emergency Mgmt Spec Approp Fund

Supplies 1,335

Total Emergency Mgmt Spec Approp Fund 1,335

Covid-19 Testing Site Agreement Fund

Personal Services 20,160

Supplies 143,113

Total Civud-19 Testing Site Agreement Fund 163,273

Comm Corr Project Income Fund

Personal Services 1,016,800

Supplies 79,000

Other Services & Charges 321,750

Capital Outlays 81,000

Total Comm Corr Project Income Fund 1,498,550

Comm Corr Drug Court Grant Fund

Personal Services 44,750

Supplies 3,943

Other Services & Charges 17,500

Total Comm Corr Drug Court Grant Fund 66,193

Comm Corr State Grant Fund

Personal Services 187,482

Supplies 7,500

Other Services & charges 51,149

Total Comm Corr State Grant Fund 246,131

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: March 3, 2021

Roger D. Hurt

Fiscal Officer

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scottsburg Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 6:30PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Detailed Statement of Variance Requested” below:

Case Number: BZA-2-21

Applicant: Indiana Bottle Company

Owners: David A. Keener

Zoning District: I-2 General Industrial

Property Location: 300 West Lovers Lane Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Detailed Statement of Variance Requested: Applicant requests Variances from Development Standards of the 2004 Scott County Zoning Ordinance.

Variance #1- Article 3.H.5.b.2, which states side setbacks on a City street are a minimum of 30’ (thirty feet). Applicant requests a variance of 25’ (twenty-five feet) from development standards. Addition will be constructed approximately 5’ (five feet) off the north side property line.

Variance #2- Article 3.H.5.d, which states maximum lot coverage (structures and paving) in a general industrial district may not exceed 70%. Applicant requests a maximum lot coverage of up to 75% for the purpose of completing the development.

Reasons necessitating the Variance: Applicant requests Variances from Development Standards for the purpose of completing a 165’ x 100’ addition and docking area for cold storage and unloading at Indiana Bottle Company.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two (2) business days prior to the hearing date. If you have questions or wish to make your position on this matter known to the Board, please call (812) 752-3169.

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scottsburg Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Detailed Statement of Variance Requested” below:

Case Number: BZA-3-21

Applicant: Westin Woods, LLC.

Owners: Howser Lucas Properties, LLC.

Zoning District: R-3 High Density Housing

Property Location: 72-04-24-700-025.000-008 is located at Mansfield Drive in Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 and contains approximately 2 acres.

Detailed Statement of Variance Requested: Applicant requests Variances from development standards of the 2004 Scott County Zoning Ordinance.

Variance #1- Article 3.D.4.e, which states maximum lot coverage (structures and paving) in a high-density multi-family residential district may not exceed 40%. Applicant requests a variance from the development standard and proposes a maximum lot coverage of 70% in order to complete the development.

Variance #2- Article 5.D.5 which states dwelling units require a minimum of two parking spaces. Applicant requests a variance of 24 spaces and proposes 1.5 spaces per unit for a total of 72 spaces.

Reasons necessitating the Variance: Applicant requests Variances for the purpose of satisfying conditions placed by the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission on development plan PC-3-21. Upon fulfilment of conditions and subsequent approval of development plan; applicant may apply for local permits to construct a multi-family housing development.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two (2) business days prior to the hearing date. If you have questions or wish to make your position on this matter known to the Board, please call (812) 752-3169.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION TO CONSTRUCT AND FINANCE IMPROVEMENTS TO THE SEWAGE WORKS OF THE CITY OF SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA, PURSUANT TO A BUILD-OPERATE-TRANSFER TRANSACTION, AND THE ADOPTION AND PURPORT OF THE RESOLUTIONS AUTHORIZING THE SAME

Property owners, ratepayers and other interested parties in, or served or to be served by, the sewage works of the City of Scottsburg, Indiana (the “City”) are hereby notified that, on February 22, 2021, the City Council and the Board of Public Works and Safety of the City each adopted a resolution (collectively, the “Resolutions”), thereby each making a determination to authorize the construction and installation of certain improvements to the sewage works (the “Sewage Works”) of the City as more specifically described in the Resolutions (the “Project”) through the approved execution of a Build-Operate-Transfer Transaction (the “BOT Transaction”) in accordance with Indiana. Code. §5 23, et seq. (the “BOT Statute”). In executing such BOT Transaction, the City will enter into certain agreements with an entity owned solely by GM Development Companies LLC (the “Developer”), including a build-operate-transfer lease agreement, addressing: (a) the design, financing, and construction of the Project; and (b) the purchase, via a capital lease, of the completed Project by the City (the “BOT Lease Agreement”).

The Resolutions order and direct that the cost of the Project will not exceed $14,995,000, without further authorization from the City Council. The Resolutions also provide that the required lease payments to be made to the Developer under the BOT Lease Agreement, along with any bonds or other obligations hereafter issued on a parity therewith, as to both principal and interest, will be payable from and secured by an irrevocable pledge of all of the net revenues derived from the Sewage Works. Further, the Resolutions authorize the prepayment of the City’s outstanding Sewage Works Bond Anticipation Notes of 2017, issued pursuant to an ordinance adopted by the City Council on October 10, 2013 for purposes of paying preliminary expenditures related to the Project, from proceeds of the BOT Transaction.

The Resolutions incorporate by reference the estimated rates and charges of the Sewage Works of the City as set forth in Ordinance No. 2013-7 adopted by the City Council on September 3, 2013, as amended by Ordinance No. 2017-8 adopted by the City Council on February 5, 2018, and Ordinance No. 2018-18 adopted by the City Council on October 25, 2018 (collectively, the “Rate Ordinance”).

A copy of the plans and specifications for the Project, the Resolutions, and the Rate Ordinance are available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer of the City located at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 East McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana 47170. Objections to the Project may be filed in the time and manner provided by Ind. Code § 36-9-23-12.

Dated: February 22, 2021

City Council Of The City Of Scottsburg, Indiana

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SOUTEASTERN INDIANA SOLID WASTE DISTRICT.

Southeastern Indiana Solid Waste District proposes to amend its schedule of fees for collection and disposal of tires within the District (Scott, Jennings, Jefferson, Ripley, Franklin, Ohio, and Switzerland Counties) to become effective May 1, 2021, as follows:

Tire Size Fee

Description Schedule

Auto/Light Truck Off Rim $3

Auto/Light Truck On Rim $4

Semi Off Rim $8

Semi On Rim $12

315 Off Rim $10

315 On Rim $14

Super Singles Off Rim $13

Super Singles On Rim $16

Small Tractor Off Rim $3

Small Tractor On Rim $4

Medium Tractor Off Rim $8

Medium Tractor On Rim $12

Large Tractor Off Rim $40

Large Tractor On Rim $50

Forklift/Bobcat Off Rim $7

Forklift/Bobcat On Rim $12

ATV/Lawn Mower/Golf Cart/ Motorcycle (On or Off Rim) $2

A public hearing on the adoption of a resolution to set this schedule of fees for collection/disposal of tires will be held at 6:20 p.m. EST on March 17, 2021 at a meeting of the Southeastern Indiana Solid Waste District. This meeting will be held in the commissioner’s room at the Ripley County Annex Building, Versailles, Indiana. The public is invited to attend and be heard.

Aaron Bell,

Executive Director

Southeastern Indiana Solid Waste District

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Cause No.: 36C01-2102-EU-0019

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Natalie Sue Mann was, on the 9th day February, 2021 appointed personal representative of the estate of Ruth Schafstall, deceased, who died on November 24, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: at Brownstown, Indiana, this 9th day of February, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Scott County Circuit Court

State Of Indiana

In Re: The Unsupervised Administration Of The Estate Of Rebecca E. McHone, Deceased

Case No. 72C01-2102-EU-003

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the matter of the Estate of Rebecca E. McHone, deceased.

Cause No: 72C01-2102-EU-003

Notice is hereby given that Amy Ann Bunster was on the 2nd day of February 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the unsupervised estate Rebecca E. McHone, deceased, who died on the 7th day of January 2020.

All persons having claims against the Estate, whether due now or at some later time, must file their claims in this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this Notice, or within nine (9) months after the Decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated this 2nd day of February 2021.

Wendy McClain

Clerk of the Scott County Circuit Court

PREPARED BY:

Heather R. Peters,

Atty # 23461-22

Counsel for Estate of Rebecca E. McHone

The Law Office of Heather Archibald-Peters PC

224 E. Court Avenue

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

PH: (812) 725-1292

FAX: (888) 477-0575

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-04-21

Applicant: Woodrow and Paula Noble

Owners: Woodrow and Paula Noble

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicants request a variance from the 200-foot road frontage requirement as listed in the Scott County Zoning Ordinance (page 12 of 126 5.a.) to allow a residence on said property with a road frontage of 173 feet.

Description of Property Affected: 72-02-02-300-007.002-004 cka 8210 North Whitsitt Road, Deputy, IN 47230, and containing 4.184 acres

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicants are senior citizens and purchased property as a site for their retirement residence unaware of Zoning Ordinance requirement for 200 feet of road frontage. Property appears to have been in this configuration since 2003. Applicants do not desire to purchase additional acreage because of their ages, income level and the need to maintain said additional property.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2102-EU-04

In The Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate Of Granville Morris

Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Bryan R. Matthews, on February 3, 2021, was appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Granville Morris, deceased, who died on November 29, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: February 3, 2021Wendy McClain

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court

Raleigh Campbell Jr.

22300-72

Attorney for Personal Representative

37 South First St.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-5869

attorneycampbell@gmail.com

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No: 72C01-2102-ES-003

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of Leda F. Meadors-Funk, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the Circuit Court of Scott county, Indiana

In the matter of the Estate of Leda F. Meadors-Funk, deceased.

Joseph A. Colussi

Colussi Law Office

427 East Main Street

Madison, IN 47250

Notice is given that Lana R. Zollman was, on February 21, 2021 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Leda F. Meadors-Funk, deceased, who died on the 11th day of February, 2021.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana this 21st day of February 2021.

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No: 72C01-2102-EU-005

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of James Mitchell Baker, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Joshua Baker was, on February 21, 2021 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of James Mitchell Baker, deceased, who died on January 20, 2021. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: February 21, 2021.

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Christa West

27312-72

Houston, Thompson And Lewis, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Phone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: cwest@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of James Mitchell Baker

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Cause No.: 36C01-2102-EU-0015

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Penny Wilson and Keela Banister were, on the 3rd day February, 2021 appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of Janice Kay Henson Burchett, deceased, who died intestate on November 21, 2020 and authorized to adminster this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: at Brownstown, Indiana, this 3rd day of February, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2012-MF-0024

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE CIM TRUST 2017-3, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2017-3,

Plaintiff,

vs.

LEAH A. BECKER, SOLELY IN THE CAPACITY AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF OTTO R. BECKER, MICHAEL R. BECKER, THE KNOWN HEIR OF OTTO R. BECKER, DECEASED and GREGORY O. BECKER, THE KNOWN HEIR OF OTTO R. BECKER, DECEASED,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendant(s) above named, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is:

Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate Against the property commonly known as 2672 W Fairview Rd, Underwood, IN 47177-6706 and described as follows:

PARCEL NO. 001-61710-14BEING A PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST, FINLEY TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, AND A PART OF THE LANDS IN COATS DR 77-73 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14; THENCE S 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 363.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE N 88 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 1557.63 FEET TO A STEEL ROD; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 470.00 FEET TO A RR SPIKE; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 188.30 FEET TO A 5/8″ REBAR, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 323.77 FEET TO A 5/8″ REBAR; THENCE S 89 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 00 SECONDS E, A DISTANCE OF 622.61 FEET TO A MAG NAIL IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD; THENCE N 77 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 07 SECONDS W, DISTANCE OF 55.03 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD O A MAG NAIL; THENCE 57 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 51 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 48.96 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 41 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 07 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 36.17 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 32 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 03 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 69.85 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 28 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 16 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 137.81 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 25 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 02 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 92.63 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A RR SPIKE; THENCE N 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 350.32 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; CONTAINING 3.331 ACRES. PARCEL NO. 001- 61810-14BEING A PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST, FINLEY TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, AND A PART OF THE LANDS IN COATS DR 77-73 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14; THENCE S 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 363.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE N 88 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 1557.63 FEET TO A STEEL ROD.; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 470.00 FEET TO A RR SPIKE IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 188.30 FEET TO A 5/8″ REBAR; THENCE S 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS E, A DISTANCE OF 350.32 FEET TO A RR SPIKE IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N 86 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 00 SECONDS E, A DISTANCE OF 392.75 FEET TO A 5/8″ REBAR; THENCE S 00 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 354.78 FEET TO A MAG NAIL IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD; THENCE N 89 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 125.39 FEET TO A MAG NAIL IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD; THENCE 77 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 07 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 55.03 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 57 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 51 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 48.96 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 41 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 07 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 36.17 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 32 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 03 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 69.85 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 28 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 16 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 137.81 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 25 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 02 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 92.63 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; CONTAINING 2.368 ACRES.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s):

Leah A. Becker, solely in the capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Otto R. Becker and Michael R. Becker, The Known Heir of Otto R. Becker, Deceased

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown:

Gregory O. Becker, The Known Heir of Otto R. Becker, Deceased

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded, by the Plaintiff.

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney No. 22108-29

Attorney for Plaintiff

BRYAN K. REDMOND

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd.,

Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

NOTICE FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR.

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause Number: 72D01-1911-JC-0101

In The Matter Of A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services:

NT – DOB 11/02/2019

and

Holly Thompson (Biological Mother)

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Pre-Trial Conference on March 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM and a Fact Finding Hearing on April 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is a child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and wavier to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgement by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799 Meeting ID: 812 752 8424 Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Wendy McClain

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2005-JC-065

In The Matter Of:

RW – DOB 11/11/2015

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Kendra Michele Jenkins

(Mother)

Mark Winchester

(Legal Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Mark Winchester

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 4/22/2021 at 11:15 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Wendy McClain,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike,

32250-10

Attorney

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72-D01-2101-MF-4

Cantrell Reynolds

Plaintiff

vs

Stewart and Donna G. Sears

Defendants

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Indiana to the persons named as defendants and any other person who may be concerned:

Pursuant to the Praecipe for Summons by Publication filed by the Plaintiff, you are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Scott Superior Court by the person named as Plaintiff. The nature of the suit is a civil action wherein the Plaintiff, Cantrell Reynolds, has filed a Complaint on Foreclosure against you.

This Summons by Publication is specifically directed to the Defendants, Stewart Sears and Donna G. Sears. You must answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, on or before thirty (30) days from the date that the last Notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, Judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff in the Complaint.

If you have a Claim for Relief against the Plaintiff arising out of the transaction or occurrence that is the subject matter of the Plaintiff’s claim, you must assert it in your written answer.

The name and address of the attorney representing the Plaintiffs is John F. Dietrich, 63 West Wardell Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Dated this 22nd day of February, 2021

Wendy McClain

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court

John F. Dietrich

Attorney at Law

63 West Wardell St., Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-2344

Attorney ID No. 14224-53

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Washington

In The Washington Circuit Court

Cause No. 88C01-2102-GU-5

In The Matter Of The Guardianship Of: Kasey Renae Reed,

Minor.

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF HEARING

To: Holly Chastain

Whereabouts Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Holly Chastain, whose whereabouts are unknown, that Petitioners, Chad and Sonya Reed, have filed a Verified Petition for Appointment of Co-Guardians Over the Person and Estate of a Minor in the Washington Circuit Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Washington Circuit Court on April 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at 801 S. Jackson Street, Suite 103, Salem, Indiana 47167. At the hearing, the Court will determine whether Kasey Reed is an incapacitated person or minor under Indiana law. This proceeding may substantially affect the rights of Holly Chastain. If the court finds that Kasey Reed is an incapacitated person or minor, the court at the hearing shall also consider whether Chad and Sonya Reed should be appointed as guardian of Kasey Reed. The Court may, in its discretion, appoint some other qualified person as guardian. The court may also, in its discretion, limit the powers and duties of the guardian to allow Kasey Reed to retain control over certain property and activities. The court may also determine whether a protective order should be entered on behalf of Kasey Reed. The court may, on its own motion or on request of any interested person, postpone the hearing to another date and time. In the event you fail to appear on the above date and time, the Petition may be heard in your absence. Failure to appear or respond may result in the relief demanded in the Petition being granted in your absence.

Clerk

Washington Circuit Court

Christa West, #27312-72

Attorney for Petitioners

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Jackson

Jackson Superior Court 1

Cause No.: 36D01-2102-PL-008

Norris W. Kovener and Sandra K. Kovener, Trustees

of the Norris W. Kovener And Sandra

K. Kovener Revocable Living Trust

and Robert W. Montfort,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

Any And All Those Claiming Title In And To The Real Estate Commonly Known As Deed Gaps #1, #2, And #3 As Described In The Kovener And Montfort Retracement Survey Dated February 18, 2021

Defendants.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALL THOSE CLAIMING TITLE IN AND TO THE REAL ESTATE COMMONLY KNOWN AS DEED GAPS #1, #2, AND #3 WITHIN THE REAL ESTATE LOCATED AT THE 8000 S. BLOCK, STATE ROAD 39, CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA OWNED BY THE NORRIS W. KOVENER AND SANDRA K KOVENER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST AND ROBERT W. MONFORT

Notice is hereby given that on February 25, 2021, there was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint for Adverse Possession and to Quiet Title to Real Estate and a Praecipe for Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You must respond to this Summons and the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto subscribed my name and affixed the seal of the Court on February 26, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Courts

Attorney for Plaintiffs:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell, LLP

Attorneys for Plaintiff

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

