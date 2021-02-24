LEGAL NOTICES

2020 Jackson Solid Waste Dist AFR

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO RECOMMEND ADOPTION OF A TEXT AMENDMENT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE

The City of Austin Advisory Plan Commission (“PC”) will consider the adoption of a text amendment to the City’s Zoning Ordinance that increases the minimum required net floor area for living quarters above grade of any dwelling from 950 to 1,100 at a public hearing on March 3, 2021, at 5:30 PM at 80 W. Main St., Austin, IN 47102, Council Chambers. The text amendment will apply to all areas within the corporate boundaries and the two-mile fringe. The full proposed amendment is available for inspection and review 8 AM to 4 PM M-F (excluding holidays) at the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office in City Hall, 80 W. Main St., Austin, Indiana 47102. Written objections to the amendment that are filed with the Clerk-Treasurer before the hearing will be considered and oral comments concerning the proposal will be heard at the hearing. The hearing may be continued from time to time as may be found necessary.

Dated on February 18, 2021

City of Austin, Indiana

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION AN ORDINANCE SETTING THE WATER & SEWER

CONNECTION FEES IN THE TOWN OF MEDORA, INDIANA

Taxpayers, property owners, and other interested parties in the Town of Medora, Indiana (“Town”) are hereby notified that the Town Council adopted an ordinance setting the water and sewer connection fees on February 8, 2021. The ordinance sets the fees for connecting new water lines and sewer lines to the Town system. The effective date of the ordinance is February 9, 2021.

Section 1. The connection fee for any person(s) desiring to connect their improvement to the Town’s water lines or sewer lines shall be Seven Hundred and Fifty dollars ($750.00) apiece. These fees shall be borne by the owner of the real property on which the connection is being made.

ADOPTED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL this 8th day of February, 2021.

The complete version of the ordinance is available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Town Hall of the Town of Medora, 27 N. Perry Street, Medora, Indiana 47260 during normal business hours.

Betty Campbell,

Clerk-Treasurer

Dated: February 17, 2021

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

On or about March 11, 2021, the Scott County Commissioners intend to apply to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a grant from the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Phase 3 COVID-19 Response Program. This program is funded by Title I of the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. These funds are to be used for a community development project that will include the following activities: Phase 3 COVID-19 Response Program to provide grants to small businesses within Scott County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The total amount of CDBG funds to be requested is $250,000. The amount of CDBG funds proposed to be used for activities that will benefit low- and moderate-income persons is $127,500. The Applicant also proposes to expend $27,778 in non-CDBG funds on the project. These non-CDBG funds will be derived from the following sources: Scott County Commissioners – Cash on Hand ($27,778).

The Scott County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on March 9, 2021 at 3:30 PM (local time), at the Scott County Courthouse– Commissioners Room, 1 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, to provide interested parties an opportunity to express their views on the proposed federally funded CDBG project. Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to participate in the public hearing and need assistance should contact Melissa Woods, River Hills EDD & RPC, 300 Spring Street, Suite 2A, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 no later than March 2, 2021. Every effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for these persons.

Information related to this project will be available for review prior to the public hearing on or before February 24, 2021 at the office of River Hills EDD & RPC located at 300 Spring Street, Suite 2A, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Interested citizens are invited to provide written comments regarding these issues from today through March 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the email address or mailing address provided in this advertisement. Comments may be emailed to Melissa Woods at mwoods@riverhills.cc or mailed to Melissa Woods, River Hills EDD & RPC, 300 Spring Street, Suite 2A, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Comments must be received no later than 12:00 PM on March 9, 2021 in order to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing proceedings. The County will make every reasonable effort, while complying with all government orders and recommendations of social distancing and limited gatherings, to allow all taxpayers, residents, or interested parties who appear be given an opportunity to express their views on the recommendation. This project will result in no displacement of any persons. For additional information concerning the proposed project, please contact Melissa Woods, River Hills EDD & RPC, 812-288-4624, 8:00 a.m. -4:30 p.m. or write to Melissa Woods, River Hills EDD & RPC, 300 Spring Street, Suite 2A, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1912-JC-000111

In The Matter Of A Child Alleged

To Be A Child In Need Of Services:

CT – DOB 11/27/2019

and

Cameron Foley

(Biological Father)

Autumn Thomas

(Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Autumn Thomas

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 03/23/2021 at 11:15 AM and a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 5/11/2021 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is a child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and wavier to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgement by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Wendy McClain

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2001-JT-005

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

RCM – DOB 5/3/2016

and

Raymond Mcintosh

(Biological Father)

Oma Jean White

(Biological Mother)

Summons For Service By Publication & Notice Of Termination Of Parental Rights Hearing

To: Oma Jean White

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 4/15/2021 at 9:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Wendy McClain, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF HEARING ON PROPOSED MUNICIPAL CUMULATIVE CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT FUND

Notice is hereby given to the Taxpayers of Crothersville Town, Jackson County, Indiana, that the Crothersville Town Council will consider at 111 E Howard St, Crothersville, IN at 06:00 PM on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the establishment of a Municipal Cumulative Capital Development Fund under the provisions of Indiana Code 36-9-15.5 for the purposes as follows: For all purposes set forth under IC 36-9-15.5

The tax will be levied on all taxable real and personal property within the taxing district and will not exceed $0.0500 per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed fund will be levied beginning with taxes due and payable in the year 2022. Taxpayers appearing at such hearing shall have a right to be heard thereon. The proposal for the establishment of the Municipal Cumulative Capital Development Fund is subject to approval of the Department of Local Government Finance.

Within thirty (30) days after the date of adoption of the cumulative fund by the Crothersville Town Council, the Crothersville Town will publish a Notice of Adoption.

Upon publication of the Notice of Adoption, Fifty (50) or more taxpayers in the taxing district may file a petition with the County Auditor not later than noon 30 days after the publication of the Notice of Adoption setting forth their objections to the proposed tax levy.

Dated: Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Crothersville Town Council

LEGAL NOTICE

SECTION 00 02 00 – NOTICE TO PRE-QUALIFIED BIDDERS

NOTICE TO PRE-QUALIFIED TIER 1 BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received for a Public CMc Project under IC 5-32:

By: The Skillman Corporation

For: Scott County School District 1 –

Austin Elementary Additions & Renovations and HS Pool Renovation

At: Scott County School District 1, Administration Office

255 US Hwy. 31

Austin, IN 47102

Until: 2:00 PM (local time), March 18, 2021

Bid Opening: Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 2:00PM (local time) at Scott County School District 1 Administration Office at 255 US Hwy. 31, Austin, IN 47102.

All work for the complete construction of the Project will be under one or more sub-contracts with the Construction Manager based on bids received from pre-qualified tier 1 bidders and on combinations awarded. Award of contracts will be in accordance with Indiana Public Bidding Laws. The Construction Manager will not self-perform any of the work on this project.

Construction shall be in full accordance with the Bidding Documents which are on file with the Owner and Construction Manager and may be examined by prospective bidders at the following locations:

Office of the Construction Manager

The Skillman Corporation

3834 S. Emerson Avenue, Building A

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Scott County School District 1

255 US Hwy. 31

Austin, IN 47102

The Skillman Plan Room

www.skillmanplanroom.com

Pre-Qualified Bidders, sub-subcontractors and material suppliers must place an order on www.skillmanplanroom.com to be able to download documents electronically or request printed documents. There is no cost for downloading the bidding documents. Bidders desiring printed documents shall pay for the cost of printing, shipping and handling. Reprographic Services are provided by:

Eastern Engineering

9901 Allisonville Road,

Fishers, IN 46038,

Phone 317-598-0661.

A hybrid Pre-Bid Conference will be held on February 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM local time, via Microsoft Teams Virtual Meetings – hyperlink and dial in credentials are listed below.

Following the virtual meeting, any contractor wishing to examine the site shall meet at Scott County School District 1 Administration Office at 255 US Hwy. 31, Austin, IN 47102. Attendance by bidders is optional, but recommended, to clarify or answer questions concerning the Drawings and Project Manual for the Project.

Microsoft Teams meeting Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 317-762-3960,,935855792# United States, Indianapolis

Phone Conference ID: 935 855 792#

Bid security in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The successful Bidders will be required to furnish Performance and Payment Bonds for one hundred percent (100%) of their Contract amount prior to execution of Contracts.

Subcontractors submitting bids for the performance of Work as specified in this building Project should make such Bids to The Skillman Corporation. Contractors shall enter into a sub-contract with The Skillman Corporation as the Construction Manager CMc for the Owner.

The Owner and the Construction Manager reserve their rights to accept or reject any Bid (or combination of Bids) and to waive any irregularities in bidding. All Bids may be held for a period not to exceed 60 days before awarding contracts.

THE SKILLMAN CORPORATION

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Cause No.: 36C01-2102-EU-0019

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Natalie Sue Mann was, on the 9th day February, 2021 appointed personal representative of the estate of Ruth Schafstall, deceased, who died on November 24, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: at Brownstown, Indiana, this 9th day of February, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

In The Scott County Circuit Court

State Of Indiana

In Re: The Unsupervised Administration Of The Estate Of Rebecca E. McHone, Deceased

Case No. 72C01-2102-EU-003

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the matter of the Estate of Rebecca E. McHone, deceased.

Cause No: 72C01-2102-EU-003

Notice is hereby given that Amy Ann Bunster was on the 2nd day of February 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the unsupervised estate Rebecca E. McHone, deceased, who died on the 7th day of January 2020.

All persons having claims against the Estate, whether due now or at some later time, must file their claims in this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this Notice, or within nine (9) months after the Decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated this 2nd day of February 2021.

Wendy McClain

Clerk of the Scott County Circuit Court

PREPARED BY:

Heather R. Peters,

Atty # 23461-22

Counsel for Estate of Rebecca E. McHone

The Law Office of Heather Archibald-Peters PC

224 E. Court Avenue

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

PH: (812) 725-1292

FAX: (888) 477-0575

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-04-21

Applicant: Woodrow and Paula Noble

Owners: Woodrow and Paula Noble

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicants request a variance from the 200-foot road frontage requirement as listed in the Scott County Zoning Ordinance (page 12 of 126 5.a.) to allow a residence on said property with a road frontage of 173 feet.

Description of Property Affected: 72-02-02-300-007.002-004 cka 8210 North Whitsitt Road, Deputy, IN 47230, and containing 4.184 acres

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicants are senior citizens and purchased property as a site for their retirement residence unaware of Zoning Ordinance requirement for 200 feet of road frontage. Property appears to have been in this configuration since 2003. Applicants do not desire to purchase additional acreage because of their ages, income level and the need to maintain said additional property.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2012-MF-0024

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE CIM TRUST 2017-3, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2017-3,

Plaintiff,

vs.

LEAH A. BECKER, SOLELY IN THE CAPACITY AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF OTTO R. BECKER, MICHAEL R. BECKER, THE KNOWN HEIR OF OTTO R. BECKER, DECEASED and GREGORY O. BECKER, THE KNOWN HEIR OF OTTO R. BECKER, DECEASED,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendant(s) above named, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is:

Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate Against the property commonly known as 2672 W Fairview Rd, Underwood, IN 47177-6706 and described as follows:

PARCEL NO. 001-61710-14BEING A PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST, FINLEY TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, AND A PART OF THE LANDS IN COATS DR 77-73 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14; THENCE S 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 363.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE N 88 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 1557.63 FEET TO A STEEL ROD; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 470.00 FEET TO A RR SPIKE; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 188.30 FEET TO A 5/8″ REBAR, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 323.77 FEET TO A 5/8″ REBAR; THENCE S 89 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 00 SECONDS E, A DISTANCE OF 622.61 FEET TO A MAG NAIL IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD; THENCE N 77 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 07 SECONDS W, DISTANCE OF 55.03 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD O A MAG NAIL; THENCE 57 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 51 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 48.96 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 41 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 07 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 36.17 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 32 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 03 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 69.85 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 28 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 16 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 137.81 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 25 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 02 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 92.63 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A RR SPIKE; THENCE N 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 350.32 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; CONTAINING 3.331 ACRES. PARCEL NO. 001- 61810-14BEING A PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST, FINLEY TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, AND A PART OF THE LANDS IN COATS DR 77-73 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14; THENCE S 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 363.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE N 88 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 1557.63 FEET TO A STEEL ROD.; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 470.00 FEET TO A RR SPIKE IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD; THENCE S 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 188.30 FEET TO A 5/8″ REBAR; THENCE S 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS E, A DISTANCE OF 350.32 FEET TO A RR SPIKE IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N 86 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 00 SECONDS E, A DISTANCE OF 392.75 FEET TO A 5/8″ REBAR; THENCE S 00 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 354.78 FEET TO A MAG NAIL IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD; THENCE N 89 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 125.39 FEET TO A MAG NAIL IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD; THENCE 77 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 07 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 55.03 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 57 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 51 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 48.96 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 41 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 07 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 36.17 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 32 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 03 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 69.85 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 28 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 16 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 137.81 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO A MAG NAIL; THENCE N 25 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 02 SECONDS W, A DISTANCE OF 92.63 FEET ALONG THE CENTER OF THE ROAD TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; CONTAINING 2.368 ACRES.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s):

Leah A. Becker, solely in the capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Otto R. Becker and Michael R. Becker, The Known Heir of Otto R. Becker, Deceased

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown:

Gregory O. Becker, The Known Heir of Otto R. Becker, Deceased

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded, by the Plaintiff.

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney No. 22108-29

Attorney for Plaintiff

BRYAN K. REDMOND

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd.,

Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

NOTICE FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR.

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause Number: 72D01-1911-JC-0101

In The Matter Of A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services:

NT – DOB 11/02/2019

and

Holly Thompson (Biological Mother)

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Pre-Trial Conference on March 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM and a Fact Finding Hearing on April 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is a child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and wavier to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgement by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799 Meeting ID: 812 752 8424 Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Wendy McClain

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2005-JC-065

In The Matter Of:

RW – DOB 11/11/2015

A Child Alleged To Be A Child In Need Of Services

and

Kendra Michele Jenkins

(Mother)

Mark Winchester

(Legal Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Mark Winchester

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 4/22/2021 at 11:15 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Wendy McClain,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike,

32250-10

Attorney

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

