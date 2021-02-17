Legal Notices

2020 Johnson Twp AFR

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ANNEXATION ORDINANCE

Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Austin shall hold a public hearing on a proposed annexation of property on March 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 80 W. Main St., Austin, Indiana. The property that is the subject of the proposed annexation consists of 31 acres (+/-) owned by Terry A. Goodin and Jerry D. Goodin and located on West Booe Road. The annexation includes any road right of way on the south boundary of the property being annexed. A copy of the Petition for Annexation filed with the City of Austin by the property owners and a copy of the proposed Annexation Ordinance may be examined at the office of Clerk-Treasurer, City Hall 80 W. Main St., Austin, Indiana. At the public hearing on the proposed annexation, interested parties may appear and testify as to the proposed annexation.

Dated: February 9, 2021.

Chris Fugate

Clerk-Treasurer

City of Austin

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED INCREASE IN SEWER RATES AND CHARGES FOR THE CITY OF AUSTIN, INDIANA

Property owners and other interested parties in the City of Austin, Indiana, are hereby notified that an ordinance (the “Rate Ordinance”) increasing the rates and charges for services to be rendered by the sewer works was introduced at a meeting of the City of Austin Common Council (the “Council”) held on February 9, 2021. A public hearing of the Council will be held at 6:00 PM, local time, on March 9, 2021 at Austin City Hall, 80 W. Main St., Austin, Indiana on the matter of the rates and charges. The Council will convene after said hearing and may consider the adoption of said ordinance. The Rate Ordinance provides for an increase in rates as set forth in the text of the Rate Ordinance which is included in this Notice. At such public hearing and prior to final adoption of the Rate Ordinance, all interested parties may appear and be heard. The complete text of proposed Rate Ordinance and the Rate Report prepared by the financial advisor are on file and available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer, 80 W. Main St., Austin, Indiana during regular business hours, and will be available at the public hearing. Public comments and input will also be accepted in writing via mail. Letters concerning the Rate Ordinance may be submitted by mail to the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office, 80 W. Main St., Austin, Indiana 47102. If you have questions regarding the proposed Rate Ordinance, public hearing procedures, or anything else relating to this matter, please contact the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office by phone at (812) 794-2877. Following the adoption of the Rate Ordinance, users located outside the City’s corporate boundaries may be entitled to petition the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission under Indiana Code § 8-1.5-3-8.3 to review and adjust the rates and charges imposed on the users if a petition under Indiana Code § 8-1.5-3-8.2 with respect to the same rate ordinance has not been filed.

ORDINANCE 2021-2

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING RATES AND CHARGES FOR THE USE OF AND SERVICES RENDERED BY THE CITY OF AUSTIN, INDIANA SEWAGE WORKS

WHEREAS, pursuant to Ind. Code § 36-9-23-1 et seq., the Austin Common Council (“Council”) shall, by ordinance, establish just and equitable fees for the services rendered by the sewage works, and provide the dates on which the fees are due;

WHEREAS, Ind. Code § 36-9-23-25(b) provides that just and equitable fees are the fees required to maintain the sewage works in the sound physical and financial condition necessary to render adequate and efficient service;

WHEREAS, the fees must be sufficient to: (1) pay all expenses incidental to the operation of the works, including legal expenses, maintenance costs, operating charges, repairs, lease rentals, and interest charges on bonds or other obligations; (2) provide the sinking fund required by Ind. Code § 36-9-23-21; (3) provide adequate money to be used as working capital; and (4) provide adequate money for improving and replacing the works;

WHEREAS, the City’s financial advisor has conducted a rate study (“Rate Study”) and provided the Council with said Rate Study, attached hereto as Exhibit “A” and incorporated herein;

WHEREAS, the Rate Study has fully analyzed the costs of operation of the Sewage Works including reasonable forecasts of expenses, sinking fund, working capital and debt service requirements of the Sewage Works;

WHEREAS, Indiana Code § 36-9-23-25(d)(l) authorizes the City to charge a flat fee for each sewer connection in the City;

WHEREAS, Indiana Code § 36-9-23-25(d)(2) authorizes the City to charge a sewer fee based on the amount of water used on the property;

WHEREAS, Indiana Code § 36-9-23-25(d)(3) authorizes the City to charge a sewer fee based on the number and size of water outlets on the property;

WHEREAS, after introduction of the ordinance establishing fees, but before it is finally adopted, the Council must hold a public hearing at which users of the sewage works, owners of property served or to be served by the works, and other interested persons may be heard concerning the proposed fees.

WHEREAS, pursuant to Ind. Code § 36-9-23-26, on March 9, 2021, the Council held a public hearing regarding the fees, which was properly noticed.

WHEREAS, the City Council now finds that the existing rates and charges for the use of the service rendered by the sewage works are too low and are insufficient to enable the City to properly operate its sewage works plant and infrastructure, provide for depreciation, and finance necessary extensions and additions; that the future improvements will improve the service rendered by the sewages work system and increase the value of the sewage works to the City and its citizens; and that the existing rates and charges should be increased.

THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN as follows:

Section 1. The rates and charges for users of the sewage works of the City are amended as follows:

A. Metered Users:

Monthly minimum charge

Meter Size Gallons Rate

5/8” 1,530 $20.47

1” 6,500 $69.93

1.5” 15,380 $158.28

2” 29,725 $301.01

3” 76,210 $763.54

4” 151,310 $1,508.99

6” 419,025 $4,174.55

Includes Base Charge Below

5/8” $5.25

1” $5.25

1.5” $5.25

2” $5.25

3” $5.25

4” $5.25

6” $5.25

Monthly Flow Charge Per 1,000 Gallons

All Users $9.95

B. Unmetered Users:

Residential Single Family $45.05

Vacant Property $5.25

C. Outside City Surcharge: Customers living outside the City Limits will be billed 130% of the above rates and charges.

D. Excessive Strength Charge:

Monthly Charge Per Pound (lb)

Biological oxygen demand $0.45

Suspended Solids $0.45

Section 2. The City shall conduct an annual review of these rate provisions in order that variations in the cost revenue pattern can be altered in an equitable manner in the charges to all users.

Section 3. All other ordinances or provisions thereof not specifically changed shall remain in full force and effect.

Section 4. If any portion of this Ordinance is for any reason declared to be unconstitutional or invalid, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this Ordinance so long as enforcement of the same can be given the same effect.

Section 5. This ordinance is and shall be effective as of the date of passage and upon notice provided pursuant to Indiana law.

Section 6. The rates and charges set out herein shall become effective on April 1, 2021.

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 3/3/2021

CASA of Scott County Inc., 15,941.00; Diane Haag Law, 510.00; Erin Groenenboom, 300.50; Jason Mount, 50.00; Jennifer A Joas, 81.80; Marsha Owens Howser, 50.00; Mike Schell, 200.00; Porter Law LLC, 1,000.00; Quill Corp., 116.08; The Office Shop, 316.26; Thomson Reuters West, 419.34; Tonya Mata, 10.84.

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

On or about March 11, 2021, the City of Scottsburg intends to apply to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a grant from the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Phase 3 COVID-19 Response Program. This program is funded by Title I of the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. These funds are to be used for a community development project that will include the following activities: Phase 3 COVID-19 Response program to provide grants for working capital to businesses within the City of Scottsburg. The total amount of CDBG funds to be requested is $250,000. The amount of CDBG funds proposed to be used for activities that will benefit low- and moderate-income persons is $127,500. The Applicant also proposes to expend an estimated $6,250 in non-CDBG funds on the project. These non-CDBG funds will be derived from the following sources: City of Scottsburg Cash on Hand, $6,250.

The City of Scottsburg will hold a public hearing on March 8, 2021 at 6:40 PM, in the Scottsburg City Council Chambers, Scottsburg City Hall, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, to provide interested parties an opportunity to express their views on the proposed federally funded CDBG project. Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to participate in the public hearing and need assistance should contact Jill Saegesser, The Wheatley Group, 5150 Charlestown Road, Suite 1A, New Albany, IN 47150 or (502)396-6202 no later than March 1, 2021. Every effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for these persons.

Pursuant to the Governor’s executive order currently limiting in-person public meetings, the public hearing will also be conducted via conference call. Persons wishing to express their views in this manner can request to be added to the public comment list by sending an email to jill@thewheatleygrp.com before 4:00PM on March 8, 2021. Audio access to the meeting will be available using the following: +1-812-722-1130 PIN#: 2020#.

Information related to this project will be available for review on the City of Scottsburg’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cityofscottsburgin/ prior to the public hearing on or before February 22, 2021. Interested citizens are invited to provide written comments regarding these issues from today through March 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM at the email address or mailing address provided below in this advertisement. Comments may be emailed to Jill Saegesser at jill@thewheatleygrp.com or mailed to Jill Saegesser, The Wheatley Group, 5150 Charlestown Road, Suite 1A, New Albany, IN 47150. Comments must be received no later than 4:00 PM on March 8, 2021 in order to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing proceedings. The City will make every reasonable effort, while complying with all government orders and recommendations of social distancing and limited gatherings, to allow all taxpayers, residents, or interested parties who appear be given an opportunity to express their views on the recommendation. This project will result in no displacement of any person. For additional information concerning the proposed project, please contact Jill Saegesser, 502-396-6202, 8am-4pm or write to Jill Saegesser, The Wheatley Group, 5150 Charlestown Road, Suite 1A, New Albany, IN 47150.

Mayor Terry Amick

City of Scottsburg

2 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, IN 47170

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

On or about August 27, 2020, the City of Scottsburg was awarded a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs from the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Phase 2 COVID-19 Response Program. This program is funded by Title I of the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. These funds were used for a community development project that included the following activities: Phase 2 COVID-19 Response program to provide grants for working capital to businesses within the City of Scottsburg. The total amount of CDBG funds awarded is $250,000. The amount of CDBG funds used for activities that provided a benefit low- and moderate-income persons is $237,500. The City of Scottsburg expended $6,250 in non-CDBG Funds on the project. These non-CDBG funds came from the following sources: City of Scottsburg Cash on Hand – $6,250.

The City of Scottsburg will hold a public hearing on March 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM, in the Scottsburg City Council Room, Scottsburg City Hall, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, to provide interested parties an opportunity to express their views on the proposed federally funded CDBG project. Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to participate in the public hearing and need assistance should contact Jill Saegesser, The Wheatley Group, 5150 Charlestown Road, Suite 1A, New Albany, IN 47150 no later than March 1, 2021. Every effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for these persons.

Pursuant to the Governor’s executive order currently limiting in-person public meetings, the public hearing will also be conducted via conference call. Persons wishing to express their views in this manner can request to be added to the public comment list by sending an email to jill@thewheatleygrp.com before 4:00PM on March 8, 2021. Audio access to the meeting will be available using the following: +1-812-722-1130 PIN#: 2020#.

Information related to this project will be available for review on the City of Scottsburg’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cityofscottsburgin/ prior to the public hearing on or before February 22, 2021. Interested citizens are invited to provide written comments regarding these issues from today through March 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM at the email address or mailing address provided below in this advertisement. Comments may be emailed to Jill Saegesser at jill@thewheatleygrp.com or mailed to Jill Saegesser, The Wheatley Group, 5150 Charlestown Road, Suite 1A, New Albany, IN 47150. Comments must be received no later than 4:00 PM on March 8, 2021 in order to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing proceedings. The City will make every reasonable effort, while complying with all government orders and recommendations of social distancing and limited gatherings, to allow all taxpayers, residents, or interested parties who appear be given an opportunity to express their views on the recommendation. This project will result in no displacement of any person. For additional information concerning the proposed project, please contact Jill Saegesser, 502-396-6202, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. or write to Jill Saegesser, The Wheatley Group, 5150 Charlestown Road, Suite 1A, New Albany, IN 47150.

Mayor Terry Amick

2 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, IN 47170

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Adoption of Preliminary Tax Abatement Resolution and Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of the City of Scottsburg and Scott County, Indiana, that the City of Scottsburg Common Council on February 8, 2021 adopted a Preliminary Resolution designating as an Economic Revitalization Area (ERA) an area of land in Vienna Township described as follows:

Parcel Number 72-05-32-200-010.000-008 – Approximately 25.668 acres of land located at 2281 S. U.S. Hwy. 31, in Scottsburg, Indiana.

The ERA has been established for the purpose of achieving property-tax abatement in connection with redevelopment or rehabilitation activities. A description of the affected area and a copy of the Preliminary Resolution are available at the City of Scottsburg Clerk-Treasurer’s Office and the County Auditor’s office and can be inspected there during regular business hours.

On February 22, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, IN 47170, the City of Scottsburg Common Council will conduct a public hearing to receive and to hear all remonstrances and objections, if any, to this project, and to take final action regarding the findings of the Preliminary Resolution and either to award or to deny property-tax abatements as requested by Multi-Color Corporation and described in the Statements of Benefits.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-2102-EU-0014

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that Charles B. Montgomery was, on the 3rd day of February, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Ruth Irene Montgomery, deceased, who died on the 3rd day of January, 2021, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 3rd day of February, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Cause No.: 36C01-2101-EU-0011

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Jackson County Bank was, on the 28th day January, 2021 appointed personal representative of the estate of Margaret Kasting, deceased, who died testate on 2nd day of November, 2020 and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: at Brownstown, Indiana, this 28th day of January, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

812-524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Cause No.: 36C01-2101-EU-0012

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Michael W. Schleter was, on the 1st day February, 2021 appointed personal representative of the estate of Donald Schleter Jr, deceased, who died intestate on 22nd day of December, 2020 and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: at Brownstown, Indiana, this 1st day of February, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

812-524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana, acting by and through its Board of Commissioners, will receive bids at the Office of the Auditor, Jackson County Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 19, for the 2021 Resurfacing Program.

At the hour of 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 all bids for this work will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse at 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

Bids shall be unit price for all work called for in the contract documents and submitted on the forms prescribed including and submitting on the forms prescribed including the State Board of Accounts For No. 96 (Revised 2009).

The bidder must file with their sealed bid, a certified check or bid bond in the amount equal to ten (10%) percent of the total bid, payable to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The above check or bid bond is to ensure the execution of the contract on which such bid is made.

The contractor to whom the work is awarded will be required to furnish, before commencing work, a performance, maintenance and payment bond in the amount equal to the bid price of the contract awarded to said contractor, and certificates of all insurance required by specifications.

The contract documents are on file for public inspection at:

Jackson County Highway Department

360 South County Road 25 East

Brownstown, Indiana 47220

A copy of the contract documents may be obtained at the County Highway Department at no charge to the contractor. Any questions should be directed to Jerry Ault, County Highway Supervisor, at 812-358-2226.

The Board of Commissioners of Jackson County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informality in the bidding process.

Jackson County Auditor

Roger D. Hurt

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that the City of Scottsburg, Indiana, acting by and through its Mayor, will receive sealed bids at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer, Scottsburg City Hall, Scottsburg Indiana until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5th, 2021 for the 2020-2 Community Crossing Paving Project.

At the approximate hour of 11:00 a.m. local time on March 8th, 2021 all bids for this work will be opened and read aloud at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 East McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 in the common Council Chambers. The bids will then be taken under advisement until the awarding at the public City Council meeting at 6:00 p.m. that same meeting.

The bidder must file with their sealed bid, a cashier’s check, money order, or surety bond in the amount equal to five (5%) percent of the total bid, payable to the City of Scottsburg. The above bid guarantee is to ensure the execution of the contract on which such bid is made/

All bids, unless otherwise specified, shall be considered a firm bid for the entire contract period (March 8th 2021 ri December 8th, 2021). Bids shall be submitted on the prescribed forms with Form 96 and Non Collusion Affidavit and Proof of Liability Insurance.

The Mayor retains the right to negotiate with any and all bidders, after bids are submitted, should all bids exceed the fund appropriated by the City for said services. The Mayor reserves with right to reject any and all bids and or to waive any informality in the bidding and to accept bids as it deems to be in the best interest of the City.

Specifications are on file at the City of Scottsburg, Mayor’s Office, 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana 47170.

Dated: February 5th, 2021

Terry Amick

Mayor of Scottsburg

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2101-MI-003

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Meranda Noel Brock

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Meranda Noel Brock, whose mailing address 2925 South Alsup Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Meranda Noel Brock to Meranda Noel Richey.

Meranda Noel Brock

Petitioner

Dated: Jan. 8, 2021

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1912-JC-000111

In The Matter Of A Child Alleged

To Be A Child In Need Of Services:

CT – DOB 11/27/2019

and

Cameron Foley

(Biological Father)

Autumn Thomas

(Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Autumn Thomas

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 03/23/2021 at 11:15 AM and a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 5/11/2021 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is a child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and wavier to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgement by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Wendy McClain

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2001-JT-005

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

RCM – DOB 5/3/2016

and

Raymond Mcintosh

(Biological Father)

Oma Jean White

(Biological Mother)

Summons For Service By Publication & Notice Of Termination Of Parental Rights Hearing

To: Oma Jean White

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 4/15/2021 at 9:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Wendy McClain, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF HEARING ON PROPOSED MUNICIPAL CUMULATIVE CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT FUND

Notice is hereby given to the Taxpayers of Crothersville Town, Jackson County, Indiana, that the Crothersville Town Council will consider at 111 E Howard St, Crothersville, IN at 06:00 PM on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the establishment of a Municipal Cumulative Capital Development Fund under the provisions of Indiana Code 36-9-15.5 for the purposes as follows: For all purposes set forth under IC 36-9-15.5

The tax will be levied on all taxable real and personal property within the taxing district and will not exceed $0.0500 per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed fund will be levied beginning with taxes due and payable in the year 2022. Taxpayers appearing at such hearing shall have a right to be heard thereon. The proposal for the establishment of the Municipal Cumulative Capital Development Fund is subject to approval of the Department of Local Government Finance.

Within thirty (30) days after the date of adoption of the cumulative fund by the Crothersville Town Council, the Crothersville Town will publish a Notice of Adoption.

Upon publication of the Notice of Adoption, Fifty (50) or more taxpayers in the taxing district may file a petition with the County Auditor not later than noon 30 days after the publication of the Notice of Adoption setting forth their objections to the proposed tax levy.

Dated: Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Crothersville Town Council

LEGAL NOTICE

SECTION 00 02 00 – NOTICE TO PRE-QUALIFIED BIDDERS

NOTICE TO PRE-QUALIFIED TIER 1 BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received for a Public CMc Project under IC 5-32:

By: The Skillman Corporation

For: Scott County School District 1 –

Austin Elementary Additions & Renovations and HS Pool Renovation

At: Scott County School District 1, Administration Office

255 US Hwy. 31

Austin, IN 47102

Until: 2:00 PM (local time), March 18, 2021

Bid Opening: Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 2:00PM (local time) at Scott County School District 1 Administration Office at 255 US Hwy. 31, Austin, IN 47102.

All work for the complete construction of the Project will be under one or more sub-contracts with the Construction Manager based on bids received from pre-qualified tier 1 bidders and on combinations awarded. Award of contracts will be in accordance with Indiana Public Bidding Laws. The Construction Manager will not self-perform any of the work on this project.

Construction shall be in full accordance with the Bidding Documents which are on file with the Owner and Construction Manager and may be examined by prospective bidders at the following locations:

Office of the Construction Manager

The Skillman Corporation

3834 S. Emerson Avenue, Building A

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Scott County School District 1

255 US Hwy. 31

Austin, IN 47102

The Skillman Plan Room

www.skillmanplanroom.com

Pre-Qualified Bidders, sub-subcontractors and material suppliers must place an order on www.skillmanplanroom.com to be able to download documents electronically or request printed documents. There is no cost for downloading the bidding documents. Bidders desiring printed documents shall pay for the cost of printing, shipping and handling. Reprographic Services are provided by:

Eastern Engineering

9901 Allisonville Road,

Fishers, IN 46038,

Phone 317-598-0661.

A hybrid Pre-Bid Conference will be held on February 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM local time, via Microsoft Teams Virtual Meetings – hyperlink and dial in credentials are listed below.

Following the virtual meeting, any contractor wishing to examine the site shall meet at Scott County School District 1 Administration Office at 255 US Hwy. 31, Austin, IN 47102. Attendance by bidders is optional, but recommended, to clarify or answer questions concerning the Drawings and Project Manual for the Project.

Microsoft Teams meeting Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 317-762-3960,,935855792# United States, Indianapolis

Phone Conference ID: 935 855 792#

Bid security in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The successful Bidders will be required to furnish Performance and Payment Bonds for one hundred percent (100%) of their Contract amount prior to execution of Contracts.

Subcontractors submitting bids for the performance of Work as specified in this building Project should make such Bids to The Skillman Corporation. Contractors shall enter into a sub-contract with The Skillman Corporation as the Construction Manager CMc for the Owner.

The Owner and the Construction Manager reserve their rights to accept or reject any Bid (or combination of Bids) and to waive any irregularities in bidding. All Bids may be held for a period not to exceed 60 days before awarding contracts.

THE SKILLMAN CORPORATION

