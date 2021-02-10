LEGAL NOTICES

2020 Redding Fire District

2020 Driftwood Twp AFR

2020 Grassy Fork AFR

2020 Hamilton Twp AFR

Jennings Twp AFR

LEGAL NOTICE

Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 12:00 pm on February 24, 2021 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below.

Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/alcohol-resources/alcohol-beverage-information/#lbHearing.

RR7228678 Beer Wine & Liquor — Restaurant (210-1) RENEWAL

MEP INC 1613-1615 McClain Ave, Scottsburg IN

D/B/A Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant

Martin Bernal

1504 Greathouse Rd South

Bowling Green, President

Pablo Bernal

6628 Deer Creek #1428

Indianapolis, Secretary

2/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 2/17/2021

Matthew Bender & Co Lexis, 508.61.

2/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Scottsburg, Indiana

As required by Ind. Code §5-23-5-9, notice is hereby given that City Common Council of the City of Scottsburg, Indiana (the “Council”) will hold a public hearing on February 22, 2021, at 6:30 PM, concerning the recommendation to award a public-private agreement for the construction, financing, operation, and transfer of a wastewater treatment project in accordance with Ind. Code §5-23, and the pledge by the Council of sewage works revenue to the payment of the obligations of the City of Scottsburg, Indiana (the “City”) under such agreement. The hearing will be held in person at City Council chambers at City Hall located at 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170.

Pursuant to the Act, the Council issued a request for proposals and qualifications for the construction, financing, operation, and transfer of a wastewater treatment project to be located in the City. After review and analysis of proposals received, a recommendation has been made to the Council to award the public-private agreement to a to-be-formed entity of which GM Development Companies LLC (of Springport, IN) will be the sole member. Copies of the proposals and a written explanation of the basis upon which the recommendation is being made are with the Council, and are available for public inspection and copying at 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170, by appointment made by calling 812-752-3169. The public is invited to comment on any of the matters herein noted, and all taxpayers, residents, or interested parties who appear at the public hearing will be given a reasonable opportunity to express their views on the recommendation.

Dated this 10th day of February, 2021.

2/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2012-EU-040

In The Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate Of Jimmy Combs

Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Robert Combs, on December 17, 2020, was appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jimmy Combs, deceased, who died on September 29, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: December 17, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court

Raleigh Campbell Jr.

22300-72

Attorney for Personal Representative

37 South First St.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-5869

2/3, 2/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2101-ES-001:

IN RE: The Estate Of Thomas L. Dotson, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Tammy A. Dotson was on January 25, 2021 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Thomas L. Dotson, deceased, who died on October 22, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate with Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 1/25/21.

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Phone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioner

2/3, 2/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-2102-EU-0014

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that Charles B. Montgomery was, on the 3rd day of February, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Ruth Irene Montgomery, deceased, who died on the 3rd day of January, 2021, and authorized to administer such estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 3rd day of February, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

For Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate

Travis J. Thompson, #22549-49

FARROW & THOMPSON, P.C.

113 East Second Street

P. O. Box 644

Seymour, Indiana 47274

Telephone: (812) 522-6949

2/10, 2/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Cause No.: 36C01-2101-EU-0011

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Jackson County Bank was, on the 28th day January, 2021 appointed personal representative of the estate of Margaret Kasting, deceased, who died testate on 2nd day of November, 2020 and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: at Brownstown, Indiana, this 28th day of January, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

812-524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

2/10, 2/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Cause No.: 36C01-2101-EU-0012

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Michael W. Schleter was, on the 1st day February, 2021 appointed personal representative of the estate of Donald Schleter Jr, deceased, who died intestate on 22nd day of December, 2020 and authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: at Brownstown, Indiana, this 1st day of February, 2021.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

812-524-9001 (fax)

connell.denise@outlook.com

2/10, 2/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana, acting by and through its Board of Commissioners, will receive bids at the Office of the Auditor, Jackson County Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 19, for the 2021 Resurfacing Program.

At the hour of 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 all bids for this work will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Courthouse at 111 South Main Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

Bids shall be unit price for all work called for in the contract documents and submitted on the forms prescribed including and submitting on the forms prescribed including the State Board of Accounts For No. 96 (Revised 2009).

The bidder must file with their sealed bid, a certified check or bid bond in the amount equal to ten (10%) percent of the total bid, payable to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The above check or bid bond is to ensure the execution of the contract on which such bid is made.

The contractor to whom the work is awarded will be required to furnish, before commencing work, a performance, maintenance and payment bond in the amount equal to the bid price of the contract awarded to said contractor, and certificates of all insurance required by specifications.

The contract documents are on file for public inspection at:

Jackson County Highway Department

360 South County Road 25 East

Brownstown, Indiana 47220

A copy of the contract documents may be obtained at the County Highway Department at no charge to the contractor. Any questions should be directed to Jerry Ault, County Highway Supervisor, at 812-358-2226.

The Board of Commissioners of Jackson County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informality in the bidding process.

Jackson County Auditor

Roger D. Hurt

2/10, 2/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that the City of Scottsburg, Indiana, acting by and through its Mayor, will receive sealed bids at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer, Scottsburg City Hall, Scottsburg Indiana until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5th, 2021 for the 2020-2 Community Crossing Paving Project.

At the approximate hour of 11:00 a.m. local time on March 8th, 2021 all bids for this work will be opened and read aloud at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 East McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 in the common Council Chambers. The bids will then be taken under advisement until the awarding at the public City Council meeting at 6:00 p.m. that same meeting.

The bidder must file with their sealed bid, a cashier’s check, money order, or surety bond in the amount equal to five (5%) percent of the total bid, payable to the City of Scottsburg. The above bid guarantee is to ensure the execution of the contract on which such bid is made/

All bids, unless otherwise specified, shall be considered a firm bid for the entire contract period (March 8th 2021 ri December 8th, 2021). Bids shall be submitted on the prescribed forms with Form 96 and Non Collusion Affidavit and Proof of Liability Insurance.

The Mayor retains the right to negotiate with any and all bidders, after bids are submitted, should all bids exceed the fund appropriated by the City for said services. The Mayor reserves with right to reject any and all bids and or to waive any informality in the bidding and to accept bids as it deems to be in the best interest of the City.

Specifications are on file at the City of Scottsburg, Mayor’s Office, 2 E. McClain Ave., Scottsburg, Indiana 47170.

Dated: February 5th, 2021

Terry Amick

Mayor of Scottsburg

2/10, 2/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2101-MI-003

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Meranda Noel Brock

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Meranda Noel Brock, whose mailing address 2925 South Alsup Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Meranda Noel Brock to Meranda Noel Richey.

Meranda Noel Brock

Petitioner

Dated: Jan. 8, 2021

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

2/3, 2/10, 2/17 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1912-JC-000111

In The Matter Of A Child Alleged

To Be A Child In Need Of Services:

CT – DOB 11/27/2019

and

Cameron Foley

(Biological Father)

Autumn Thomas

(Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Autumn Thomas

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 03/23/2021 at 11:15 AM and a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 5/11/2021 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is a child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and wavier to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgement by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Wendy McClain

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff, 35830-72

Attorney

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

2/10, 2/17. 2/24 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2001-JT-005

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

RCM – DOB 5/3/2016

and

Raymond Mcintosh

(Biological Father)

Oma Jean White

(Biological Mother)

Summons For Service By Publication & Notice Of Termination Of Parental Rights Hearing

To: Oma Jean White

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 4/15/2021 at 9:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference due to the public health crisis associated with the COVID—19 virus. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

Wendy McClain, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

2/10, 2/17, 2/24 hspaxlp