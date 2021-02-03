Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing at the Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: PC-1-21

Applicant: Land Sites Development, LLC.

Owners: C R Howser Contracting, LLC.

Current Zoning: Agriculture

Requested Zoning: Planned Unit Development (PUD)

Description of Action Requested: Rezone request from Agriculture to Planned Unit Development (PUD)

Proposed Use: Applicant proposes to rezone to Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the purpose of supporting a mixed residential housing development.

Property Address, Parcel Number and Acreage: 72-04-24-300-017.000-008 is located at State Road 56, Boatman Road and Taylor Mill Road and contains approximately 20 acres.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two days prior to the hearing date.

Ashlee Campbell

Interim Executive Director

City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission

2/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission will hold a public hearing at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 6:00pm at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Detailed Statement of Subdivision Plat Approval Requested” below:

Case Number: PC-2-21

Applicant: Land Sites Development, LLC.

Owners: C R Howser Contracting, LLC.

Zoning District: Agriculture pending rezone to PUD (PC-1-21)

Type of Subdivision Plat Approval Requested: Major

Detailed Statement of Subdivision Plat Approval Requested: Applicant requests primary approval of a proposed major subdivision.

Reasons necessitating the Subdivision Plat Approval: The applicant intends to create a planned unit development consisting of 53 lots for the purpose of constructing single and two-family dwelling units.

Description of Property Affected: 72-04-24-300-017.000-00 is located at State Road 56, Boatman Road and Taylor Mill Road in Scottsburg, Indiana and contains approximately 20 acres.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two (2) business days prior to the hearing date. If you have questions or wish to make your position on this matter known to the Board, please call (812) 752-3169.

Ashlee Campbell

Interim Executive Director

Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission

2/3 hspazlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City of Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing at Scottsburg City Hall, located at 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 6:00pm. All interested parties will be given the opportunity to be heard by the Plan Commission in reference to the matters set out in the Description of Request below. Said Hearing may be continued as necessary.

Case Number: PC-3-21

Applicant: Westin Woods, LLC.

Owners: Howser Lucas Properties, LLC.

Current Zoning of Property: R-3 High Density Housing

Name of Development: Westin Woods Multi-Family

Description of Request: Applicant requests approval to construct a multi-family housing development consisting of four, three story apartment buildings containing 12 units each for a total of 48 multi-family housing units.

Property Location: 72-04-24-700-025.000-008 is located at Mansfield Drive contains approximately 2 acres.

Written or verbal (telephone) statements in favor of or against the above action may be addressed to the staff of the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission located in Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170, or phone 812-752-3169. The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection, by appointment, during the regular working hours at the above address until two days prior to the hearing date.

Ashlee Campbell

Interim Executive Director

City of Scottsburg

Advisory Plan Commission

2/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scottsburg Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 6:30PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Detailed Statement of Variance Requested” below:

Case Number: BZA-1-21

Applicant: Alonzo and Sandra Williams

Owners: Alonzo and Sandra Williams

Zoning District: R-1 Single Family Residential

Detailed Statement of Variance Requested: Applicant requests a Variance from Article 3.B.4.b.2 of the 2004 Scott County Zoning Ordinance of six feet (6’) for south side setback. Desired location for proposed structure is two feet (2’) off of the south side property line.

Reasons necessitating the Variance: Applicant requests Variance for the purpose of constructing an accessory structure.

Description of Property Affected: 72-05-18-410-038.000-008 is located at 8 Thomas Court in Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 and contains approximately 0.27 acres.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scottsburg Advisory Plan Commission at Scottsburg City Hall, 2 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN until two (2) business days prior to the hearing date. If you have questions or wish to make your position on this matter known to the Board, please call (812) 752-3169.

Ashlee Campbel

Executive Secretary

Board of Zoning Appeals

2/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice to Sub-Contractor Pre-Qualification

Date: February 5, 2021

Re: Scott County School District 1

Austin Elementary Additions & Renovations and High School Pool Renovation

255 US Hwy. 31

Austin, IN 47102

The Skillman Corporation Project No. 219760

All first tier subcontractors wishing to bid and contract for this project must be prequalified in order to participate in the bidding process and to be considered for an award of contract. The prequalification process will be administered by the Owner’s Construction Manager as Constructor (CMc), The Skillman Corporation.

The following are the Bid Categories under consideration for this project.

Site Demolition, Earthwork & Site Utilities General Trades Structural Steel Masonry Roofing Aluminum Entrances & Storefront Metal Framing, Drywall & Ceilings Floorcovering Painting & Wallcoverings Kitchen Equipment Casework & Millwork Fire Protection Plumbing & HVAC Electrical & Technology

In order to prequalify, first tier subcontractors must submit their completed Prequalification Form conforming to the requirements set forth below by no later than March 11, 2021. The CMc reserves the right to extend this deadline in its sole discretion. The Prequalification Form is available for pick up by interested first tier subcontractors at The Skillman Corporation’s Office. Prequalification Form will also be available via email, requests shall be sent to Andrew Huehls at ahuehls@skillman.com. Bid documents will be available on or after February 16, 2021.

Prequalification requirements set forth by Scott County School District 1 are as follows:

•Performance & Payment Bond from company with a rating of A+ VII, A VII or A- VII by A. M. Best and lawfully authorized to do business in the jurisdiction in which the Project is located.

•Must be able to obtain Insurance in the amount of $1 Million Commercial General Liability; $2 Million Aggregate; $5 Million Umbrella from company with a rating of A+ VII, A VII or A- VII by A. M. Best and lawfully authorized to do business in the jurisdiction in which the Project is located.

•Provide an arbitration and litigation history on all construction contracts in the last 10 years.

•Provide record of safety history to include EMR, DART, TRIR and history of OSHA violations.

•Provide history of contracting with or hiring minority, women, and veteran business enterprises on prior projects.

•Sub-contractors must commit and be able to comply with applicable laws including but not limited to the requirements detailed in the bidding documents and found in applicable public works and contract statutes.

•First tier subcontractors may be found to be unqualified for this project if the CMc, Architect, or Owner determines that: (i) the above requirements have not been satisfied, (ii) a history of non-compliance by the first tier subcontractor that has negatively impacted the schedule, budget, safety or quality of a project, (iii) if the first tier subcontractor’s experience on comparable projects is insufficient, or (iv) the first tier subcontractor’s available manpower is insufficient based on its current workload.

Scott County School District 1

2/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2012-EU-040

In The Matter of the Unsupervised Administration of the Estate Of Jimmy Combs

Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Robert Combs, on December 17, 2020, was appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jimmy Combs, deceased, who died on September 29, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: December 17, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk,

Scott Circuit Court

Raleigh Campbell Jr.

22300-72

Attorney for Personal Representative

37 South First St.

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-5869

2/3, 2/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Case No: 72C01-2101-ES-001:

IN RE: The Estate Of Thomas L. Dotson, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Tammy A. Dotson was on January 25, 2021 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Thomas L. Dotson, deceased, who died on October 22, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate with Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 1/25/21.

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Phone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioner

2/3, 2/10 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-02-21

Applicant: Charlotte Bennett

Owner: Charlotte Bennett

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests variance from Scott County Zoning Ordinance which requires a minimum of 950 square feet of living space and living space width of 20 feet to allow her to place a 2021 model mobile home on her property, which is recognized as non-conforming. New mobile home measuring 14 feet wide and 52 feet in length, equaling 728 square feet, has been purchased.

Description of Property Affected: 72-08-95300-021.003-005 cka 5302 South Slate Ford Road, Underwood, IN 47177, which contains 1.12 acres.

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant’s daughter currently resides on property in a 1967 model mobile home which is 1,008 sq. ft. Applicant now plans to live there, either moving the current mobile home or having it torn down, so that applicant as lone resident can downsize into a smaller, new mobile home.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

1/27, 2/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-03-21

Applicants: LeRoy and Edna Bernice Williams

Owners: LeRoy and Edna Bernice Williams

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Variance requested from side setbacks of 30 feet requested on east, west and north property lines, which would allow 12.0 and 12.8 feet, respectively, on east and west lines and 12.0 ft. on north back property line.

Description of Property Affected: 72-06-34-330-008.000-005 cka 2809 South Cherry Street, Lexington, IN 47138, and containing 0.29 acre.

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicants wish to construct a 36×36 pole barn for storage purposes on property. Since property is zoned Agriculture, 30-foot setbacks are a requirement by the Scott County Zoning Ordinance.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

1/27, 2/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 72-21-0007-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $63,751.47

Cause Number: 72D01-2009-MF-000017

Plaintiff: PARK COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

Defendant: RICKY J. FIGUEROA and UNKNOWN TENANTS, IF ANY, OF 245 NORTH THIRD STREET, SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA 47170

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Two (2) in Happy Hollow Acres Subdivision in the City of Scottsburg, Indiana, as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 143, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana.

Commonly Known as: 245 NORTH THIRD STREET, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170 Parcel No. 72-05-20-240-023.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

An entire Sheriffs Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriffs Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Vienna Township

Taylor Hamilton,

Plaintiffs Attorney

Attorney No. 30338-10

Morgan Pottinger McGarvey

401 S Fourth Street

Suite 1200

Louisville, KY 40202

(502) 572-7014

The Sheriffs Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

PLEASE SERVE:

Ricky J. Figueroa

245 North Third Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Unknown Tenants, if any, of

245 North Third Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

1/20, 1/27, 2/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SALE #72-21-0006-SS

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior Court of Scott County, Indiana, in Cause No. 72D01-1910-MF-000028, wherein Deutsche Bank National Trust Company formerly known as Bankers Trust Company of California, N.A., as Trustee of Vendee Mortgage Trust 2001-1 was Plaintiff, and Richard L. Fitch, et al., were the Defendants, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and costs, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Wardell St., Scottsburg, IN 47170, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Scott County, Indiana:

Lot Twenty-Five (25) in Mac’s Addition, Austin, Scott County, Indiana.

Also, a part of the southeast fourth of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, commencing at the southeast corner thereof and running north with the quarter line 46 rods, thence west with the south line of Mac’s Addition 515 feet to the southeast corner of Lot 26 of Mac’s Addition and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence south 99 feet, thence west 160 feet, thence north 99 feet to the southwest corner of Lot 25 Mac’s Addition, thence east with the south line of Mac’s Addition 160 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .36 of an acre, more or less.

State Parcel No. 72-03-35-340-034.000-003

More Commonly known as:

1307 Tibbs St,

Austin, IN 47102

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

All sales are subject to any first and prior liens, taxes and assessments legally levied and assessed thereon. Neither the Sheriff nor the Plaintiff in this case warrants either expressly or implied any title, location or legal description of any real estate sold at the sale. Any prospective bidder should obtain their own title evidence before making any bid on any properties subject to this sale.

DATE: January 7, 2021

Jason E. Duhn (26807-06)

Law Office of Gerald M. Shapiro, LLP

4805 Montgomery Road,

Suite 320

Norwood, OH 45212

(513) 396-8100

Fax: (847) 627-8805

jduhn@logs.com

Jerry Goodin,

Scott County Sheriff

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the street address published herein.

1/20, 1/27, 2/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 72-21-0008-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 02, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street Judgment to be Satisfied: $92,409.45

Cause Number: 72D01-1902-MF-000005

Plaintiff: U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST

Defendant: PHILLIP A. EDWARDS and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the northeast fourth of the southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, commencing at the northeast corner of said northeast fourth southwest quarter and running west with the quarter line 573 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence west with the quarter line 73 feet, thence south 140 feet, thence east 73 feet, thence north 140 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .20 of an acre, more or less, subject to all legal highways. (tract 3 Bove Road) Also, a part of the northeast fourth of the southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, commencing at the northeast corner of said northeast fourth southwest quarter and running west with the quarter line 573 feet, thence south 140 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence west 151 feet, thence south 78 feet, thence east 151 feet, thence north 78 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .27 of an acre, more or less. SUBJECT TO ALL LIENS, EASEMENTS, AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD.

Commonly Known as:

1611 WEST BOOE ROAD

AUSTIN, IN 47102

Parcel No. 72-03-25-310-010.000-003

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Matthew C. Gladwell,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 30493-49

Reisenfeld & Associates LPA LLC

3962 Red Bank Road

Cincinnati, OH 45227

(513) 322-7000

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Jennings Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Please Serve:

State Of Indiana Attorney General

Serve Highest Executive Officer Present

302 West Washington Street,

South 5th Floor

Indianapolis, IN 46204

State Of Indiana Department Of Revenue

Serve Highest Executive Officer Present

100 North Senate North 105

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Phillip A. Edwards

1611 West Booe Road

Austin, IN 47102

Kathy L. Edwards

1611 West Booe Road

Austin, In 47102

Centra Credit Union

C/O Dave Mann, Registered Agent

3801 Tupelo Drive

Columbus, IN 47201

1/20, 1/27, 2/3 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2101-MI-003

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Meranda Noel Brock

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Meranda Noel Brock, whose mailing address 2925 South Alsup Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Meranda Noel Brock to Meranda Noel Richey.

Meranda Noel Brock

Petitioner

Dated: Jan. 8, 2021

Wendy McClain

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

2/3, 2/10, 2/17 hspaxlp