Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30 a.m. on the 9th day of February 2021 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

Surveyor Perpetuation

-Other Services $30,000

County Timber Fund

-Other Services $35,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: January 27th, 2021

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

LEGAL NOTICE

Public Notice of Construction Activity

HWC Engineering (303 Scribner Drive, Suite 201, New Albany, IN 47150), on behalf of the State of Indiana Department of Transportation, is submitting a Notice of Intent (NOI) letter to notify the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements under 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities for the following project: Des No. 1902653 US 31 Guardrail and Shoulder Improvements Project in Scott County, Indiana. Runoff from the project site will leave the site via sheet flow and eventually make its way to Stucker Fork or Flat Creek. Questions or comments should be directed to the attention of Lewie Allen with HWC Engineering at the above mentioned address.

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-02-21

Applicant: Charlotte Bennett

Owner: Charlotte Bennett

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests variance from Scott County Zoning Ordinance which requires a minimum of 950 square feet of living space and living space width of 20 feet to allow her to place a 2021 model mobile home on her property, which is recognized as non-conforming. New mobile home measuring 14 feet wide and 52 feet in length, equaling 728 square feet, has been purchased.

Description of Property Affected: 72-08-95300-021.003-005 cka 5302 South Slate Ford Road, Underwood, IN 47177, which contains 1.12 acres.

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant’s daughter currently resides on property in a 1967 model mobile home which is 1,008 sq. ft. Applicant now plans to live there, either moving the current mobile home or having it torn down, so that applicant as lone resident can downsize into a smaller, new mobile home.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-03-21

Applicants: LeRoy and Edna Bernice Williams

Owners: LeRoy and Edna Bernice Williams

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Variance requested from side setbacks of 30 feet requested on east, west and north property lines, which would allow 12.0 and 12.8 feet, respectively, on east and west lines and 12.0 ft. on north back property line.

Description of Property Affected: 72-06-34-330-008.000-005 cka 2809 South Cherry Street, Lexington, IN 47138, and containing 0.29 acre.

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicants wish to construct a 36×36 pole barn for storage purposes on property. Since property is zoned Agriculture, 30-foot setbacks are a requirement by the Scott County Zoning Ordinance.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana,

County Of Jackson

In The Jackson Superior Court

Cause No. 36D01-2012-PL-0064

James A. Franklin and Carol A. Franklin; Stephen L. Wischmeier and Beth A. Wischmeier; and Mary Lou Tormoehlen,

Plaintiffs

vs.

Heirs, Successors, Assigns, or Legal Representatives of Harmon H.S. Hinnefeld; Adaline Hinnefeld; Anna Hinnefeld; Herman Hinnefeld; John H. Hinnefeld, and any and all other unknown persons claiming title to a portion of the real estate located between County Roads 50 East and 100 East And 350 South and 400 South in Jackson County, Indiana,

Defendants.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Heirs, Successors, Assigns, or Legal Representatives of Harmon H.S. Hinnefeld; Adaline Hinnefeld; Anna Hinnefeld; Herman Hinnefeld; John H. Hinnefeld, and any and all other unknown persons claiming title to a portion of the real estate located between County Roads 50 East and 100 East And 350 South and 400 South in Jackson County, Indiana,

Notice is hereby given that on December 17, 2020, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint To Quiet Title to Real Estate and a Praecipe for Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You must respond to this Summons and the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, and in the event you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto subscribed my name and affixed the seal of the Court this 17th day of December, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Attorney for Plaintiffs:

William M. Braman

15124-47

Lorenzo Bevers Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

Braman.William@outlook.com

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott County Superior Court

Cause No: 72D01-2003-PL-009

Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company,

Plaintiff

vs

Brandon S. Palmer,

Defendant.

SUMMONS—SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned. You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is:

NEGLIGENCE FOR AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON OCTOBER 3, 2018 ON US 31 S IN SCOTTSBURG, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose addresses are defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown:

BRANDON S. PALMER

In addition to the above named defendants being served by this summons there may be other defendants who have an interest in this law suit.

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer. You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment will be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.

By: Elaine Gladman (25894—49)

KEIS GEORGE LLP

55 Public Square, #800

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

egladman@keisgeorge.com

(216) 243-4100

FAX (216)771-3111

Attorney for Plaintiff

ATTEST:

Missy Applegate

Clerk of the Scott Superior Court

LEGAL NOTICE

MDK: 19-013178

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 72-21-0004-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $133,628.64

Cause Number: 72D01-1904-MF-000014

Plaintiff: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee for the Encore Credit Receivables Trust 2005-4

Defendant: Shanon R. Riley, AKA Shanon Riley, Shayna Riley, as Possible Heir to the Estate of Kimberley M. Riley, LVNV Funding LLC, Austin Oak LP dba Waters Edge and The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Kimberley M. Riley and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Kimberley M. Riley

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the northwest fourth of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 3, North, Range 7, East, commencing at the northwest corner thereof and running north 89 degrees 47 minutes east with the quarter line 1072 feet, thence south 706.88 feet to the true point of beginning; thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet a distance of 95.11 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of 6 degrees 10 minutes west and a closed length of 95.04 feet, thence due west 185.87 feet to a steel rod, thence north, 99.38 feet to a steel rod, thence East 196 feet to the true point of beginning, containing .41 acre, more or less, being Lot 25 of Clifton Heights Subdivision. Also an easement for a roadway over and along a tract beginning at the northwest corner of the northwest fourth of the southeast quarter of said section 5 and running north 89 degrees 47 minutes east with the quarter line 1072 feet to the true point of beginning, thence south 706.88 feet to a steel rod, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet a distance of 95.11 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of 6 degrees 10 minutes west and a chord length of 95.04 feet, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 442.36 feet, a distance of 99.91 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of south 18 degrees 47 minutes west and a chord length of 99.77 feet, thence in a northeasterly direction 130 feet to the southwest corner of Lot 7 in Clifton Heights unrecorded subdivision, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 137.04 feet a distance of 32.58 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of north 15 degrees 8 minutes west and a chord length of 97.52 feet, thence along the arc of a curve having a radius of 537.98 feet a distance of 95.50 feet to a steel rod, said arc having a chord bearing of north 8 degrees continuing west and a chord length of 95.37 feet, thence north 880.78 feet to the quarter line, thence along the quarter south 89 degrees 47 minutes west a distance of 53 feet, to the true point of beginning.

Commonly Known as:

2591 LAKEVIEW DRIVE,

AUSTIN, IN 47102

Parcel No. 72-05-05-420-023.000-002 Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff of Scott County

By: Laura Boswell, Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Township of property location: Jennings

Common street address of property: 2591 Lakeview Drive, Austin, IN 47102

Property tax ID: 72-05-05-420-023.000-002

Attorney: Nicholas M. Smith

Attorney Number: 31800-15

Law Firm: Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

Contact Number: (614) 222-4921

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

TRAVIS S. FRIEND, ESQ.

444 EAST MAIN STREET

FORT WAYNE IN 46802

Sheriff Sale File Number: 72-21-0003-SS

Date & Time of Sale:

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location:

Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied:

$10,227.63, plus interest and fees

Cause No.: 72D01-1912-MF-000034

Plaintiff:

First National Acceptance Company

Defendant:

Ronald Lee Baird, III, Latisha F. Watson, and Savvy IN LLC

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior Court of Scott County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and costs, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

LOT NUMBER ONE (1) IN CHRISTIE SUBDIVISION TO THE TOWN OF AUSTIN, PER THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1 PAGE 4A IN THE OFFICE OF THE RECORDER OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA.

Commonly Known As:

888 North Church Street

Austin, Indiana 47102

Parcel No.: 72-03-25-340-084.000-003

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

*An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 moths from original sale date). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will automatically be re-advertised. The Plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Travis S. Friend,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. #15165-49

HALLER & COLVIN, P.C.

444 East Main Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Telephone: (260) 426-0444

Jennings Township

Jerry Goodin,

Sheriff of Scott County

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Telephone: (812) 722-0865

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address published herein. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

Please Serve:

Travis S. Friend. Esq.

444 East Main Street

Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802

Ronald Lee Baird, III

112 Fairview Ave.

Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130

Latisha F. Watson

850 Village Court

Austin, Indiana 47102

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No.:72D01-2009-JT-000078

72D01-2009-JT-000079

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

NB – DOB 4/2/2015

ZB – DOB 12/19/2016

and

Allysn L Brandenburg

(Biological Mother)

Deric N Brandenburg

(Biological Father)

Summons For Service By Publication & Notice Of Termination Of Parental Rights Hearing

TO: Allysn L Brandenburg

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Termination Hearing on 3/9/2021 at 2:00 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, and consistent with the Indiana Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 17 Orders, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows:

Platform: ZOOM.US

Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424

https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior

Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799

Meeting ID: 812 752 8424

Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed)

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Wendy McClain,

Clerk

Alexa D. Bischoff

35830-72

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 72-21-0007-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street

Judgment to be Satisfied: $63,751.47

Cause Number: 72D01-2009-MF-000017

Plaintiff: PARK COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

Defendant: RICKY J. FIGUEROA and UNKNOWN TENANTS, IF ANY, OF 245 NORTH THIRD STREET, SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA 47170

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Two (2) in Happy Hollow Acres Subdivision in the City of Scottsburg, Indiana, as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 143, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana.

Commonly Known as: 245 NORTH THIRD STREET, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170 Parcel No. 72-05-20-240-023.000-008

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

An entire Sheriffs Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriffs Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Jerry Goodin, Sheriff

By: Laura Boswell,

Administrative Assistant

Phone: (812) 722-0865

Vienna Township

Taylor Hamilton,

Plaintiffs Attorney

Attorney No. 30338-10

Morgan Pottinger McGarvey

401 S Fourth Street

Suite 1200

Louisville, KY 40202

(502) 572-7014

The Sheriffs Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

PLEASE SERVE:

Ricky J. Figueroa

245 North Third Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Unknown Tenants, if any, of

245 North Third Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

LEGAL NOTICE

SALE #72-21-0006-SS

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior Court of Scott County, Indiana, in Cause No. 72D01-1910-MF-000028, wherein Deutsche Bank National Trust Company formerly known as Bankers Trust Company of California, N.A., as Trustee of Vendee Mortgage Trust 2001-1 was Plaintiff, and Richard L. Fitch, et al., were the Defendants, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and costs, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder on the 2nd day of March, 2021, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Wardell St., Scottsburg, IN 47170, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Scott County, Indiana:

Lot Twenty-Five (25) in Mac’s Addition, Austin, Scott County, Indiana.

Also, a part of the southeast fourth of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, commencing at the southeast corner thereof and running north with the quarter line 46 rods, thence west with the south line of Mac’s Addition 515 feet to the southeast corner of Lot 26 of Mac’s Addition and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence south 99 feet, thence west 160 feet, thence north 99 feet to the southwest corner of Lot 25 Mac’s Addition, thence east with the south line of Mac’s Addition 160 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .36 of an acre, more or less.

State Parcel No. 72-03-35-340-034.000-003

More Commonly known as:

1307 Tibbs St,

Austin, IN 47102

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

All sales are subject to any first and prior liens, taxes and assessments legally levied and assessed thereon. Neither the Sheriff nor the Plaintiff in this case warrants either expressly or implied any title, location or legal description of any real estate sold at the sale. Any prospective bidder should obtain their own title evidence before making any bid on any properties subject to this sale.

DATE: January 7, 2021

Jason E. Duhn (26807-06)

Law Office of Gerald M. Shapiro, LLP

4805 Montgomery Road,

Suite 320

Norwood, OH 45212

(513) 396-8100

Fax: (847) 627-8805

jduhn@logs.com

Jerry Goodin,

Scott County Sheriff

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the street address published herein.

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 72-21-0008-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 02, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Sale Location: Scott County 911 Center, 85 E Wardell Street Judgment to be Satisfied: $92,409.45

Cause Number: 72D01-1902-MF-000005

Plaintiff: U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST

Defendant: PHILLIP A. EDWARDS and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the northeast fourth of the southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, commencing at the northeast corner of said northeast fourth southwest quarter and running west with the quarter line 573 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence west with the quarter line 73 feet, thence south 140 feet, thence east 73 feet, thence north 140 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .20 of an acre, more or less, subject to all legal highways. (tract 3 Bove Road) Also, a part of the northeast fourth of the southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, commencing at the northeast corner of said northeast fourth southwest quarter and running west with the quarter line 573 feet, thence south 140 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence west 151 feet, thence south 78 feet, thence east 151 feet, thence north 78 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .27 of an acre, more or less. SUBJECT TO ALL LIENS, EASEMENTS, AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD.

Commonly Known as:

1611 WEST BOOE ROAD

AUSTIN, IN 47102

Parcel No. 72-03-25-310-010.000-003

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.