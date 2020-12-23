LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

123 W Main St., Austin

On 01/08/2021 @ 9:00 AM

2008 SATURN

1G8ZS57NX8F131360

$2,325.00

VOUCHER TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 1/6/2021

Alcorn Sage & Schwartz, 4,273.60; Celesta Satterwhite, 165.00; David Thomas, 262.80; Fifer Law Office, 500.00; Indiana Judges Assoc., 200.00; Jason Mount, 252.80; Offices Gutierrez, 200.00; Quill Corp, 578.02; Thomson West Payment Ctr, 70.34.

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-2012-MI-057

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Naquata Spivey

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Naquata Spivey, whose mailing address 1213 West Carla Lane, Scottsburg in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Naquata Spivey to LaQuita Spivey.

Naquata Spivey

Petitioner

Dated: December 17, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-01-21

Applicant(s): Janice Couch

Owner(s): James Nichols

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant is buyer of 2-acre property on which two (2) mobiles homes are located. Said property is part of a “grandfathered” mobile home park off Little York Road now being sold off in parcels. She requests a variance from Zoning Ordinance standard of 2 acres per dwelling to allow deeds to be created for each mobile home allowing each parcel clear title to one (1) acre.

Description of Property Affected: 72-04-16-400-017.001-001 c/k/a 4509 West Little York Road and 422 Mac Nichols Drive, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Reason(s) necessitating request: Buyer is purchasing 2-acre property to provide housing for relatives, who will be reimbursing her for said debt. Once debt is retired, she wishes to deed respective 1-acre properties to relatives.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1707-JC-125

IN THE MATTER OF:

SHE – DOB 5/10/2007

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

And

Kelly D Elliott

(Biological Mother)

and

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 2/11/2021 at 10:30 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No.: 72D01-2005-JC-66

IN THE MATTER OF:

RLM – DOB 3/23/2006

A Child ALLEGED TO BE A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Kristy M Madden

(Mother)

Richard Madden, Sr.

(Alleged Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

To: Richard Madden Sr.

Whereabout Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 2/25/2021 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

DUE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ASSOCIATED WITH THE COVID—19 VIRUS, the hearing(s) will be held via remote videoconference. The hearing details are as follows: Platform: ZOOM.US; Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/8127528424 or https://zoom.us/my/scott.superior; Call-In Number: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 812 752 8424; Meeting PIN: 850954 (if needed).

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-2006-JT-63

In The Matter Of The Termination Of The Parent-Child Relationship:

CNW – DOB 6/9/2018

and

Christi Wilson

(Biological Mother)

and

Any Unknown Alleged Fathers

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Termination Hearing on 3/11/2021 at 9:30 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-752-2503

In The Circuit Court

County Of Scott

State Of Indiana

Cause No. 72D01-2012-EU-039

In The Matter Of The Unsupervised Estate Of Thomas Gene Kirtley, Deceased.

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Timothy E. Kirtley, on December 1, 2020, was appointed personal representative of the intestate Estate of Thomas Gene Kirtley, deceased, and is serving as personal representative of the decedent’s estate and was authorized to proceed under unsupervised administration. Decedent died intestate on the 8th day of September, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: December 8, 2020

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott Circuit Court

Timothy E. Kirtley

Personal Representative

BARTANEN LAW OFFICE, LLC

Lawyers

212 North Water Street

Salem, Indiana 47167

Tx: (812) 883-1200

Fax: (812) 883-1700

State Of Indiana

County Of Scott

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No: 72C01-2011-EU-36

IN RE: The Unsupervised Estate Of Jeffry A. Padgett, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Gerald A. Padgett was, on November 19, 2020 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Jeffry A. Padgett, deceased, who died on August 25, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: November 24, 2020.

Missy Applegatee

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Tinisha L. Bowles-Densford, #32520-72

Houston, Thompson And Lewis, PC

49 E. Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Phone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: tdensford@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of Jeffry A. Padgett

In the Ciricuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Cause No.: 36D01-2012-EU-0101

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Kelly S. Lutton was, on December 1, 2020 appointed personal representative of the estate of Larry L. Davis, deceased, who died testate on November 11, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: December 1, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

In the Ciricuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Cause No.: 36D01-2011-EU-099

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that Ronald E. Stuckwisch personal representative was, on November 30, 2020 appointed personal representative of the estate of Richard D. Stuckwisch, deceased, who died intestate on November 6, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: November 30, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

In the Ciricuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Cause No.: 36C01-2012-EU-0103

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is given that J. Michael Hildreth was, on December 11, 2020 appointed personal representative of the estate of Jean P. Hildreth, deceased, who died testate on December 6, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: at Brownstown, Indiana, this December 15, 2020.

Melissa J. Hayes

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana

Denise K. Connell

Lorenzo, Bevers, Braman & Connell

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

812-524-9000

connell.denise@outlook.com

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Scott County Board of Commissioners will be receiving bids at the Office of the Scott County Auditor, Scott County Courthouse, 1 East McClain Avenue, Suite 130, Scottsburg, IN 47170, until 4:30 pm EST, January 15, 2021 for furnishing and delivering the following materials and supply requisitions by the Scott County Highway Superintendent for construction, maintenance, and repairs of County roads and bridges in the calendar year 2021.

Item

Unleaded Gasoline, 89 Octane Medium Grade-Delivered by tanker loads delivered to Highway Department Diesel Fuel No. 1, Dyed Low Sulfur-Delivered by tanker loads to Highway Department Diesel Fuel No. 2, Dyed Low Sulfur-Delivered by tanker loads to Highway Department with 10% Soy Diesel Additive and with 10% Diesel Additive High Performance Cold Mix Furnished Bituminous Material Furnished Bituminous (virgin) Materials & rental of paver and related equipment at job site Bituminous (virgin) Materials furnished & delivered and rental of paver and related equipment at job site. Stone all sizes- CPU @ quarry Corrugated Ploy Pipe.

Bids are to be let on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 5:00 pm EST, in the Scott County Commissioners Meeting Room, Suite 128, First Floor, Courthouse.

All bids are to be firm bids except gasoline and diesel fuel.

All bids must be submitted to and file stamped by the Scott County Auditor on or before Friday, January 15, 2021, at 4:30 pm.

All bids must be on approved forms by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, which can be obtained at the Auditor’s Office.

All bids will require a bid bond in the sum of $5,000.00 and may be certified check or surety bond.

It is our request that bidders provide pricing information ONLY for those items for which bids are sought and that each item be described in the bid as described above in this Notice to Bidders list. Except where no specific sizes are requested (stone and pipe), Responsive bids should provide pricing for each requested line item.

The Board of Commissioners may waive any bids with irregularities and may accept or reject any bids submitted.

If you need further information, the Scott County Highway Superintendent can be reached at (812) 752-8470.

Dated: December 16, 2020,

Jill Baker, Scott County Highway Superintendent

Scott County, Indiana

BITUMINOUS MATERIALS

All bituminous materials shall be shipped in tank cars or trucks. Upon delivery it shall be heated to the specific temperatures.

Application of materials shall be accompanied by means of approved pressure distributors, fully equipped with adequate heating equipment and other essential apparatus.

Each proposal shall be accompanied by a certified check or acceptable bidders bond made payable to the Treasurer of Scott County in a sum of $5,000.00, which check or bond will be held by the Owner as evidence that the bidder will, if awarded the contract, enter into the same with the Owner upon notification from him to do so within ten (10) days of said notification. Bidders shall provide the prescribed form 95 standard questionnaire and financial statement for bidders.

Non-collusion affidavit as required by law shall accompany each bid.

The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids; reserve the right to waiver any irregularities in the bidding procedure; to award to the lowest and best bidder, and to reject any and all bids that are obviously irregular.

The Board of Commissioners shall have materials randomly tested and if results from a recognized laboratory are found unsatisfactory, the County Commissioners shall refuse payment of materials which fail to meet specifications.

The Contractor will be required to meet the following items outlined below. Asphalt materials shall consist of mostly virgin materials. Limited addition of recycled asphalt shall be limited. Contractor must be available upon 24-hour notice to pave bridge approaches and culvert installations. Contractor must be able to apply chip and seal applications on county roads. Contractor must be willing to apply base/surface asphalt mixtures on roads requested by County Commissioners. Contractor must be able to pave accordingly to county highway’s schedule. This will require contractor pave 1 to 5 days out of a week in order to maintain the county work schedule. Contractor will be required to finish paving prior to November 15 unless extended by the Highway Superintendent. Contractor must be willing to switch the schedule of roads at any given notice 24 hours prior to paving. This will include the sweeping of roads, the ability to oil the road prior to paving as well as the mix type. Contractor must be available within 24-hour notice to review roads to be paved with the County Highway Superintendent. Contractor shall use a state approved paver in the application of hot mix asphalt to counties roads. Contractor shall also use a minimum of a ten-ton roller for compaction of hot mix asphalt. Contractor shall insure that mix temperatures are according to state specification for application to county roads. Contractor shall furnish an oil distributor for the application and heating of primer L for application to county roads, which are gravel, as well as the application of RS-2. Contractor shall furnish a duplicate copy of each unit sold to the Highway department. Contractor shall provide bituminous materials that meet the Indiana Department of Transportation specifications. Contractor shall specify in figures a unit price per gallon of asphalt furnished and applied and heated gallon age basis to be determined by weight per gallon at 60. Contractor shall have the right to increase the contract unit price in an amount equal to the bidder’s increase in costs of oil and other bituminous materials subsequent to the date on which bid is submitted (hereinafter referred to as “base date”) to the Board having authority to award contracts. Any other increase (or decrease) in the bidders cost of oil and other materials after the base date shall be verified by proper documents furnished to the responsible awarding board which shall include proof of price to the bidder from the bidder’s source of supply. Bid as delivered and county may pick up

Commissioner: Robert Tobias

Commissioner: Mike Jones

Commissioner: John Lizenby

THE FOLLOWING ARE THE AMOUNTS NEEDED IN 8

ITEM QUANTITY UNIT

Tanker Loads Unleaded Gasoline-89 Octane Medium Grade Tanker Loads Gals. Diesel Fuel #1-Dyed Low Sulfur Tanker Loads- As Needed Gals. Diesel Fuel #2 Dyed Low Sulfur With & Without 10% Soy Diesel Additive As Needed Ton High Performance Cold Mix As Needed Ton Bituminous Materials Furnished CPU. As Needed Ton Bituminous Materials Furnished-CPU and rental of paver and related equipment As Needed Ton Bituminous Materials Furnished & Delivered – CPU and rental of paver and related equipment As Needed Ton Stone All Sizes As Needed Ft. Culverts poly

Commissioner: Robert Tobias

Commissioner: Mike Jones

Commissioner: John Lizenby

Detailed Specifications of all items are

DIESEL FUEL

Bids are to be submitted on No. 1 and 2 diesel fuel, No. 1 and 2 dyed diesel fuel, stating price discount to be allowed below posted tank wagon price at the date of delivery. Also, a 10% soy diesel additive is to be included.

GASOLINE

Bids are to be submitted on regular gasoline state discount to be allowed per gallon below posted tank wagon price at the date of delivery, plus state tax, less federal tax. This will be bid by the tanker load.

GASOLINE & DIESEL FUEL

Bidder shall have the right to increase the contract unit price in an amount equal to the bidder’s increase in the costs of gasoline and diesel fuel subsequent to the date on which such bid is submitted (hereinafter referred to as “base date”) to the board having the authority to award contracts.

Any increase (or decrease) in the bidder’s cost of gasoline and diesel fuel after the base date shall be verified by the proper documents furnished to the responsible awarding board.

SPECIFICATIONS FOR CRUSHED STONE

Bids shall be submitted on Class A stone only on crushed limestone of various sizes at unit prices per ton. The following sizes should be included in the bids submitted but does not need to be limited to these sizes:

No. 2, No. 4, No. 5, No. 7, No. 8, No. 9, No. 11, No. 12, No. 53, No. 73, BB’s and fill, 6” or less crusher run, Riprap

The stone bid under this specification shall be bid alternately, pursuant to the provision of Indiana Code 36-1-9-3 in the following manner: F O B

Bid both as delivered and county picking up.

HDPE Poly Pipe

SPECIFICATIONS

Quote needed for following sizes: 12×20, 12×30, 15×20, 15×30, 18×20, 18×30, 24×20, 24×30, 30×20, 30×30, 36×20, 36×30, 42×20, 48×20, 60×20.

Successful bidder(s) shall have a representative available for technical support matters which will be needed during the sizing and installation of larger culvert pipes (over 60”).

Bidders shall submit bids on any or all of the aforementioned items. Bids shall be complete for each item, including material to be delivered and unloaded as specific by County. Quote net prices only, no discounts.

Bids shall cover the items for the calendar year 2021.

12/23, 1/13 hspaxlp